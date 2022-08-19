ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Truss would have to ‘foul up’ spectacularly to lose says expert

By Kate Devlin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slz4V_0hN9KVJI00

Only a spectacular error can stop Liz Truss becoming the next prime minister , a leading pollster has said.

Supporters of her rival Rishi Sunak insist their candidate will not pull out of the race before its conclusion on September 5.

But Sir John Curtice, professor of politics at Strathclyde University, suggested there was just a 5 per cent chance he could win.

He would be "extraordinarily surprised" if Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, does not win the keys to No 10, he told the Times newspaper.

“Something would have to happen. Truss would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion. Even then it might be too late,” he said.

A recent YouGov poll with Sky News showed Ms Truss still had a 32-point lead over Mr Sunak, similar to that seen in a separate poll of Conservative party members by the ConservativeHome website earlier this week.

Allies of Mr Sunak insist the results do not reflect their experiences on the campaign trail.

But Sir John said: "Unless there is something that’s gone seriously astray this time it is difficult to believe that Sunak is going to make it."

Mr Sunak could gain more support among undecided party members, he suggested, meaning Ms Truss could win by less than 60 per cent of the vote.

"But below 50 it would count as a much bigger error in the polling than we’ve seen previously in the 2015 general election," he said. "There’s a 5 per cent chance that Sunak could win it. Something would have to happen. Truss would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion. Even then it might be too late.

"I would be extraordinarily surprised if she doesn’t win. The evidence in front of one’s eyes all points you in the same direction."

He added that the foreign secretary "has a very clear narrative which clearly resonates with her audience, she sticks to her guns, she doesn’t change her mind. She is still as much in favour of tax cuts as she was six weeks ago, she is Johnsonian in her style. The fascinating question is how well it will all survive once she’s got the job."

The next prime minister will be decided by around 160,000 Tory party members, many of whom are thought to have already voted.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson approves funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant in ‘dodgy decision by lame duck PM’

Boris Johnson has greenlit funding for a new multibillion-pound nuclear power station, triggering concerns among some of Liz Truss’s allies that it could limit her economic vision.Whitehall sources confirmed the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi have given the go-ahead for financing for the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.Private funding will be sought for the project estimated to cost £20-30 billion.The Government is then set to make a final decision on public investment early next year, with it expected to buy a 20% stake in the plant, costing up to £6 billion.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, who...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Sunak and Truss diverge over whether they would appoint new ethics adviser

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have diverged over the issue of whether as prime minister they would appoint a new ethics adviser after two people resigned from the post under Boris Johnson.During Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings, the former chancellor confirmed that he would appoint a new ethics adviser, whereas Liz Truss said she would introduce alternative mechanisms for raising questions over conduct.Under Mr Johnson’s tenure, two ethics advisers quit within two years.I have said already very clearly that I would reappoint the independent adviser on ethics, and I would make sure they have the powers and responsibilities to hold people...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss reported to watchdog for ‘breaking ministerial code’ over grace-and-favour mansion

Liz Truss has been reported to the Cabinet secretary amid claims she is using her grace-and-favour mansion to help with her leadership bid.On Sunday it was reported that the Tory leadership frontrunner was using Chevening for a campaign team meeting – which would be against the rules. Opposition MPs have called for an investigation to be launched into the affair and warned Ms Truss could end up looking like "continuity Boris" on sleaze.If confirmed, using the Grade I-listed 17th Kent country house could constitute a breach of the ministerial code, which forbids political activity with public resources.It comes after...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Voices: Liz Truss is known for her love of sums – but does she add up as first choice for No 10?

ââLiz Truss is said to have a characteristically no-nonsense way of weeding out civil servants who cannot do their sums. Her technique was described in a national newspaper report on her plan, as prime minister in waiting, to make No 10 the government’s “economic nerve centre”, staffed by the best “economic brains” in Britain.Only the most brilliant number crunchers would do as Truss seized back power from the Treasury, it said. The report went on: “She is fond of giving civil servants mental arithmetic as interview questions, being unwilling to appoint those who cannot promptly say, for example, what...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says no need for ethics adviser because she knows ‘difference between right and wrong’

Liz Truss has signalled that she will not appoint an ethics adviser if she replaces Boris Johnson, suggesting it was unnecessary because she knew “the difference between right and wrong”.The Tory leadership contest favourite repeatedly refused to commit to replacing Lord Geidt, who quit as Mr Johnson’s independent adviser on ethics in June, saying he had been forced into an “odious” position by the prime minister.“You cannot outsource ethics to an adviser – we need ethics running through the government,” the foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham on Tuesday night.“I do think one of the problems...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss vs Sunak news – live: Leadership frontrunner branded ‘on holiday from reality’

Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative leader, accusing Liz Truss of taking a "holiday from reality" with her tax plans.His attack on his former Cabinet colleague came as the foreign secretary and ex-chancellor battled it out in Manchester at another Tory leadership hustings event, Mr Gove claimed Ms Truss would put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest people. “I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a holiday from reality. The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot be simply to reject...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Strathclyde University#Times#Sky News#Conservativehome
The Independent

Truss attacks ‘Treasury orthodoxy’ as she promotes tax-cutting leadership pitch

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” as she defended herself against accusations her economic proposals were dangerous.Her opponent Rishi Sunak warned that millions of households in the UK could face “destitution” without further aid this winter, after claiming Ms Truss’ tax-cutting agenda could “pour fuel on the fire” of inflation.The cost-of-living crisis dominated the debate over who will succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister, as both candidates clashed at the latest leadership hustings at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre.Ms Truss told the audience of Tory members: “This whole language of ‘unfunded’ tax cuts implies the static model,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak steps up attacks on Truss policies amid growing inflation fears

Rishi Sunak hit out at Liz Truss on Tuesday as he warned his rival’s plans could pour “fuel on the fire” and worsen inflation.It comes as the cost-of-living crisis appears set to dominate the latest hustings clash between Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as the Tory leadership rivals prepare to go head to head in Birmingham.Mr Sunak was on the campaign trail ahead of the debate, where he was once again forced to fend off the suggestion that he should quit the contest to allow the next prime minister to take charge of the worsening economic situation as soon as...
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘My record speaks volumes’, says Priti Patel in plea to keep home secretary job

Priti Patel has said her record as home secretary “speaks volumes” as the senior Tory figure made clear that she wants to stay on in the role when Boris Johnson’s successor enters No 10 next month.The cabinet minister – who has not backed either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership – set out her case on Tuesday when asked about the next PM.Asked if she wanted to remain in her role at the Home Office, the controversial figure told Sky News: “That’s the choice of the next leader.”Ms Patel went to say: “But the fact of...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Has Boris already gone? PM is now 'commuting from Chequers to Downing Street' after removal vans were spotted taking away his and Carrie's belongings

Number 10 today failed to deny suggestions Boris Johnson has already moved out of his Downing Street flat as he enters his final fortnight in power. The outgoing Prime Minister has returned from Greece - where he last week enjoyed a second holiday in quick succession with his wife Carrie - as he counts down his last days in office.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Truss ‘promising the earth’ in bid to become PM, says Sunak

Rishi Sunak accused his Conservative leadership rival of “promising the earth to everybody” as he played down polling suggesting he is set to be defeated by Liz Truss.The former chancellor also fuelled speculation that he may decline to serve in any Truss administration if defeated, as he suggested that ministers need to agree with a prime minister on the “big things”.It comes as the Foreign Secretary, who is the frontrunner to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, was urged to be more transparent with her plans for an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis.Mr Sunak, in a wide-ranging interview...
POLITICS
BBC

Cost-of-living crisis: Labour say Parliament must be recalled

Labour has called for MPs to return to Parliament early to deal with the cost-of-living crisis. Thangam Debbonaire, the shadow leader of the House of Commons, has written to the prime minister asking him to recall MPs two weeks early on 22 August. She said new policies were needed before...
ECONOMY
BBC

Cost of living: Help is coming, says Kwasi Kwarteng

Households struggling with the rising cost of living in the UK will receive some help this winter, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has said. The cabinet minister, who is a key ally of Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss, claimed the Treasury was "working on options for the new prime minister". But...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss economic policy ‘more Ted Heath than Margaret Thatcher’, IFS chief says

Liz Truss's economic policy resembles that of Ted Heath rather than Margaret Thatcher, the director of a leading think-tank has said.The Tory frontrunner plans to cut taxes and grow the budget deficit in the face of high inflation – amid warnings it could drive prices even higherPaul Johnson, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said the approach resembled the approach taken by Sir Ted in 1973 – noting that Baroness Thatcher had actually raised taxes in the early 1980s to manage inflation.The comparison is likely to irk the Truss camp – as the foreign secretary is widely regarded as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘personality’ led to his downfall, says Laura Kuenssberg – revealing row at ‘wild’ at Tory party

Boris Johnson’s own “personality and behaviour” led to his eventual downfall as prime minister, said BBC broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg.The corporation’s former political editor said she was “shocked” at the “pace and scale of the moves against Johnson” by Tory ministers last month, but added: “It’s always brutal at the end.”She also compared Johnson’s demise to Jenga, telling Vogue: “One piece comes out, and then another, and it gets wobblier, then it stabilises, but then when it actually crashes, it crashes really quickly and really messily.”Kuenssberg said Johnson was guilty of “denial” as Tory ministers and junior aides resigned en masse...
U.K.
The Independent

Liz Truss - live: Sunak criticises foreign secretary’ economic plan as she tries to ‘avoid scrutiny’

Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss’s economic plans and said her leadership will risk higher inflation, while she cannot afford a support package to help tackle rising energy bills.Ms Truss is planning to announce a series of radical reforms in order to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS, The Daily Telegraph reported.She has, however, been accused of trying to “avoid independent scrutiny” as she promises to hold a budget next month without an official economic forecast.A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss pledges to put the West Midlands ‘at the heart of our economic revival’

Liz Truss has promised to put the West Midlands “at the heart of our economic revival” if she becomes prime minister.Ahead of the Conservative Party hustings in Birmingham, the Foreign Secretary set out her plan to boost growth and drive opportunity across the second most populous county in England after Greater London.Through lower taxes, better regulation and supply side reform, the frontrunner to become Britain’s next prime minister believes she will create a favourable environment for the private sector getting behind firms in the West Midlands.Ms Truss also pledged to deliver key infrastructure projects including the Midlands Rail Hub and...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy