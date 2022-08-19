ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jordan Gray, Is it a Bird?, Edinburgh Fringe review: This hilarious, bold show will change lives

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ELA8_0hN9KLjG00

Only one person is apparently unimpressed with Jordan Gray at this year’s Fringe: God. The comedian’s sold-out run has been met with rave reviews, but on the day I see her show, Is It a Bird? , the heavens dramatically open, flooding the stage at her Assembly George Square venue. Once the performance finally starts, it’s with a bucket in the middle of the stage catching drips and an electric keyboard threatening to cut out at any minute. Still, it doesn’t stop Gray. “God can’t hate me that much,” she cackles.

As the title suggests, superheroes are the subject of Gray’s whip smart Fringe show. Her central thesis is that bats are “barely a Halloween” decoration, let alone scary enough to warrant a caped crusader being named after them, but the musical comedian interweaves an exceptionally broad range of other topics. Religion, Ricky Gervais’s love of animals and the culture wars are all touched upon.

The thread connecting it all? Gray’s identity as a transgender woman. That’s the other meaning of the title, she explains – “is it a bird?” is the kind of catcall she gets in her hometown of Essex. Her identity is largely mined for comic effect: she jokes that she’s a “sexual Swiss army knife”, and sings about being an “enticing little mystery in your husband’s browsing history”.

Integrating original songs into a comedy show isn’t a new idea, but Gray is the master of it. After all, she was a musician before a comedian (Gray appeared on The Voice in 2016). She can improvise on piano while dancing, distorting her face and, at one point, crouching on her stool with one leg in the air. Cries of “I’m so f***ing talented” and “that is a f***ing amazing rhyme” are, quite frankly, justified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNMvN_0hN9KLjG00

Other reviews have explicitly mentioned the twist in Gray’s show. I won’t do that, for the sake of the two remaining Fringe-goers who’ve not had it spoilt yet – all I’ll say is that it takes Gray’s confidence to its natural conclusion and is as shocking as it is hilarious. But there’s vulnerability too. In the final moments, Gray hunches over her piano, almost-whispering the words: “If I’m gonna be a joke then I might as well be in on it” and laying herself bare. It is tender, warm and emotional.

A friend told me that her mum went into Is it a Bird? with scepticism towards trans issues, but left understanding, for the first time, what the community actually goes through. It would be easy to think that Gray’s work is light-hearted, crass and fun – because it is. But it can, and will, change opinions and lives.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Meghan Markle she delayed motherhood for as long as she could due to tennis career

Serena Williams has revealed that she delayed expanding her family for as long as she could, in order to continue pursuing her tennis career. The tennis superstar made the confession during the first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast series Archetypes, which landed on Spotify on Tuesday (23 August).Speaking to Meghan Markle, who is a longtime friend, Williams said that as a woman she wasn’t afforded the luxury of time her male peers had when it came to starting a family.“I really want to expand my family, and you know I’ve been putting it off for so long,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Kim Kardashian robber blames ‘showy’ star for Paris heist: ‘She was throwing money away, I was there to collect it’

One of the men arrested for the 2016 Paris hotel robbery of Kim Kardashian has spoken out about the infamous heist, declaring he feels no guilt for the crime.In October 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was bound, gagged and held at gunpoint by a group of masked robbers at her temporary residence in Paris when the thieves stole almost $10m worth of jewelry they had spotted on social media.In a new interview with VICE News, Yunis Abbas – one of the sixteen people arrested for the attack – shared details about the heist and insisted he...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anne Heche: Man pictured with late actor on the day she crashed gives tearful interview

A salon owner who posed for a selfie with the late Anne Heche on the day she crashed her car has given a tearful interview about being one of the last people the actor saw.Heche died from inhalation of smoke and thermal injuries after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home earlier this month.Heche had visited Glass Hair in Venice Beach to buy a red wig on the day of her accident on 5 August. The salon owner, Richard Glass, had taken a selfie with the star, uploading it to Instagram with the caption: “So I met...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Gervais
The Independent

Voices: Meghan Markle’s new podcast tells us the same thing as Kate and Will’s house move

For the inaugural episode of her new podcast Archetypes, former actor and one-time royal Meghan Markle spoke to the recently retired tennis star Serena Williams. The one-hour conversation, titled “The Misconception of Ambition”, aired on Tuesday 23 August, and during it, Markle and Williams delved into what it means for women to be ambitious.“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now-husband,” Markle said, in an apparent reference to the ways in which she was treated once she began a relationship with Prince Harry. “And apparently ambition is......
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Leon Vitali death: Stanley Kubrick film ‘mainstay’ dies, aged 74

Stanley Kubrick collaborator Leon Vitali has died, aged 74.Vitali, who not only appeared in two Kubrick films, but worked as the director’s personal assistant, was described by the Kubrick estate on Sunday (21 August) as “the mainstay of a vast number of Kubrick’s films”.He had roles in 1975’s Barry Lydon, in which he played Lord Bullingdon, and Eyes Wide Shut (1999), which also features a nod to Vitali in the form of a newspaper headline read by Tom Cruise’s lead character.It was after his role in the former that Vitali struck up a friendship with Kubrick, and earned a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Awful’ Ryan Reynolds film from 2013 finally gets sequel – despite getting just 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes

A poorly received film from nearly a decade ago starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges is set to get a sequel.Released in 2013, RIPD saw Reynolds and Bridges play two deceased police detectives tasked with hunting down wayward ghosts in the afterlife.The film (the title of which was an acronym for “Rest In Peace Department”) was considered a box office flop when it first came out.Reviews were generally damning, with RIPD earning a score of just 12 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.Viewers also condemned the film on social media, with some branding it “awful” and...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Birds#Swiss
The Independent

Elton John sings Britney Spears collaboration to shocked diners at restaurant in Cannes

Elton John has given a sneak peek of his and Britney Spears’s new collaborative single “Hold Me Closer” at a restaurant in Cannes, France.The forthcoming re-recorded version of the British singer’s 1971 hit song, “Tiny Dancer”, is set to release on Friday (25 August). However, the music icon couldn’t resist sharing the track with patrons of French restaurant La Guérite on Tuesday (23 August).John also streamed the occasion on Instagram. In the video, John can be seen approaching the restaurant’s DJ before the music changes to “Hold Me Closer”. The star proceeds to sing along with the song almost...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner says they showed birth scene to ‘many’ women to see if it was too gruesome

House of the Dragon showed from the off that it would not shy away from gratuitous violence, just like its predecessor, Game of Thrones.The new HBO series’ first episode aired Monday (22 August) featuring a bloody jousting scene and a birth scene that left viewers reeling.Speaking at a roundtable attended by Insider and other news outlets, showrunner Miguel Sapochnik said his team asked “as many women as possible” if the birthing scene was too violent.“We did make a point of showing it to as many women as possible and asked the very question: ‘Was this too violent for you?’”...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

Serena Williams and Meghan recount challenges they've experienced as working mothers on the Duchess of Sussex's first podcast, including stories of having to work soon after scary incidents involving their children.Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who said recently “the countdown has begun” to her retirement, recounted on Meghan's “Archetypes” Spotify podcast Tuesday that she played a match at the 2018 French Open after a nearly sleepless night after her daughter, Olympia, broke her wrist. “I somehow managed to win, but I was so emotionally spent and just like so emotionally drained that it was, it was crazy. And,...
TENNIS
The Independent

‘I’m not from Compton’: Meghan Markle jokes about being confused with Serena Williams

Meghan Markle has joked that the media once confused her with Serena Williams, claiming that she was from Compton, California.Speaking to Ms Williams on the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex referred to reports which circulated when she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.“This morning, I was saying to Harry: ‘Do you remember when they said, ‘Harry’s girl is straight outta Compton?’ I was like, are they talking about Serena?" Ms Markle said.Sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to...
CELEBRITIES
K97.5

Capitol Music Group Cuts Ties With A.I. Rapper Project Following Backlash

pic.twitter.com/inDpa0sppa — FN Meka (@fnmeka) January 7, 2020 Well… that was quick. Earlier in the week, Capitol Music Group made history by becoming the first major record label to sign a rapper made out of Artificial Intelligence technology. But now, they are singing a different tune. Or, rather, rapping it. There has been significant backlash […]
MUSIC
The Independent

Fast & Furious: Residents plan on staging ‘huge protest’ against stunts filmed in LA neighbourhood

Some Los Angeles locals plan on protesting the filming for the forthcoming Fast X, after having grown tired of the attention the franchise has brought to their neighbourhood.Since Fast & Furious’ 2001 debut, fans have flocked to Angelino Heights to visit Bob’s Market, the store owned by the family of Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, as well as his character’s charming Victorian home. However, the location has also become a place where car enthusiasts take over the streets nearly every night to race and spin doughnuts. Variety spoke with multiple residents who clarified that it isn’t the film shoots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kendall Jenner shares nighttime ritual she uses to prevent anxiety before bed

Kendall Jenner has shared the nighttime ritual she uses to help calm her anxiety before bed.The 26-year-old supermodel recently revealed to Vogue the tricks she follows to ease her mind during nighttime hours. “I like to wind down in the evenings,” Jenner explained. “I usually drink tea and relax by reading a book or writing in my journal.”“I have struggled with anxiety for years and it can have good and bad days,” she said, adding that 15 minutes of meditation helps “settle my anxiety so I can get a good night’s rest.”The Kardashians star also admitted that she’s trying...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be fooled – Wills and Kate might be downsizing with their new home, but they’re still not ‘one of us’

One of the odder royal customs is how they name what seem to the rest of us to be unimaginably vast mansions – or at least substantial period country homes – as “cottages”. God knows what they call actual cottages. Matchboxes, I suppose. Harry and Meghan occupy one called “Frogmore Cottage” – which apparently cost about £2.4 million just to renovate and has 10 bedrooms (which, I can’t help observing, could house at least a couple of Ukrainian refugee families for the longueurs when the Sussexes are busy at their even larger house in California). Apparently, this is all...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blondie opens vaults for a hefty box set celebrating cool

For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For fans of the band Blondie, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant tucked away in a rickety storage space.Inside the building just outside Woodstock, New York, were 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes, a few storage tubs crammed with records, flyers and even a stray Andy Warhol print.The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock, adding in punk, 1960s girl group pop and disco. The cache was in...
ROCK MUSIC
The Independent

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do" again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday.According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter. “Love is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy