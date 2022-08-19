ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cw34.com

Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton DUI Suspect Gives Cops Car Owner’s Manual, Not License

DERIK GEARING ALLEGEDLY DRIVING 65 MPH ON LYONS ROAD. POLICE: More Than Twice Legal Limit When Stopped. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Derik Gearing was allegedly so out of it when a PBSO Deputy tried to stop him in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
WPBF News 25

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead

LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI

Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
FORT PIERCE, FL
WOKV

5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway

Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
HIALEAH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen

A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Click10.com

Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

