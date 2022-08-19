Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
Car, truck crash while driving illegally around school bus
Boynton Beach police say a truck and car collided as they attempted to illegally go around a stopped school bus in Boynton Beach.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Manhunt for lottery thief ends in arrest and school lockdown
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Martin County sheriffs say a man from Virginia led them on a two-hour manhunt after he stole hundreds of dollars in lottery tickets, even putting a nearby elementary school on lockdown for his search. Deputies say the suspect, 31-year-old Andrew Ekren, entered a Mobil...
South Florida Cop Fired After Chase During Which Teen Crashed Dirt Bike
Boynton Beach Police have terminated Officer Mark Sohn, but that's not enough for the family of 13-year old Stanley Davis III who say they want the ex-cop charged.
cbs12.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
cw34.com
Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
cw34.com
Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
Boca Raton DUI Suspect Gives Cops Car Owner’s Manual, Not License
DERIK GEARING ALLEGEDLY DRIVING 65 MPH ON LYONS ROAD. POLICE: More Than Twice Legal Limit When Stopped. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — West Boca Raton resident Derik Gearing was allegedly so out of it when a PBSO Deputy tried to stop him in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WPBF News 25
Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead
LANTANA, Fla. — A three-vehicle, five-passenger crash left one dead Saturday evening. The driver of a 2022 model S Tesla was traveling westbound on Lantana Road at a high speed, according to Palm Beach Sherriff's Office. As the Tesla traveled in the inside lane, two other vehicles were traveling...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
WPBF News 25
2 Miami men charged with catalytic converter thefts in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Miami men are in jail after being caught with 13 sawed-off catalytic converters early Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. Police said eight of those converters were stolen from one local business that has dealt with this problem before. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage...
Boca Raton Mortgage Broker Charged With Enhanced DUI
Interest Rates Up. Police Say Mortage Broker’s Blood Alcohol Content Was, Too. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mortgage Brokers are supposed to be good with numbers. So perhaps Ryan Brandenburger wasn’t surprised when he provided a breath sample to Boynton Beach Police that allegedly […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Gone in 6 Minutes: Speedy Car Theft Crew Burglarizes Two Vehicles, Steals a Third in Parkland
Parkland deputies are searching for four criminals who pulled off two vehicle burglaries and a pickup truck theft within the span of about six minutes earlier this month, records show. The crimes happened Aug. 9 on Northwest 74th Terrace, where the first victim’s car, a black Chrysler 300, was burglarized...
Click10.com
Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police. Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes. It begins with...
cbs12.com
Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
Gang members arrested; deputies seize drugs, gun, cash in St. Lucie County
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has arrested two members of the 10th Street gang after a three-month-long joint investigation involving multiple agencies.
5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway
Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
Man walking to his car in Lauderhill is shot and killed, then his car is stolen
A man was shot Thursday night in Lauderhill shortly before the suspect, or suspects, stole the man’s car, officials said. Lauderhill police said the victim was walking to his car about 10:30 p.m. on Northwest 19th Street when someone approached him and shot. The gunshot victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The suspect, or suspects, stole the ...
Click10.com
Video shows thief steal parked Range Rover from Broward home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a carjacker arriving in a red car to steal a parked 2022 Land Rover Range Rover valued at about $80,000 from a Broward County resident. Shan Vincent said the luxury sports utility vehicle only had about 8,000 miles on it, so when...
