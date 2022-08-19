Read full article on original website
Driver dead after near head-on crash with semi-truck in Lithia
The crash happened in the area of State Road 674 and Katie Stanaland Road at about 6 a.m.
10NEWS
Major traffic delays following overnight crash along northbound I-75 in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Fowler and Fletcher avenues in Hillsborough County were shut down throughout the morning following an overnight crash. Drivers headed through Thonotosassa were detoured off of I-75 NB at Fowler Avenue and allowed back on the interstate at the following...
Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia
LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
Driver sent to hospital after crashing SUV into Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver is now at the hospital after crashing a car into a home's carport Tuesday afternoon in Sarasota. According to the Sarasota County Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a car crash off of Webber Street. The call came in around 1:25 p.m.
10NEWS
FHP: Driver intentionally crashes into marked trooper's car in Tampa after I-75 chase
The trooper's car was unoccupied, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Several other people were hurt.
1 hurt in crash that shut down traffic lights on Gulf-to-Bay in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard under McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the crash, which happened just after 11:30 a.m. An adult man was taken to a local hospital with...
Motorist dies after losing control of bike, crashing near Sarasota intersection
SARASOTA, Fla. — A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Monday night in Sarasota, according to police. Officers with the Sarasota Police Department responded to a crash just after 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41). Police say a 36-year-old man...
11-year-old boy dies after being hit by pickup driving on sidewalk in Palm Harbor
An 11-year-old boy from Lutz died after being hit by a car driving on the sidewalk on Sunday.
pasconewsonline.com
US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
11-Year-Old Lutz Boy Dies After Truck Collides With His Bicycle On Sidewalk
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed after being hit by a truck on Sunday in Pinellas County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Dodge pickup truck towing a boat trailer was traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane, south of
I-75 North reopens after multiple crashes, fuel spill
A stretch of Interstate 75 reopened Tuesday morning after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill from vehicles that were involved in a crash on Monday night.
iontb.com
11 year-old boy dead in crash at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor
Troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are currently on-scene of a fatality crash involving an 11 year-old child riding his bicycle. The crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard at approximately 5:33 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 along the northbound lanes of US-19 near Grand Cypress Boulevard.
Person killed in crash involving motorcycle in Tampa
A person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle, Tampa police said.
Lightning strike causes Tampa apartment to catch on fire, authorities say
TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment in Tampa caught on fire at 11:14 a.m. Monday after the building was struck by lightning the night before, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. Firefighters say they arrived at Grand Oasis Apartments after a person reported white smoke coming from...
2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
fox13news.com
Woman identified as burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police identified the body found on fire in an alley last week. Monday, police said the body was identified as 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead. County records show she has lived in Gulfport and Clearwater, and was most recently described as a transient in December 2021.
Missing boater, 28, found dead in St. Pete Beach
The body of a missing boater was found in the water along in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
iontb.com
Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach
Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
Tampa police investigating homicide near University of South Florida
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of South Florida on Saturday.
