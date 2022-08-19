ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed in head-on crash in Lithia

LITHIA, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a driver was killed Tuesday morning after hitting another car head-on while traveling on State Road 674 near Katie Stanaland Road in Lithia. The driver has been identified as a 30-year-old man from Wimauma. Troopers say the driver was traveling...
pasconewsonline.com

US-19 crash claims the life of child riding bicycle on sidewalk

PINELLAS COUNTY, FLA - An 11-year-old Lutz boy was killed in a tragic accident on US Highway 19 in Pinellas County Sunday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at US-19 and Grand Cypress Boulevard in Palm Harbor, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old Tampa man was towing a boat trailer traveling northbound on US-19 in the outside lane. As the driver overtook slowing traffic, the driver took evasive action and traveled to the east shoulder to avoid a collision.
10 Tampa Bay

2 people on motorcycle dead in Palm Harbor 3-car crash, troopers say

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle died due to a car crash in Palm Harbor at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. A 66-year-old man was driving a motorcycle with a 62-year-old woman as a passenger and the pair were heading southbound on U.S.-19 approaching Eagle Chase Boulevard in the left lane, troopers say.
fox13news.com

Woman identified as burned body found in St. Pete alley, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police identified the body found on fire in an alley last week. Monday, police said the body was identified as 31-year-old Heather Elizabeth Olmstead. County records show she has lived in Gulfport and Clearwater, and was most recently described as a transient in December 2021.
iontb.com

Boater’s body recovered after boat crash in St. Pete Beach

Detectives from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal boat crash that occurred in St. Pete Beach. The crash killed 28 year-old Jackson Christman. On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:53 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a missing boater in the area of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete Beach.
10 Tampa Bay

