Read full article on original website
Related
Elle
The First Look at Jennifer Lopez's Georgia Wedding Dress Is Here and Breathtaking
Jennifer Lopez saved her most breathtaking wedding dress for her big showstopper second wedding to Ben Affleck in Georgia. The two celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony yesterday at Affleck's Riceboro estate in front of friends and family. Paparazzi got some overhead photos of the all-white wedding ceremony, along...
Elle
Ariana Grande Goes Make-Up-Free And Rocks Her Natural Curly Hair Whilst In The Bath
Sound the alarm: Ariana Grande has *just* dropped a brand new beauty collection. In new Instagram and TikTok posts revealing her God Is A Woman Body range, the singer shares that the collection consists of four scented products, including a body scrub soufflé, body oil, hand and body cream, and a deluxe travel-sized version of the fragrance. And whilst we're, of course, super excited to get our hands on the entirety of the line, what gets us more is the video Ari shared for the announcement...
Elle
Ottessa Moshfegh on Finding Herself Through Vintage Fashion
For me, as a writer, vintage clothing holds special value: There are stories embedded in the seams, memories stuffed in the lining, caught between the pleats, and hidden in the hems. Sometimes the previous owner has left evidence: a shopping list in the pocket, a coffee stain or a rip from an ecstatic night out dancing. An imperfection is an indelible detail of a secondhand garment’s charm. A tear or missing button might tell the story of the item’s provenance, and sometimes an imperfection explains how the item found its way to you, who will mend it and love it again. It’s true about people, too—our marks and scars tell the stories of where we have been, where we fell, and how we’ve healed.
Elle
The Sense Of A Journey: What Vintage Fashion Does For Clothing's Emotional Value
As a writer, vintage clothing holds special value: there are stories embedded in the seams, memories stuffed into the lining, caught between the pleats, and hidden in the hems. Sometimes the previous owner has left evidence: a shopping list in the pocket, a coffee stain or a rip from an ecstatic night out dancing. An imperfection is an indelible detail of a second-hand garment’s charm. A tear or missing button might tell the story of the item’s provenance, and sometimes an imperfection explains how the item found its way to you, who will mend it and love it again. It’s true about people too – our marks and scars tell the stories of where we have been, where we fell, and how we’ve healed.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
Scott Disick Flipped His Lamborghini In Terrifying Car Crash: See Photos Of The Wreck
Scott Disick was reportedly involved in a car accident on Sunday (Aug. 21) around 3:00 p.m. in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ. Scott, 39, suffered “only minor injuries,” but one wouldn’t think that after seeing the pics of his wrecked car. In the photos obtained by TMZ, Scott’s Lamborghini SUV lies on its side while in the street, leaving wreckage strewn across the street. The photos also show a demolished stone mailbox on its side. He was reportedly the only one in the vehicle when it rolled, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum also “didn’t appear impaired,” according to TMZ’s sources.
Elle
Shop the Top Meghan Markle Wears in Her New Podcast Cover
The release of Meghan Markle’s debut podcast series is exciting in itself, but the fact that her outfit from the cover art is shoppable—and under $25? Thrilling. The first episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s Spotify exclusive series, Archetypes, premiered today. The cover features a brand new black-and-white portrait of Meghan in which she wears a white ribbed tank top.
Elle
The Biggest Reveals From Meghan Markle and Serena Williams' Talk on Archetypes' Ambition Podcast
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The first big fruits of Meghan Markle's Spotify deal have come out today. The Duchess of Sussex's Archetypes podcast launched this morning, with her first episode featuring her and longtime friend Serena Williams breaking down the word “ambition” and how people's negative portrayal of ambitious women have affected their own lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elle
Why Only Murders in the Building’s Mabel Is ‘the Center’ of the Series
In ELLE.com’s recurring feature Character Study, we ask the creators behind our favorite shows to go deep about what went into creating their memorable characters: the original idea behind them, how they were tailored to the actor and elements of them we might not see on the screen. Only...
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Cut Her Own Hair In Her Latest TikTok Video
Picture this: you're on a blissful beach holiday in the south of France, out of office switched on so you can switch off and live your best life. It's a week in and you realise...your hair could do with a some baby layers cut in. Your hairstylist is also on their own dreamy vacay so what do you do? Wait it out? Pull it all up with your trusty claw clip? Turn to a headband? All sound options, but if you're Emily Ratajkowski, you'll take matters into your own hands (pun intended) and give yourself a trim on TikTok for your fans - of course.
Elle
Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ‘Very Romantic’ Georgia Wedding So Far
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia wedding weekend has wrapped, and outlets People, Entertainment Tonight, and E! have gotten accounts from sources and eyewitnesses about what the festivities were like. While juicy gossip was limited, sources made clear that the three-day celebration was exactly what the couple wanted.
King Kong Live-Action Series in Early Development at Disney+
A live-action series about the origin of King Kong is in early development at Disney+, Variety has confirmed. The series would be a serialized drama that would explore Kong’s origins as well as the mysteries of his home, Skull Island. The series would be based on the original “King Kong” written by Merian C. Cooper as well as new novelizations by artist Joe DeVito produced in conjunction with Cooper’s estate. Stephany Folsom, who recently developed the Amazon series “Paper Girls” for television, will write and executive produce the King Kong show. James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will also executive produce on behalf of Atomic Monster along with Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment. Disney Branded Television will produce. More to come… More from Variety'Thor: Love and Thunder' Arrives on Disney+ Next MonthStreamers Hike Prices: How the Big Players Stack Up NowDisney+ Appoints Director of Content for CanadaBest of VarietyFrom 'The Sandman' to 'Blonde': Books Made Into Movies and TV Series That You Should ReadJennette McCurdy's Provocative Book 'I'm Glad My Mom Died' Is Already a No. 1 BestsellerWhat's Coming to Disney+ in August 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Traumatic Birthing Scene In "House Of The Dragon" Held A Deeper Meaning For Women And The Power Of Choice
The premiere episode of House of the Dragon explored the different struggles women and men face, as well as the woman's right to choose, all in a devastating birthing scene.
Elle
Why Kate Middleton 'Secretly' Altered Her Engagement Ring
Royal family balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour 2022 Royal family balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour 2022. PSA: Kate Middleton wasn't going to let a sizing issue keep her from having the ring of her dreams. New reports say the Duchess of Cambridge actually altered her engagement ring after Prince William proposed with it in Kenya.
Elle
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on Coping With Fan Criticism of Their Relationship
Harry Styles' teen-turned-adult heartthrob status has earned him thousands of fans, a minority of whom are extremely, vocally critical of whoever he dates on social media. Styles and his girlfriend of nearly two years, Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, spoke a little to Rolling Stone about what it's been like coping with this.
Elle
Why Hermès Loves to Dress the New York Woman
Pierre Hardy could have been a professional dancer. But in choosing an alternate route that led him to become the creative director of shoes and fine jewelry for Hermès, he believes he’s been able to achieve many of the same aims. “What I did with dance, and what I’m doing now, is help people to play with their own bodies and give them accessories to produce what they want for themselves,” he says. “A better image, in a way. To be yourself, but better.”
Elle
A Walk Down Hair Memory Lane with Four Black Writers
The State of Black Beauty here. Black hair is innovative, historical, and magical. Black girls' hair is distinctive and exceptional because no two heads of texture and curls are alike— and so much of a Black girl's experience centers around her hair. But for many Black girls like myself, the hair care battle was far from an easy feat growing up. Societal pressures aside, a part of that journey often included a years-long quest for hairstyles that work for you while rarely seeing you and your hair represented in mainstream media. For me, this meant tugging through knots with combs to perfect the two-stand twist, burning scalps due to chemical relaxers, shielding ears from any hot tools, and spending the equivalent of a full work shift in a salon chair for treatments and haircuts that sometimes produced less than desired results.
Comments / 0