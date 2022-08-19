Read full article on original website
Related
Dramatic video captures the moment a massive 40-meter superyacht sank off the coast of Italy
The Italian Coast Guard had to rescue nine people from the sinking ship off the coast of Catanzaro Marina.
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
allthatsinteresting.com
Meet The Hammer-Headed Bat, The African Megabat That’s Been Dubbed One Of The World’s Ugliest Creatures
The hammer-headed bat is the largest bat species found in Africa. But while it may look like a carnivore, it only eats fruit. Throughout Equatorial Africa, the Hypsignathus monstrosus — better known as the hammer-headed bat — dominates the night sky with its monstrous wingspan and its pestilently loud noises. As one of the largest bats in the world, one would think that it would be a threat to humankind, especially since it cuts such an imposing figure.
natureworldnews.com
Earth's Crust Chunk the Size of Ireland Found Below Australia
Earth's crust is the outermost layer of our terrestrial planet, seeing at least an ancient part of it would be a spectacle and a one-in-a-lifetime chance. Now, a study led by researchers in Australia discovered a 4 billion-year-old piece of our planet's crust in the state of Western Australia. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Show That Woodpeckers’ Regaining Sweet Taste
A sweet tooth is a trait shared by many mammals, but birds' sweet receptor was lost during evolution. It is unclear how other birds perceive sweetness, despite the fact that hummingbirds and songbirds independently repurposed their savory receptor to feel sweets. Woodpeckers have regained their sweet taste, according to new...
natureworldnews.com
Climate Change is Melting Glaciers in Switzerland, Historical Imagery Reveals
SWITZERLAND - The melting glaciers, shown in historical imagery, can be attributed to climate change. Glaciers all over the world are suffering due to the climate crisis. Ecosystems are destroyed, local industries are devastated, and perhaps most importantly, a significant source of fresh water disappears as they melt. Researchers have...
natureworldnews.com
New Study Disclaims Conventional Notion That Biological Animal Growth is Constrained by Laws of Physics
Animal growth, mainly the relation between metabolism and body size, has been found to be what scientists not expect it to be for a long time, according to a new study. A potential deviation from conventional notion suggests such growth is inclined to the laws of biology rather than the laws of physics, which posits that a large animal body requires more energy metabolism.
natureworldnews.com
Drying River Reveals Dinosaur Footprints from 113 Million Years Ago
In the throes of a drying river brought on by the severe drought, dinosaur footprints from 113 million years ago that had been previously submerged have been found in Texas. Due to the severe drought that is afflicting Texas and other states in the US southwest, the Paluxy River has shrunk, making previously hidden dinosaur footprints under the waterline visible. The Paluxy River runs through Dinosaur Valley State Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Can Bringing Extinct Species to Life Affect Conservation of Other Species?
De-extinction research may help overall conservation efforts, but it shouldn't be the only method we use to ensure the survival of animals. The final Tasmanian tiger makes a CGI appearance in the 2011 film The Hunter. Observing the extinct creature in its native environment has a terrible impact. Despite several sightings, there is no scientific proof that it existed until 1936, when the last known species perished in Hobart Zoo due to mistreatment.
natureworldnews.com
Experts Creates New Technology That Can Convert Plastics To Fuel Sources
A plastics recycling invention that achieves more with less, which was presented today at the American Chemical Society fall meeting in Chicago, boosts conversion to useable products while utilizing less of the rare metal ruthenium. Less metal is more. The very low metal load is the important result we present,...
natureworldnews.com
Boreal Forest Suffers a Horrendous Amount of Tree Loss Due to Forest Fires
Forest fires have been a major concern in boreal forests in the far northern latitudes, suffering tree loss in the last ten years than any other place on Earth. Data shows that Russian forests are most affected, losing more trees to fire than any other country, The Guardian reported. Scientists warn that huge quantities of buried carbon dioxide may escape in the wide boreal region that encircles the northern hemisphere taking in parts of Scandinavia, Estonia, Lithuania, Russia, Alaska and Canada, among other countries, on top of the lost trees that take up to a century to grow back.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Experiment on How Plants Engineered To Emit Light
Wouldn't it be nice to have your personal backyard fairyland, a garden where the flowers and foliage shine at night? If so, there is help available. Bioluminescent fungi can continuously generate green light for days because they have the only genetically encodable bioluminescent system among eukaryotes. The water-soluble and cell-permeable...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Describes Evolution of Neisseriaceae Oral Bacteria as New Model Organisms Help Pinpoint New Antimicrobial Targets
Bacteria have probably developed to divide across their longitudinal axis without severing from one another in order to thrive in the oral cavity. Recently, fresh findings from microbial geneticists and environmental cell biologists were presented. They discussed the evolution of these caterpillar-like bacteria from a rod-shaped progenitor as well as...
natureworldnews.com
DKT Is a Herbal Treatment That Can Prevent the Loss of Essential Gut Bacteria While Also Raising Immune Cell Numbers in the Colon
The effects of traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, found that DKT,...
natureworldnews.com
Intense Drought Reveals 600-Year-Old Statue Hidden in Yangtze River
The Yangtze River plunges, revealing 600-year-old monuments. Three ancient figures are carved into an oblong stone that has emerged from the bed of a drying river. They are thought to have originated during the Ming era when Buddhism in China reached its pinnacle. Intense Heat. A record-breaking heat wave that...
natureworldnews.com
Studies Find That Dogs Are Capable of 'Happy Tears'
Researchers have discovered that when their owners return, dogs shed emotions of pleasure. In accordance with a study released in the journal Current Biology; dogs have the ability of shedding expressive cries, particularly when they see a person they like. The 'Happy' Tears of a Dog. In the statement given...
natureworldnews.com
Dark Side of the Moon: NASA Wants Astronauts to Explore the Moon’s Dark Areas
If everything happens as planned, humanity may journey to the Moon for the first in almost a half-century, within only a few decades. As NASA prepares to deploy delegations of men to the lunar south pole by December 2024, among the great unknowns is where these crew members would disembark.
natureworldnews.com
Compared to Tiny Animals, Huge Animals Consume Less Food and Expend Less Energy
For ages, researchers have pondered the mystery of why, kilo for kilo, larger animals consume less food and expend less energy than smaller ones. Why can a gigantic baleen whale survive on a daily diet of just 5 to 30% of its body weight in krill but a little shrew requires up to three times its body weight in food?
natureworldnews.com
Aggressive Orcas Damage Several Boats in the European Coast
Experts are not really certain why orcas are ripping the control surfaces off several boats in the European coast. As per NPR, the strange occurrences have occurred around the shores of Portugal and Spain all the way up to France. Although none have been harmed or killed, the orcas wrecked multiple vessels and are suspected of sinking a yacht last July 31.
Comments / 0