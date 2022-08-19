ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Giggs wrote a saucy poem to his ex - about his 'totem pole'

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Ryan Giggs wrote a poem to his ex about his ‘totem pole’, and it’s almost guaranteed to ruin your day.

Intimate verse sent by the former Manchester United star to Kate Greville, has been heard in court. The footballer is on trial for allegedly headbutting Ms Greville at his home in Worsley on 1 November 2020, along with controlling and coercing her during their relationship from August 2017 to November 2020.

It’s believed that Giggs, 48, sent messages to Grenville, 38, in the early stages of their relationship.

The messages were read out in Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Grenville messaged Giggs, writing on 30 August 2017 that he made her "heart flutter because you are a nutter".

She added: "Every day you do me proud not just because you are well endowed."

The next day, Mr Giggs responded with an innuendo-laced poem that began with "Darling Kate".

It read: “Unequivocally our love was fate. I fell in love with you at first sight. I remember coz I was as high as a kite.

"Those beautiful eyes, made me shiver.”

"I'm not gonna lie, I think of you, I dream of you. Can't help thinking, pulling you was my greatest ever coo.

"That stomach, those abs, those pictures you sent.

"So I can keep tabs on you, makes me feel funny down there. Especially when you are there and you look up and stare.

"I'm beginning to think you are always right. That's okay it will keep us tight

"I'm gonna end by saying you are my love, my friend, my soul.

"And most of all you believe in me. Which makes me feel as hard as a totem pole."

The poem, as you might expect, has sparked a huge amount of reaction online since it was revealed.








During the trial on Tuesday, the self-confessed “love cheat” footballer told the jury that he had been unfaithful in all his previous relationships, but had never assaulted a woman.

H ave your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Laura Whitmore quits Love Island - and this is who fans want to replace her

Laura Whitmore has quit Love Island, saying she can no longer host the show after three seasons.The 37-year-old presenter took over from the late Caroline Flack in 2020, and announced her departure via Instagram on Monday evening.She wrote: "Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island."There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects."I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Boy who was bullied for his dwarfism to star in Mad Max sequel

Quaden Bayles, whose harrowing story captured the world, has landed a role in the upcoming Mad Max sequel alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke.Oscar-winning director George Miller cast the young actor, 11, in their latest film after being moved by the heartbreaking clip of the boy sobbing about being bullied at school for his dwarfism. Speaking about the film set to release in 2024, Miller told the Sydney Morning Herald: "It was good for us and it was good for him," "And he did such a good job that he's got a small role in Furiosa."Bayles will also feature as...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Ryan Reynolds responds to Wrexham fan after 'breaching restraining order': "She started it"

Ryan Reynolds, the Hollywood actor and co-owner of Wrexham football club, has joked with a fan of the Welsh club about him "breaching a restraining order."The 45-year-old Canadian, best known for his roles in Deadpool, Detective Pikachu and Red Notice, purchased the non-league side along with It's Always Sunny in Philadephia star Rob McElhenney in November 2020 with a Disney+ documentary, Welcome to Wrexham, set to be released on August 24th about their first season at the helm.The club didn't manage to secure promotion to League Two at the first time of asking but that hasn't deterred Reynolds or McElhenney...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Giggs
Indy100

Coleen Rooney hits back at claims that she used Photoshop on her pictures

Coleen Rooney, 36, hit back at trolls who accused her of photoshopping a recent photo. The mum-of-four took to Twitter with a "stunning" snap sporting a red fitted dress and heels in her and Wayne's £20 million mansion. Rooney shared a special meaning behind the shoes, writing: "Love that these shoes made an appearance for a fantastic party last week ….. wore them for Wayne’s 18th birthday!!! #vintageheels."Fans were quick to compliment the WAG, with many saying their spacious home was "house goals". Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterMeanwhile, something didn't sit right with others, who claimed it...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Alan Partridge joins Coldplay to sing Kate Bush classic at Wembley

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan surprised Coldplay fans when he joined the band in character as Alan Partridge to sing Kate Bush and Abba hits at Wembley Stadium.The 56-year-old Hollywood star commanded the stage beside the band’s lead singer Chris Martin to belt out Bush’s recent chart re-entry Running Up That Hill, as well as Knowing Me, Knowing You by the Swedish supergroup.Coogan appeared to be in character as delusional DJ and talk show host Partridge, wearing a red satin jacket with the words “Snow Patrol” on the back.[instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChhKEFSowIw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading expand=1]Addressing the stadium crowd, he said: “Running up hills, up...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman got ghosted after saying she wanted to name her baby 'Megatron'

A woman has shared how a guy she matched with asked a very direct question about what she wanted to name their first child - only for him to ghost her when she gave a quirky response.Emily Forney (@EmilyKaitlinnn) shared her dating anecdote on Twitter where she explained that a man on a dating app asked her what they should name their first child as his intro message, and it's fair to say he was not prepared for what name Forney was going to throw into the ring.It turns out Forney's baby name was decided all the way back in...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

TikTok cosmetic surgeon became 'obsessed with Lady Gaga's double chin'

Leaked WhatsApp messages between two former Australian cosmetic surgeons appear to show on obsessive desire to liposuction Lady Gaga's neck. A recent report from The Sydney Morning Herald show that Dr. Daniel Aronov and Dr. Daniel Lanzer from the now-defunct Daniel Lanzer Clinics allegedly spoke about operating on the pop star's neck openly in a chat of others doctors and nurses from the office. "Is it wrong that all I can think about during my inflight entertainment is how much I'd love to give Lady Gaga neck lipo?" An alleged message from Dr. Aronov reads. Dr. Lanzer replied, "Write to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Totem Pole#Manchester United
Indy100

Girlfriend catches boyfriend cheating live on the radio

A man exposed himself as a cheat on live radio – while his girlfriend was on the other line. The anonymous girlfriend, who suspected her partner was seeing someone from work, turned to Sharyn and Jayden on the New Zealand radio station, The Edge. Radio host Sharyn said she had an idea and proceeded to call the boyfriend-in-question. She told the man she was a friend of the Other Woman and asked whether he'd be interested in helping plan her surprise birthday party.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"You guys could go for dinner somewhere nearby, then bring her...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Indy100

187K+
Followers
15K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy