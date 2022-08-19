Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: How significant really is ADA’s turnaround potential
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano’s [ADA] recent up-channel trajectory saw an expected bearish breakout over the last few days. Losing the vital $0.53-level triggered a decline below the altcoin’s south-looking 20/50 EMA.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Reasons why ETH’s drop below $1,600 could be crucial for traders
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Over the past month, Ethereum [ETH] grew to set foot in the apex region of its long-term rising wedge on the daily chart. Post reversing from the upper band of the Bollinger Bands (BB), the king alt dipped below its 20 EMA (red) and 50 EMA (cyan).
ambcrypto.com
Expect this ‘unexpected’ from Ethereum [ETH] in the weeks ahead
After being in a consistent uptrend, Ethereum recently registered a downtrend along with several other cryptocurrencies. After hitting the lowest mark of $911 in mid-June, ETH gained strong upward momentum and even crossed $2,000. This gave hope to investors of brighter days ahead. However, things took a U-turn on 14...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC]: Is this really the right dip to cash in on
Bitcoin, again, went on a steep downtrend on 18 August after seeing steady uptick following its massive decline in June. In fact, for a brief while, the king coin also managed to cross the $24,000-mark, which gave hope to investors for a further surge before moving south. At the time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
Betting against the Bitcoin tide? Consider these on-chain metrics first
After hitting the year’s lowest of $17,774 in mid-June, Bitcoin has gained a steady upward trajectory for the last two months. It also managed to cross the $24,000 mark recently. This indicated that the selling pressure on the king coin took a back seat. However, a trend reversal happened...
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Ethereum traders can consider going long this week
Ethereum [ETH] is starting to rank among accolades lately as the Merge release date appears closer. The expected- 15 September launch has gripped the crypto community with huge promised incentives. The upcoming Merge has also led to a spike in the development activity on the Ethereum network in the past...
ambcrypto.com
Identifying if Cardano [ADA] is still worth buying
Cardano’s ADA went through quite a challenging and FUD-filled week recently. The cryptocurrency had started gaining some upside after weeks of subdued performance. However, the FUD around a bug found on its testnet weighed heavily on ADA, in addition to the bearish conditions last week. ADA tanked by roughly...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: What could be the impact of Merge on ETH trading
Ethereum has occupied the center stage of the crypto market since Merge talks came to the fore. After years of speculation, users will finally get a chance to witness Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. And, the benefits that come along with it. Interestingly, the Merge is expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Is Tron outcompeting BTC, ETH? The answer might startle you
In a recent tweet, the official Twitter account of TronDao informed how they outcompeted major cryptocurrencies. TronDao was ranked number one for the total number of active addresses compared to BTC, ETH, and XRP. One of the reasons why the crypto community has been using Tron for a lot of...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano and Ethereum case studies you don’t want to miss out on
The crypto community is hyped about Cardano as the Vasil hard fork is expected to be released soon. Over the last few days, developers have been working extensively on the testnet. This, to ensure a smooth rollout of the Vasil hard fork. However, ADA’s daily chart indicated that its price...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC]: When the next market phase rolls around, ETC will be…
Imagine if one could measure a cryptocurrency’s demand level by the strength of its bounceback. Ethereum Classic would have been worth looking at then, especially after its 260% rally from its 2022 lows. the question, however, is – Can it carry the same momentum in its next recovery phase?
ambcrypto.com
Monero observations that can save your portfolio from market crash
If you bought Monero [XMR] at its August top so far, you would be down by roughly 11.5% at its $153.55 press time price. And, if you purchased it at its bottom in June, you would still be up by roughly 58%. These outcomes depict Monero as a healthy option for riding the bullish recovery wave after the May and June crash.
ambcrypto.com
Tiny Tesla: A safe place to make passive income and obtain financial freedom
Tiny Tesla was founded because, like many, the team (which is a group of friends) experienced too many scams and empty promises. They decided to do something about it to change the space for good! As a group of friends and family with the same vision. They are proud to say they have a diverse background of highly qualified teams from all different regions with one goal; to bring their holders a safe place to make passive income and obtain the financial freedom they all deserve! Regardless of financial ability, race, or the region in which they live.
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Assessing the odds of SOL surviving the latest crypto bloodbath
Solana [SOL] has emerged as one of the biggest losers from the 19 August bloodbath in the crypto market. The famed Ethereum [ETH] killer has now lost the highest value among top 10 cryptocurrencies per Coin Market Cap. The SOL token is currently down 21.6% over the past week as the market showed a sharp reverse. However, Solana is beginning to see a mild recovery as the token price rushed to a near 1.75% price hike on the daily chart. Will this be crucial as Solana attempts to climb on the crypto market capitalization charts?
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum trade secrets revealed; going short might be…
The crypto market’s infamous swinging volatility continues to see different fortunes on a monthly basis. From traders selling their tokens at a loss to betting against the market (hoping for an uptick)- the market has seen it all. But what’s up this time around?. Following the market recovery,...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] climbs >4%; flouts $200 million crypto market liquidation onslaught
Over the course of the week, the crypto market had succumbed to selling pressure. These sell-offs changed the trajectory of the market as many of the top cryptocurrency prices plunged. However, meme coin, Shiba Inu [SHIB] may have “ignored” the ritual of following the Bitcoin [BTC] momentum. At...
ambcrypto.com
ETH 2.0: All the latest development investors could capitalize on
With eight days till the end of August, the start of the next month comes with increased anticipation for the most significant event within the blockchain ecosystem in the last year – the Ethereum Merge or, as many put it, “Ethereum 2.0.”. With 15 September confirmed as the...
ambcrypto.com
ETH All-Core Developer meeting calms sell-off fears as Merge news shows confidence
The Ethereum [ETH] All-Core Developer meeting concluded late on 18 August as they prepare for the upcoming Merge. Several important matters were discussed including the consequences of sanctions imposed on Tornado Cash. The developers also discussed problems that have shown up since the testnet merge for the Ethereum PoS transition. Reporter Christine Kim and Ethereum Core developer Tim Beiko posted their insights on the ACD call for their respective followers. Beiko further ascertained that the Merge launch is set for launch on 15 September with the Total Terminal Difficulty (TTD) now confirmed. However, this date may fluctuate in accordance with changes to network hash-rate.
Comments / 0