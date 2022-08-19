Read full article on original website
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
BBC
Cabinet Office staff accused of bullying and racism in leaked report
Allegations of bullying and racism within the Cabinet Office have been revealed in a leaked internal report. The review, seen by the BBC, found one-in-ten members of staff had experienced bullying or harassment. It also said there was a perception that those accused of bad behaviour were not being disciplined.
