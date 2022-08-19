Read full article on original website
Atlantic City tests out apprenticeship program, with big career payoffs for some residents
A building trades apprenticeship pilot program for Atlantic City residents recently wrapped up, and one of the graduates spoke with KYW Newsradio about his experience.
New Jersey Globe
Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide
Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
NBC Philadelphia
This NJ County is Issuing $1,000 Stimulus Checks to Some Residents: Here's Who Qualifies
Lee esta historia en español aquí. Hundreds of caregivers in Camden County, New Jersey, will soon receive payments of $1,000 as a result of a program intended to help those whose wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the press release, recipients will receive a...
Two Atlantic City, NJ, Casinos Ranked Among 10 Best in U.S.
Atlantic City is one of the premier spots in the world when it comes to putting down a wager and trying to score big!. The website bestlifeonline.com recently ranked the Top 10 Best Casinos in the U.S. If you love to gamble, two Atlantic City gaming parlors making the list.
Chowderfest is Returning to Long Beach Island, NJ
It’s not too early to start thinking about Chowderfest as the Chowder Trail will begin on Labor Day. The Chowder Trail is where you do the tasting and vote for your favorites. It continues on LBI until Sep. 30. Chowderfest has been held since 1989 (with pandemic changes in...
Hammonton Gazette
‘Intended consequences’ have an impact on the town
There are intended consequences for local government’s actions. We can argue about why it’s happening, but not about whether it is happening. It’s happening. Some local people are not happy about it. They are making their voices heard. Last week, one of our readers sent an envelope addressed to “Hammonton Gazette/Gabe and Gina” with a remarkable news article from 1978 clipped neatly from the Press of Atlantic City. The person didn’t mail us a copy of the article; she sent us the actual clipping.
Atlantic City Air Space Restrictions & Airshow Schedule
The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow is one week from today, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. We will be hosting a 5-hour pregame show from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the Airshow is set to begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. You can listen to all of the...
Freefall Diving Horse Ride Comes to Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ
Steel Pier in Atlantic City is about to simultaneously pay tribute to one of the shore town's most legendary attractions while taking riders high above the boardwalk -- and then dropping them. The amusement park, a legend in its own right, has captured out attention lately as it slowly built...
NJ’s Stockton University Makes Big Move In Money.com ‘Best’ Rankings
Stockton University has been making big moves in the Money Magazine college rankings since 2015. Money Magazine conducts national rankings (annually) for the “best colleges for your money.”. In 2015, Stockton University was ranked #483 in America. Stockton University is now #156 in Money.com’s 2022-23 Best Colleges Ranking in...
New Jersey Globe
Lawyer says it’s ‘common knowledge’ that dog died in fire marshal’s vehicle
An auto detailing company owned by the brother of Gloucester County Fire Marshal Shawn Layton confirmed that they had done some decorative work on the official county vehicle where a first responder dog, K9 Ember, died ten days ago, but denied their involvement in any upfitting or repairs over the last two years, their attorney told the New Jersey Globe.
Atlantic City Effort To Deny Gas Service To Illegal ATV’s Is Dangerous
This is a textbook case of good intentions run amok. The Atlantic City Council, by a narrow 5 to 4 margin on first reading, voted to approve a City Ordinance that would prevent gasoline stations from selling gas to those riders of “illegal” ATV’s. There is no...
Help Atlantic County Little Disabled Lamb Win Big In Cute Pet Contest
It's hard not to be biased when it comes to our furry best friends. An Atlantic County-based animal sanctuary is asking for your help to secure some funding for the most adorable little lamb who goes by the name of Max. Max is currently in the care of Fawns Fortress,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
Visiting Cape May, New Jersey? Check out this floating restaurant
Picture this: you’re spending a day at the Jersey shore and it’s nearing lunchtime. You didn’t pack anything to eat but your stomach is grumbling. Packing up all of your stuff and walking all the way back to your place is a hassle, wouldn’t you want an easier solution?
Atlantic City, NJ’s 1450 AM Celebrates 82 Years Serving of South Jersey
82 years ago this month, what would become 1450 AM in Atlantic City was a granted its first license to broadcast by the federal government. The original WPG, at 1100 AM on the dial, first hit the air in Atlantic City on January 3rd, 1925, owned by the City of Atlantic City, with studios located in Atlantic City High School. The station immediately became the voice of the World's Play Ground.
MyChesCo
New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe
CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job
1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983. 2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H. 3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire" 4- Michael Jackson's...
Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep
On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?
It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
