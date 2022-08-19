ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Hirsh Singh loses condo board race in a landslide

Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh lost his bid for a seat on the Ocean Club Homeowners Association Board of Directors in Atlantic City in a landslide, losing to Michael Fedorko by a 48%-20% margin. Fedorko’s two running mates were also successful. This was Singh’s sixth campaign in six years as...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Hammonton Gazette

‘Intended consequences’ have an impact on the town

There are intended consequences for local government’s actions. We can argue about why it’s happening, but not about whether it is happening. It’s happening. Some local people are not happy about it. They are making their voices heard. Last week, one of our readers sent an envelope addressed to “Hammonton Gazette/Gabe and Gina” with a remarkable news article from 1978 clipped neatly from the Press of Atlantic City. The person didn’t mail us a copy of the article; she sent us the actual clipping.
HAMMONTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Three Charged with Drug Distribution and Weapons Offenses

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, United States Drug Enforcement Administration Aviation Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Barracks, Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Lakewood Township Police Department, Point Pleasant Borough Police Department, Lacey Township Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s OfficeGang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Atlantic County SWAT, Hamilton Township Police Department, Atlantic City Police Department, and Atlantic City SWAT, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City – as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City, NJ’s 1450 AM Celebrates 82 Years Serving of South Jersey

82 years ago this month, what would become 1450 AM in Atlantic City was a granted its first license to broadcast by the federal government. The original WPG, at 1100 AM on the dial, first hit the air in Atlantic City on January 3rd, 1925, owned by the City of Atlantic City, with studios located in Atlantic City High School. The station immediately became the voice of the World's Play Ground.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
MyChesCo

New Jersey Correctional Officer Caught Smuggling Phone for Bribe

CAMDEN, NJ — A correctional officer at the Salem County Correctional Facility admitted accepting a bribe in exchange for agreeing to smuggle a telephone into the jail for a prisoner, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Marcus Kidd, 36, of Elmer, New Jersey, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, August 16,...
ELMER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Six Ocean County, NJ, Residents Arrested in Drug Sweep

On Tuesday, the Brick Township Police Department announced their latest string of narcotics-related apprehensions and crimes. Six people have been arrested in three separate but similar incidents that have occurred within the township over the last week. It was a week ago Tuesday that Brick Police Street Crimes Unit Detectives...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Are ATV joyriders causing problems in your NJ town?

It is illegal for all-terrain vehicles to be driven on paved roads and streets in New Jersey, but this is taking place more than you might imagine. Reports of packs of ATVs, frequently driven by young people, suddenly roaring onto a street or boulevard in a town or city, panicking other drivers and pedestrians, are on the rise across the state. And as quickly as they appeared, the off-road vehicles will then turn down a side street and disappear before police can respond to the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested During Multi-Agency Drug Investigation In Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – Three south Jersey residents have been arrested and charged for illegally selling drugs, officials said. A multi-agency investigation identified three homes, two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City, to be storing and distributing illegal narcotics. According to police, these homes were being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey.

