KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for strong to severe storms
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a MARGINAL; Level 1to Level 2, risk for the possibility of severe storms Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and early evening hours. An area of low pressure and a trailing front will be...
1 injured in Davenport accident
One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
KWQC
East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning
KWQC
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday
KWQC
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
KWQC
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
KWQC
Scott County drafting opposition letter to Canadian Pacific merger
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors is drafting a letter of opposition to a multi-billion dollar railway merger. The Surface Transportation Board will make its decision about the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads sometime this winter. The Scott County Board wants them to know it doesn’t support any of it.
Dog found dead, abandoned inside kennel in Davenport; Iowa DNR searching for owner
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is searching for the owner of a dog that was found dead in Davenport Sunday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the department, a DNR conservation officer was on patrol in the area of Concord Street and Wapello Avenue on Aug. 21 when they found an abandoned kennel in the foliage.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
KWQC
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
ourquadcities.com
Portion of bike path in Rock Island will close for tree removal
Beginning Monday, the Rock Island portion of the bike path from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed for tree removal on the levee, a news release says. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and. resumption of normal activity is the end of the day...
Trudy Appleby vigil tonight
August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved […]
aroundptown.com
Whiteside County Fair Wrap; Judged Results (photos)
The 151st edition of the Whiteside County Fair came to close on Saturday following the always popular Demolition Derby. Publicity chairperson, Todd Mickley said that despite rain on and off over the last few days of the fair only one event, harness racing, had to be cancelled. “The timing of...
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
KWQC
Davenport City Council preparing for 3rd and 4th street hearing on Wednesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport City Council is set to vote on Wednesday for the proposed plan to convert 3rd and 4th Streets into two-way streets. According to Kyle Gripp, At-Large Alderman for the city of Davenport, the discussion surrounding the proposed plan has gotten Davenport citizens talking. “Nothing...
KWQC
Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release. Officers on scene said a...
KWQC
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
KWQC
Red Cross: Volunteers needed to help install free smoke detectors in Moline
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Moline’s Floreciente Neighborhood this week and could use a little help. Teams of volunteers will be visiting homes on Wed., Aug. 24. In addition, volunteers will be providing fire safety information to residents. To...
