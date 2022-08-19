ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
Police: 4 injured in Bettendorf crash Sunday

East Moline police investigate shooting at Jim’s Domino Lounge Sunday morning. Davenport teens’ hobby of making jewelry turns into business: ‘Dave the Frog Crafts’. They sell their jewelry at the Freight House Farmers' Market. We'll go from clear and cool tonight, to warm sunshine for your Tuesday.
Davenport, IA
Iowa State
Vehicles destroyed in Galesburg parking structure fire Sunday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Several vehicles, including a motorcycle, were destroyed in a fire that broke out Sunday night in Galesburg. Galesburg firefighters responded around 9:33 p.m. to the 2700 block of Springer Road and found a parking structure on fire with heavy flames and smoke. They were able to...
2 dead, 3 hurt after overnight car accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating an overnight car accident on the bridge over Duck Creek near North Fairmount Street and Heatherton Drive. According to a press release, two people are dead and three others are hurt. Officers responded to the crash at 10:56 p.m. Police say the...
Scott County drafting opposition letter to Canadian Pacific merger

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors is drafting a letter of opposition to a multi-billion dollar railway merger. The Surface Transportation Board will make its decision about the merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads sometime this winter. The Scott County Board wants them to know it doesn’t support any of it.
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after I-74 motorcycle crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident after he crashed into a guardrail in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the City of Davenport, at about 1:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, first responders were dispatched to the Spruce Hill Drive interchange on I-74 after a motorcycle accident was reported.
1 dead in overnight accident on Interstate 280

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This morning at approximately 1:18 a.m., Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial investigation shows a Saturn Vue was traveling in the wrong direction and struck a barrier...
Portion of bike path in Rock Island will close for tree removal

Beginning Monday, the Rock Island portion of the bike path from 6th Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed for tree removal on the levee, a news release says. Pending favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and. resumption of normal activity is the end of the day...
Trudy Appleby vigil tonight

August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved […]
Whiteside County Fair Wrap; Judged Results (photos)

The 151st edition of the Whiteside County Fair came to close on Saturday following the always popular Demolition Derby. Publicity chairperson, Todd Mickley said that despite rain on and off over the last few days of the fair only one event, harness racing, had to be cancelled. “The timing of...
Police: 1 injured in single motorcylce crash in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One man was injured after a single motorcycle crash in Bettendorf Monday afternoon. The Bettendorf Police Department responded around 1:28 p.m. to I-74 at the Spruce Hills Drive interchange for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a media release. Officers on scene said a...
Pedestrian killed by train in Muscatine

New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
DAVENPORT, IA

