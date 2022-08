Sarah Jarosz has quietly built one of the most influential and acclaimed careers in roots music, with 10 Grammy nominations and 4 wins among other accolades. She’s more than delivered on the promise that so many heard as she grew up a prodigy in Wimberly, TX. In late July, Sarah got together with Jessie Scott at the Concord Records offices in downtown Nashville to play music and chat about life in our latest Words & Music episode.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO