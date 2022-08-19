ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

First Coast News

Jacksonville Sheriff's candidates may face four elections in nine months to become Duval's top cop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Primary election day in Florida is Tuesday, August 23 and in Duval County the candidates vying for Jacksonville Sheriff are in for quite a marathon. There are five candidates on the ballot; Republican TK Waters, Democrat's Lakesha Burton, Ken Jefferson, Tony Cummings and Wayne Clark. The goal for these candidates during the primary election is get 50 percent of the vote plus one. Then we'd have a clear winner, a new sheriff in town possibly until March 2023 when there will be yet another election.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Early Voting has a Strong Finish in Northeast Florida

Jacksonville, Florida — The last days of early voting came to a close across Northeast Florida, showing a strong turnout of both mail-in and in-person voters. Here’s a quick breakdown of the total votes gathered by county, as of 5 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022. All early ballots...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
County
Nassau County, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Nassau County, FL
floridapolitics.com

Val Demings proclaims herself ‘Daughter of Duval’ ahead of expected Primary win

Demings arrived in Duval County with polling momentum and stories of prolific fundraising. In a year predicted as a “red wave” in a state dominated by the politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Democrat Val Demings has the chance on Election Day to not only be the upset story of the night, but the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the South.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 301 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bert Harris
Action News Jax

JSO: Suspect sought in burglary of a local business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a business burglary and is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the suspect. STORY: All lanes back open after morning crash closes I-95 South in Nassau County. On Sunday, Aug. 7, officers responded to 6000 Blanding Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Two races give voters a chance for new direction on Fernandina Port Authority

Chris Ragucci's departure presents a new opportunity for the Port. One of the ongoing conflicts with the Port of Fernandina’s Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) is now removed from the equation, as Chris Ragucci sold his interest in Worldwide Terminals and Port operator Nassau Terminals to a partnership of Utah and New York firms. Into this new Pax Fernandina is a chance to give a new direction to the OHPA Board.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle Clay County accident claims 1, injures 3

A Gainesville woman died and three other people were seriously injured in a Monday evening collision along US Highway 301 in Clay County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 46-year-old Gainesville male was driving a sedan north on US Highway 301 around 6:54 p.m. when he veered left across the grass median into the path of an SUV being driven south by a 55-year-old Chiefland male. The collision occurred near County Road 218 north of Lawtey.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Renew Jax campaign seeks Northside plant closure, 100% renewables by 2050

Along with 30% renewables by 2030, Renew Jax seeks 5% rooftop solar by that time. Environmental advocates want something done about the pollution emanating from the JEA Northside Generating Station, and the utility may have given them a path toward getting that accomplished. A collaborative effort, Renew Jax seeks to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man dead after crash in Clay County

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 1:30 a.m. at US-17 and Los Palmas Dr. when a 24-year-old man was driving southbound on US Highway 17, crossing over the median and traveling into the northbound lanes hitting a ditch and trees.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

‘Overt fraud’: Former DCPS police chief didn’t report more than 2,000 crimes, grand jury finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The same grand jury that issued the 122-page report on the Broward County School Board following the Parkland massacre also examined security issues in the Duval County School District and found that former District Police Chief Micheal Edwards instituted a system of non-reporting crimes in schools during his tenure. More than 2,000 alleged crimes were not reported, the new grand jury report concluded.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man rams into NS Mayport’s main gate, charged with DUI

MAYPORT, Fla. – Military police officers responded to a security incident at the main gate of Naval Station Mayport Friday afternoon. Officers had to activate a concrete barrier to keep an authorized vehicle from entering the base. The driver, identified as Jason Tavares, 40, was allegedly drunk when he...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Suspect tries to rob downtown bank with suspicious device; bomb squad called: JSO

JCKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was investigating an attempted bank robbery in downtown Jacksonville on Monday afternoon. JSO said around 2 p.m. a man in his 30s, around 6-feet tall weighing 190 pounds attempted to rob a bank located on South Laura Street. Lt. Chuck Ford said in a briefing that the suspect demanded money from the teller and told the woman that he had an explosive device.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

