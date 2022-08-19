ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOCCER: Prohaska scores six goals for Vikings in opener

POST FALLS — Senior forward Cooper Prohaska scored six of Coeur d'Alene's seven goals as the Vikings beat the Post Falls Trojans 7-0 in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both teams Saturday. Coeur d’Alene coach Braden Ridgewell missed Saturday’s match due to illness, and assistant coach...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Leonard Ray Hodge, 79

Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elsie Belle Coulter, 99

Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson, 71

Life began July 20, 1950, for longtime Post Falls resident Carolyn “Carrie” Simpson. She was born in the Silver Valley in Wallace, raised in Harrison and moved to Post Falls in 1973. She was a sister to three brothers and three sisters. Along the path of life, she...
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week

It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

STA announce major changes for the end of August

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three times a year, the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) goes through changes to better cater to Spokane citizens. This year is no different, but they are earlier, with upcoming changes happening next Sunday, Aug. 28. With the new schedule and stops, STA also announced several new...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Get out on the mat

Owners Nicole and Eli Brown offer adult and kid martial arts and self-defense classes with open mat space and four roll-up doors to let in a great cross breeze at 978 W. Hayden Ave. Hours are 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9-11 a.m. Saturdays with more hours to be added. Open-mat classes will be on Fridays.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
RATHDRUM, ID

