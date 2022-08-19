Read full article on original website
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
cleveland19.com
Man shot during early-morning hours on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an early-morning shooting near the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood. According to Cleveland EMS, a male victim in his 30s was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition following the shooting near the intersection of Harvard Avenue and East 116th Street.
cleveland19.com
Man struck, killed by a semi on the turnpike in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Alliance man died after being struck by a semi Monday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Shawn Moore. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, the accident happened around 11:50 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Strongsville at mile marker...
whbc.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Portage Crash
MANTUA TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Cleveland motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Portage County. 53-year-old Thomas Gaiser was traveling along Mantua Center Road in Mantua Township when troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree.
cleveland19.com
2 die in Ashland County accident, troopers say alcohol might be to blame
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were killed Sunday evening after they failed to yield the right of way at an intersection, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers said. According to troopers, James Cline, 23, of Nova, and Logan Buzzard, 22, of Ashland, were in a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle southbound on Baney Road around 10:45 p.m. when they were struck by a Chevrolet Impala driving northeast on U.S. 42.
cleveland19.com
Newburgh Heights police release dash cam after officer shoots at stolen vehicle
NEWMURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Newburgh Heights Police told 19 News on Wednesday one of their officers shot their gun at a stolen car. Police had been looking for the vehicle after it was involved in a hit and skip and reported stolen. The officer spotted the vehicle and followed it...
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash; juvenile in custody
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police took a juvenile into custody early Monday afternoon after a chase ended in a crash. ECPD Chief Scott Gardner said officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that later crashed into an automobile repair shop. The wreck has caused a road closure on...
cleveland19.com
Willoughby home struck by lightning during Sunday storms
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willoughby Fire Department said a home was struck by lightning Sunday during a round of storms. According to a department Facebook post, no one inside the residential trailer was injured. The lightning caused a small fire to break out near the roof. Other issues prompted...
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
Off-road vehicle hit by car, killing 2
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that killed two people on a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV).
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
14-year-old girl dies in Cleveland shooting, police say 15-year-old boy identified as suspect
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old girl, a news release said. It happened just after midnight Tuesday at an apartment in the 2900 block of Archwood Avenue. Officers were called there for a shooting and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her head, police said in a press release.
Driver reports being hit by unknown object: Medina Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for man found shot to death in stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil for the 41-year-old man found dead in a stranger’s yard on Cleveland’s West Side was held Sunday afternoon. The 41-year-old, later identified as Major Whitley, was found in the front yard of a home in the 3700 block of Walton Avenue on Aug. 18.
I-Team: Parma traffic cameras haven’t deterred school-zone speeders
Parma police showed us how the school zone traffic cameras issued more than 10,000 tickets in just the last half of last year. In the first half of this year, there were more than 12,000 tickets issued.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland student injured after falling into a manhole
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A high school student suffered minor injuries Monday after she fell into a manhole in the city’s Tremont neighborhood. The student attends Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave. School officials said the girl was walking to school in the...
cleveland19.com
Rocky River police search for men who attacked and carjacked woman at gunpoint
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Rocky River. Authorities released some surveillance photos of two men who they believe may be responsible for multiple carjackings over the past week. “911 what city is your emergency?” a...
cleveland19.com
Lorain smoke and vape shop broken into twice in one week
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Smokerz Paradise, a smoke and vape shop in Lorain, was broken into twice in less than a week as the owners ask for the public’s help in identifying the thieves. According to owner Moe Haq, $10,000 worth of items were stolen from the shop during...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police search for 4 missing teenagers
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating four missing teenagers. Mikayla Vaden, 15, was last seen by her mom at their home in Garfield Heights. She was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Vaden has long black hair with white highlights.
cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
