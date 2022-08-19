Read full article on original website
1 detained by Fargo Police in Tuesday morning, SWAT-assisted operation
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly after 6:30am Tuesday, Fargo Police and Red River Swat set up a perimeter around The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in the 2200 block of 6th Avenue South to execute a high risk search warrant. The SWAT Team used a flash/sound divisionary device or FSDD...
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
Sobriety checkpoint in Fargo leads to 4 DUI arrests, other violations
FARGO (KFGO) – Four drivers were arrested for drunken driving at a Saturday night sobriety checkpoint in Fargo. The State Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint on the westbound off-ramp at the I-94 University Drive exit. 417 vehicles went through the checkpoint between 9 p.m....
Blighted house in south Fargo likely headed for demolition
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioners agree that it’s time for a vacant house to “go.”. The house located at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building. The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find who owns the building. A New Jersey mortgage company now has it.
School district office vandalized with white nationalist poster
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Public Schools has condemned vandalism at the District’s headquarters over the weekend. At around 1am Sunday, a person wearing a hoodie and a mask stuck a large poster to the windows of the main entrance of the district office that read “Better Dead Than Red” – a cold-war era phrase that has been co-opted by the American alt-right group Patriot Front to promote white nationalist views in recent years, according the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Fargo Commission, developer Jim Roers reach agreement on townhome project
FARGO (KFGO) – After months of controversy between the Fargo City Commission and Roers Construction and Development about a delay in the construction of the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project, city commissioners have unanimously approved an agreement with Roers to proceed with the project located near the NDSU campus. Roers...
Bison Play to Scoreless Draw Against Southern
(NDSU Atheletics) THIBODAUX, La. – North Dakota State soccer wrapped up it’s opening weekend with a 0-0 tie against Southern University at the Lester Bimah Battle on the Bayou Sunday afternoon at the Thibodaux Regional Soccer Complex. NDSU would carry 61 percent of the possession in Sunday’s game...
