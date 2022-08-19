Read full article on original website
1 dead after stabbing on Indy’s far eastside
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police responded to the report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Redbrook Court just after 5 a.m. That location is on the far east side, near E. 10th Street and N. Mithoefer Road. When they arrived they located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead.
Truck crashes through Carmel bridge, lands on 136th Street below
Carmel police made an arrest after an overnight single-vehicle crash on Sunday. https://fox59.com/news/box-truck-crashes-through-carmel-bridge-lands-on-136th-street-below-driver-arrested/
Franklin man arrested for making and selling ‘ghost guns’
A Franklin man faces federal charges after investigators say he made and sold so-called "ghost guns," including a part to make the gun automatic.
100+-year-old rain, temperature records hold
INDIANAPOLIS – In today’s almanac, some records go back to the late 1800s! With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, all of our records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 96° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1890) Record rainfall: 2.07″ (1877) On this...
Marion County Sheriff's Office warning about increase in imposter scams
The Marion County Sheriff's Office is warning people after seeing an uptick in reports about police impersonation scams. https://fox59.com/news/consumer-reports/marion-county-sheriffs-office-warning-about-increase-in-imposter-scams/
8-Year-Old Runs His Own Successful T-Shirt Business
He’s only eight years old, but Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is already a successful businessman. He’s got a thriving t-shirt business featuring his very own “you’re cool” design. The third grader’s success can be attributed to hard work and persistence, especially when it came to his parents.
Taps and Dolls, 247 Skybar in downtown Indy close
Two popular downtown Indianapolis bars have closed. The owner of the building that houses Taps and Dolls and the 247 Skybar on Meridian Street confirmed Sunday to FOX59 that both venues are now closed.
Indy FOP delivers overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Prosecutor, court system
The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police announced an overwhelming vote of no confidence in Marion County Courts and in Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/indy-fop-delivers-overwhelming-vote-of-no-confidence-in-marion-county-prosecutor-court-system/
Eat, drink & dance at Indy GreekFest!
INDIANAPOLIS — Lenie Tsakonas from Indianapolis Greek Festival stopped by to share a few of the delicious and authentic goodies you’ll be able to sample at this year’s GreekFest. The 49th Indianapolis Greek Festival takes place Friday, August 26th from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. as well...
New restaurant openings around Indy and some new menu items
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Now’s go-to food expert, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, joined us this week to discuss the latest in Indy’s food news, including a few new restaurants opening!. Palavana Cubano. The stands are Mass Ave’s Garage Food Hall are getting full. Palavana Cubano is now...
Forget-Me-Nots in Danville offers custom wood creations
INDIANAPOLIS – Forget-Me-Nots is known for its custom Farmhouse tables, which they make in various sizes and shapes. They focus on rustic and vintage items and enjoy creating lasting treasures for customers. They also stock Swan Creek Candles, RADA Cutlery, and bags constructed of retired military canvas. Their inventory...
Relevations Dance Co. performing at Indy Fringe Festival
INDIANAPOLIS – The Relevations Dance Company is performing at the Indy Fringe Festival!. They are performing at the Basile Theater at The Antheneum Foundation. You can find them on the second floor of Coat Check Coffee!. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
Children’s Museum to host Museum by Moonlight event
Want to dance with dinosaurs while sipping cocktails? Museum By Moonlight is an end of summer celebration at the children’s museum that lets adults be kids again. It’s happening this Saturday, August 27th, and it’s 21+ only. So you’ll need to leave the little ones at home.
Where is Sherman? Osteria by Fabio Viviani
He’s a Top Chef fan favorite turned restauranteur. Now, after a long wait, his first Indiana restaurant is finally open for dinner. Sherman was in Carmel to talk Italian food, wine, and cocktails with Chef Fabio Viviani.
Historic Artcraft Theatre Hosting 100th Anniversary Gala Saturday, September 10th
A century of cinema in Franklin. The Historic Artcraft Theatre is hosting a 1920’s themed party on Saturday, September 10th to celebrate its 100th anniversary. The gala is also a fundraiser to keep the theatre going for another hundred years. Executive director of Franklin Heritage and the Historic Artcraft...
Local break dancer wins competition, training for olympics
INDIANAPOLIS – The world’s most prestigious breaking competition, Red Bull BC One, kicked off its 2022 US competition in Philadelphia on Saturday, July 23rd, and crowned Indianapolis breaker and 2024 Olympic hopeful Carmarry “Pep C” Hall as the B-girl champion. Pep C will go on to compete at the Red Bull BC One National Finals in Los Angeles in September.
Quiet day means no new temperature, rainfall records
INDIANAPOLIS – With temperatures very seasonal today in the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, our temperature records and rainfall records will continue for this date. Record high temperature: 101° (1936) Record low temperature: 46° (1950) Record rainfall: 1.90″ (1989) On this date back...
Summer is not done with us yet! Indiana heats up this week
INDIANAPOLIS – It has officially been two full weeks since Indianapolis reached 90 degrees along with much of Central Indiana. Don’t let the lack of high heat give you a false sense of security though! We are still in the midst of August and summer is not done with us yet.
Where is Sherman? Not As Famous Cookie Company
Their love for cookies is a family tradition that’s now a new brick and mortar family business! Sherman went where it’s always time to make cookies in Zionsville. For more information on Not As Famous Cookie Company, click here.
Sunshine continues, 90s and rain possible this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures dropping into the 50s, below-average for this time of year. Now, the sun is out and temperatures will climb into the 80s this afternoon. Most of this week will stay dry before rain moves in Friday and into the weekend.
