Hot homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $374K to $3.9M

By Alexis Clinton
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group , creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week:

  • 15328 Chowning Tavern Lane : $385,000
  • Neighborhood: Withrow Downs II
  • Realtor: Brenda Bull at The Redbud Group
  • Features: New laminate flooring, two-car garage, large deck
  • Specs: 4 bed,  2.5 bath,  2,698 square feet

These homes have plenty of spaces for you to create the cozy vibe you’re looking for.

This week’s real estate roundup has just the right amount of space for hosting large gatherings or spending some quality time with yourself.

1515 Briar Creek Rd. Unit 8B—$374,500

Why we love it: The modern kitchen design of this townhome opens up the space and creates more storage.

Photos: Courtesy of Steve Gift

908 Parkwood Ave—$479,900

Why we love it: The large front porch is perfect for relaxing on a warm late summer evening.

  • Neighborhood: Belmont
  • Realtor: Edwin Wilson • 5 Points Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,164 square feet
  • Notable features: large swing front porch, modern light fixtures, hardwood floors, wet bar, marble shower, built-in shelving, fire pit and fenced-in backyard

Photo: Courtesy of Edwin Wilson

916 Millbrook Rd—$609,000

Why we love it: The built in shelving within the office space creates the perfect work from home set up.

  • Neighborhood: Cotswold
  • Realtor: Trigg Cherry • Wilkinson ERA Real Estate
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,819 square feet
  • Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, open kitchen layout, built-in office shelves, walk-in closet, screened porch, gated driveway and fenced-in backyard

Photo: Courtesy of Trigg Cherry

3113 Whiting Ave—$815,000

Why we love it: The large wall windows leading you to the wraparound balcony provides a lot of natural light.

  • Neighborhood: NoDa
  • Realtor: Scott Hartis • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne
  • Specs: 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,232  square feet
  • Notable features: brick fireplace, hardwood floors, wet bar, standalone tub, walk-in closet, spacious bedrooms, modern light fixtures and balcony

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Hartis

638 Melbourne Ct.—$1,199,900

Why we love it: This craftsman style home has a large open chef’s-style kitchen that would be perfect for entertaining dinner guests.

  • Neighborhood: Sedgefield
  • Realtor: Barry Reeves • Keller Williams South Park
  • Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,452  square feet
  • Notable features: large shaded front porch, open kitchen layout, gas cooktops, granite countertops, built-in audio system, walk-in closets, backyard patio, outdoor kitchen, detached two car garage and fire pit

Photo: Courtesy of Barry Reeves

5027 Valley Stream Rd.—$1,199,900

Why we love it: The entire first floor operates as one space with a free flowing open layout.

  • Neighborhood: Selwyn Park
  • Realtor: Perry Wiese • Realty ONE Group Select
  • Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,215  square feet
  • Notable features: high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, standalone tub, oversized shower, deck and large fenced-in backyard

Photo: Courtesy of Perry Wiese

1300 Queens Rd. W.—$3,950,000

Why we love it: This home boasts elegance with columns and a grand staircase while keeping the vibe cozy with options for entertaining guests in spaces like the movie room.

  • Neighborhood: Myers Park
  • Realtor: Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton • Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC
  • Specs: 8 beds, 8 full baths, 3 half baths and 10,153  square feet
  • Notable features: floating staircase, checkered flooring, vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves, columns, multiple fireplaces, black marble shower, built-in bench seating, claw tub, movie room, wine cellar, three car garage and wet bar

Photos: Courtesy of Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton

Charlotte, NC
Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

