Hot homes: 7 houses for sale in Charlotte ranging from $374K to $3.9M

15328 Chowning Tavern Lane : $385,000

Neighborhood: Withrow Downs II

Realtor: Brenda Bull at The Redbud Group

Features: New laminate flooring, two-car garage, large deck

Specs: 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,698 square feet

These homes have plenty of spaces for you to create the cozy vibe you’re looking for.

This week’s real estate roundup has just the right amount of space for hosting large gatherings or spending some quality time with yourself.



Why we love it: The modern kitchen design of this townhome opens up the space and creates more storage.

Neighborhood: Commonwealth

Commonwealth Realtor: Steve Gift • Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty

Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths and 1,004 square feet

Notable features: modern cabinetry, induction cooktop, spacious living room, fireplace, sliding barn door and large fenced-in patio

Why we love it: The large front porch is perfect for relaxing on a warm late summer evening.

Neighborhood: Belmont

Belmont Realtor: Edwin Wilson • 5 Points Realty

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,164 square feet

Notable features: large swing front porch, modern light fixtures, hardwood floors, wet bar, marble shower, built-in shelving, fire pit and fenced-in backyard

Why we love it: The built in shelving within the office space creates the perfect work from home set up.

Neighborhood: Cotswold

Cotswold Realtor: Trigg Cherry • Wilkinson ERA Real Estate

Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,819 square feet

Notable features: fireplace, hardwood floors, open kitchen layout, built-in office shelves, walk-in closet, screened porch, gated driveway and fenced-in backyard

Why we love it: The large wall windows leading you to the wraparound balcony provides a lot of natural light.

Neighborhood: NoDa

NoDa Realtor: Scott Hartis • EXP Realty LLC Ballantyne

Specs: 3 beds, 3.5 baths, 2,232 square feet

Notable features: brick fireplace, hardwood floors, wet bar, standalone tub, walk-in closet, spacious bedrooms, modern light fixtures and balcony

Why we love it: This craftsman style home has a large open chef’s-style kitchen that would be perfect for entertaining dinner guests.

Neighborhood: Sedgefield

Sedgefield Realtor: Barry Reeves • Keller Williams South Park

Specs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 2,452 square feet

Notable features: large shaded front porch, open kitchen layout, gas cooktops, granite countertops, built-in audio system, walk-in closets, backyard patio, outdoor kitchen, detached two car garage and fire pit

Why we love it: The entire first floor operates as one space with a free flowing open layout.

Neighborhood: Selwyn Park

Selwyn Park Realtor: Perry Wiese • Realty ONE Group Select

Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,215 square feet

Notable features: high ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closet, standalone tub, oversized shower, deck and large fenced-in backyard

Why we love it: This home boasts elegance with columns and a grand staircase while keeping the vibe cozy with options for entertaining guests in spaces like the movie room.

Neighborhood: Myers Park

Myers Park Realtor: Cecelia McNorrill and Amy Welton • Brandon Lawn Real Estate LLC

Specs: 8 beds, 8 full baths, 3 half baths and 10,153 square feet

Notable features: floating staircase, checkered flooring, vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves, columns, multiple fireplaces, black marble shower, built-in bench seating, claw tub, movie room, wine cellar, three car garage and wet bar

