Charlotte, NC

Felix Empanadas expands to Uptown with takeout available until 3am

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
Felix Empanadas opens Aug. 20 in Latta Arcade.

What’s happening: Owner Felix Godward told Axios he wants the space to be a late night staple in Uptown, as most kitchens are closed by the time people are coming out of clubs and events.

  • Hours for the grand opening are 11am until 9pm on Saturday. Everyone will receive a free empanada – no purchase required. There will also be a mariachi band performing around 1pm for an hour.
  • They will also be open from 11am until 7pm on Sunday, Aug. 21 for the Charlotte Pride festival in Uptown.

Details: Felix Empanadas is located at 320 S. Tryon St. Suite 100B inside Latta Arcade, across from Crisp and next to Pie in the Sky Pizza.

  • Hours will be 10am until 9pm Monday through Wednesday and until 3am Thursday through Saturday. Latta Arcade isn’t open 24/7, but you will be able to place an oder on their website and pick up your order on the South Tryon Street side of the building until 3am Thursday through Saturday. Godward hopes to extend to 4am.
  • Of note: Hours are subject to change based on events in Uptown, such as Charlotte FC games (Godward and his team are season ticket holders) and Carolina Panthers games.
  • The space offers to-go orders only, but there is limited seating within Latta Arcade itself.

Menu: In addition to adding rice bowls to the menu, they’re adding four empanadas:

  • Carolina BBQ: pulled pork which is opened up after it’s cooked and topped with coleslaw.
  • Caprese: mozzarella, tomato and basil.
  • Mendoza street beef: classic Argentinian ground beef with olives, hard boiled eggs, olives, raisins, red bell peppers and onions.
  • Lobster, corn and chive: they’re bringing this classic after taking it off for a year because of the price of lobster went up so much. It includes lobster knuckle, freshly grated cheddar cheese, chives and local corn, all of which is cooked in white wine.
  • They will also offer a new special every two weeks.

Drink menu: Expect cold brew coffee, pineapple cucumber agua fresca and homemade Yerba mate with different flavors like mint and blueberry, Godward told Axios.

The space also includes art by artists Cheeks Mcgee , Katrina Sanchez , Lady Payasa .

Why it matters: It’s a local success story. Godward opened his first brick and mortar space in Optimist Hall in March 2020, two weeks before the pandemic hit. Felix Empanadas survived the pandemic induced shutdown, and now the business is thriving.

Context: Godward founded Felix Empanadas in 2017 as a food trailer. As the son of Argentine immigrants he wanted to bring the same empanadas his grandmother would make his grandmother would make them during family trips to Argentina.

What’s next: Godward plans to bring the food trailer component of Felix Empanadas back soon.

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

This mural behind the checkout counter will also include a QR code for people to order from. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Felix Empanadas is on your right side as you walk through Latta Arcade toward South Tryon Street. Photo: Ashley Mahoney/Axios

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
935K+
Views
