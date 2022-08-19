ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, this list will lead you to the most romantic restaurants in town. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Yamashiro means “mountain palace” in Japanese and it lives up to its name entirely. This jaw-dropping restaurant was built in 1914 and was initially meant to house an impressive collection of Asian treasures, yet it has turned into a treasure itself. It’s located 250 feet above Hollywood Boulevard, covered in ornate Oriental detailing and has romantic garden settings that will transport you straight to Kyoto. Adding to the incredible views, you can also find a menu that caters to just about any mood. Location: 1999 N. Sycamore Ave Hollywood, CA
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter). The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active duty death of one of their own on August 15. Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger, a six year...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
theeastsiderla.com

East Hollywood family comes to the rescue of an urban hawk

East Hollywood -- As he was walking his daughter Clara to school in mid-June, Asa Shumskas noticed a pile of feathers on the sidewalk near a chain link fence overlooking the 101 Freeway. Walking closer, he discovered a red-tailed hawk, alert but not moving. Knowing something was wrong – he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
boatlyfe.com

5 Best Lake Near Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California is known for its glamorous movie stars, beaches, and lakes! You can find manmade and natural lakes here. There’s also a lot you and your crew can do for sports like paddle boarding, water skiing, and kayaking! All you need now is a guide to tell you which are the best lakes to go to. (Psst, we’re your guide!)
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Sanchez
celebsbar.com

Haunt'OWeen -- an Immersive Halloween-Themed Experience -- Is Back and Better Than Ever for 2022

Experiential Supply Co., an innovative experiential productions and attractions company, and Fever, a global entertainment discovery platform, announced the return, and launch on the East Coast, of their one-of-a-kind Halloween experience, Haunt'OWeen.The immersive event, which takes place over Halloween weekend, will return to California for its third year, and debut in New Jersey for the first time.Attendees can expect to revel in over 200,000 square feet of the most over-the-top, authentic Halloween environments as they enjoy face painting, rides, games, trick-or-treating, live music, character performers, pumpkin carving, dancing, photo opportunities, food and drinks, and of course, lots of candy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
celebsbar.com

Michael Tuck Dies: Former Los Angeles And San Diego News Anchorman Was 76

Michael Tuck, whose commanding on-air presence led to long news anchorman stints in San Diego and Los Angeles, died August 17 at 76 after a long battle with post-stroke complications, according to reports.Tuck worked at KGTV in San Diego before moving to KCBS in Los Angeles from 1990 to 2000 He then returned to San Diego, where he finished his career at KFMB and KUSI.He won multiple awards during his newscasting career, including 15 regional Emmys, four Golden Mike Awards, and the Sigma Delta Chi Distinguished Service Award.Tuck.
LOS ANGELES, CA
younghollywood.com

L.A. Guide: Tattoo Shops & Artists to Check Out For Your New (or Next) Tat!

( © ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) Deciding to get a new tattoo—whether it’s your first or one of many—is a decision that requires a lot of consideration. Not only do you have to think of the design you want, the size, and the placement, you also have to find the right tattoo shop and artist to really ensure that you’ll love the piece. Fortunately, if you live in L.A. or are visiting, this city is filled with tons of talented tattoo artists to help your tatted dreams come to fruition. In order to make it a bit easier for you, we’ve created a guide for which shops and artists to check out in L.A.!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Art Deco#Neutrals#Brass#Furnishings#Belgian
westsidetoday.com

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades. While Los Angeles’ Westside is known for pricey real estate, certain areas stand out among the expensive and exclusive areas. As reported by Forbes.com, these are the four areas with the most exorbitant prices in Los Angeles’ Westside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
grimygoods.com

6 Must See Concerts in Los Angeles – Aug. 22-28

Now that August is coming to an end, why not bid this month with some wild performances and fantastic evenings? There will be a multitude of wonderful opportunities to see live music featuring both iconic and fresh performers in Los Angeles. Enlisted below are our 6 Must-See Concerts in Los Angeles that are full of unique shows from both lesser-known artists and world renowned starts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
vanlifewanderer.com

Portos Bakery: A Cuban Family’s American Dream Come True

Good food and family recipes create some of our earliest memories. For Rosa Porta, homemade cakes and a kitchen full of the smell of vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar held some of the most fond memories of her mother and her home country of Cuba. Today, Rosa’s children and grandchildren work...
GLENDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy