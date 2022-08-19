Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Man Arrested After Making Threats Against The FBICops And CrimeMercer, PA
The Clearest Lake in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
Related
Chase in stolen car leads to crash at Mill Creek Park
Two people are in custody after a stolen car being chased by Austintown police crashed into a bridge in Mill Creek Park.
Report: Man steals police car, crashes into pole
The report says there was numerous children riding bikes up and down the street, but thankfully no one was hit.
WFMJ.com
More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown
More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
butlerradio.com
One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
New details emerge in Austintown drive-by shooting
New details are emerging after a Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown. Police say two men and a woman were hurt after shots rang out around 2:30 Sunday morning. It happened on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. The police report details they were on their way home from the Shell...
WFMJ.com
Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital
At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
WFMJ.com
Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured
A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
YPD finds two guns, arrests two on gun charges early Saturday
Reports said police early Saturday arrested two men with loaded guns and found over 125 pills after pulling a car over for running a stop sign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Greenville man, once facing 119 charges, sought by police
Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a Greenville man who once faced 119 charges following a drug raid at his home two years ago. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an alert for 42-year-old Tad Drivere who is accused of violating the terms of his parole. Police searched Drivere’s Greenville home in...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls
(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
explore venango
Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Fleeing Police During Attempted Traffic Stop
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in the Venango County Prison on a laundry list of charges after he allegedly fled police during an attempted traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to court documents, the Franklin Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 33-year-old Cody Allen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Grove City woman charged after allegedly biting roommate's toddler
A Grove City, PA, woman, is facing charges after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating, police spoke...
Crews battle Mercer County garage fire
Firefighters were called to Elm Street around 8:30 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County K-9 units get new bullet, stab proof body armor
Trumbull County K-9 units, Lord and Lincoln have received bullet and stab proof vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiments "in memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K9 Ranger, ODNR." Trumbull County Sheriff, Paul Monroe tells...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Council to vote on buying land for new South Side police station
A Youngstown City Council member is proposing the city use ARP funds to purchase land to build a police substation on Youngstown's South Side. Sixth Ward Councilwoman, Anita Davis tells 21 News she is looking to have a police substation built on a former McDonald's property on Mahoning Avenue in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Semi rolls over at Girard gas station
A semi-truck and trailer rolled over onto their side at the Pilot Truck Stop in Girard entrance along Salt Springs Road. Roadways near the accident are open, emergency crews are on-site to assist. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
WFMJ.com
Farrell man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine, launder proceeds
A Farrell man pled guilty on Thursday to conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and to launder drug trafficking proceedings. Thirty-year-old Eugene Phillips pled guilty to charges relating to drug trafficking and distribution. According to the court, between March and June of 2021 during Phillips' detainment at the Mercer County Jail...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 23rd
Vindicator file photo / August 21, 1995 | Jill Cunat and her daughter Krista, an incoming fifth grader at Boardman Center Middle School, check the class lists to see where she and her classmates would be when school reopens. An open house was held a week before the new school year began 27 years ago.
Mohawk Schools respond to investigation
An investigation tonight in the Mohawk School District involving members of the high school football team
Comments / 0