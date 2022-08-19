ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

More information emerging on the Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown

More details are emerging about the early Sunday morning in Austintown which sent three to the hospital, one critically injured. According to the Austintown Police report, police were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Meridian Rd. for a report of someone shot at 2:14 a.m. Sunday. Police found two males with gunshot wounds outside of a white Cadillac, one with three gunshot wounds to the upper back, and another identified as the driver of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Rt. 38 Motorcycle Crash

One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash this weekend in Washington Township. The crash happened Saturday afternoon just after 1 p.m. on Route 38 near the intersection with West Eldorado Road. Police say 60-year-old Vince McAnallen of West Sunbury was driving his motorcycle when he became...
WEST SUNBURY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

New details emerge in Austintown drive-by shooting

New details are emerging after a Sunday drive-by shooting in Austintown. Police say two men and a woman were hurt after shots rang out around 2:30 Sunday morning. It happened on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. The police report details they were on their way home from the Shell...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown drive-by shooting sends victims to hospital

At least two people are injured after a drive-by shooting in Austintown. The shots rang out just before 2:30 Sunday morning on North Meridian Road near Vestal Road. It appears two cars driving down the road were exchanging gunfire when one of them crashed. Two victims were taken to the...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman apartments shot up, woman injured

A woman is in Mercy Hospital recovering from serious injuries after someone shot up an apartment complex in Boardman. Responding to reports of gunfire at the 4800 block of Erie Street after midnight Sunday, officers say they found a 31-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood at the bottom of her basement stairs.
BOARDMAN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ovi#Adelaide Se#St Joseph Hospital
WFMJ.com

Greenville man, once facing 119 charges, sought by police

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a Greenville man who once faced 119 charges following a drug raid at his home two years ago. Pennsylvania authorities have issued an alert for 42-year-old Tad Drivere who is accused of violating the terms of his parole. Police searched Drivere’s Greenville home in...
GREENVILLE, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Woman Charged with Hitting Three People In Beaver Falls

(File photo of Beaver Falls Police Department taken by Beaver County Radio’s Frank Sparks in September of 2020) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) The City of Beaver Falls Police Chief David Johnson reported via released statement on Friday, August 19, 2022 that Beaver Falls Police officers were dispatched to the area of 3rd Avenue and 13th Street at 9:30 PM Thursday night, August 18, 2022 for a report of multiple people being struck by a vehicle.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WFMJ.com

Grove City woman charged after allegedly biting roommate's toddler

A Grove City, PA, woman, is facing charges after allegedly biting her roommate's toddler. On August 9th, police were called to the 300-block of Center Street to assist Mercer Children and Youth Services with a report of a juvenile with a bite mark on their arm. After investigating, police spoke...
GROVE CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County K-9 units get new bullet, stab proof body armor

Trumbull County K-9 units, Lord and Lincoln have received bullet and stab proof vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vests were embroidered with the sentiments "in memory of Officer Jason Lagore and K9 Ranger, ODNR." Trumbull County Sheriff, Paul Monroe tells...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Semi rolls over at Girard gas station

A semi-truck and trailer rolled over onto their side at the Pilot Truck Stop in Girard entrance along Salt Springs Road. Roadways near the accident are open, emergency crews are on-site to assist. The cause of the accident is being investigated.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 23rd

Vindicator file photo / August 21, 1995 | Jill Cunat and her daughter Krista, an incoming fifth grader at Boardman Center Middle School, check the class lists to see where she and her classmates would be when school reopens. An open house was held a week before the new school year began 27 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy