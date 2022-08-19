Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid target Bruno Guimãraes?

Bruno Guimãraes applauds the Newcastle fans after last weekend's 0-0 draw against Brighton Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

Yet to feature in the current campaign despite impressing at times for Chelsea last season, Trevoh Chalobah is ready to agitate for a loan move away in order to ensure he gets first-team football. Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of his desire to sign another centre-back , leaving the 23-year-old in little doubt of his lowly place in the pecking order. Chalobah has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League, while Inter are also reported to be interested in taking him to San Siro for the rest of the season.

With the Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro looking increasingly likely to be parachuted into the Manchester United bin fire sooner rather than later, surprise reports from Spain suggest Real Madrid have identified his compatriot Bruno Guim ãraes as a potential replacement. Having established himself as a fan favourite since moving to Newcastle from Lyon for £40m last January, the 24-year-old has frequently expressed his delight with life at St James’ Park and any departure in the current window seems extremely unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund are the latest to rule themselves out of a move for Cristiano Ronaldo , on the grounds that he is too old and high maintenance , and has excessive wage demands. The 37-year-old striker is desperate to leave United to play Champions League football but is fast running out of options. The offer of a return to his former club Sporting remains on the table but only if the Lisbon side can get him on a free transfer.

The Benfica striker Gon çalo Ramos is turning heads at Wolves , Southampton and Newcastle , who are all in dire need of a frontman. The 21-year-old is in fine form, having scored five goals and provided three assists in five games for his club this season. Southampton are believed to have made an offer of £24m for Ramos but could end up being gazumped by their far wealthier rivals on Tyneside. Newcastle also remain keen on signing Jo ão Pedro but are reported to have had a second offer of over £23m for the Watford forward turned down.

West Ham have upped their bid for the Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken after having an initial offer of around £8m rejected. The 29-year-old Belgian has made it clear he wishes to join the Premier League side and negotiations between the two clubs are set to continue in the coming days.

Finally, Bernardo Silva continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester City, despite their apparent determination to keep him at the Etihad. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are the Portuguese playmaker’s two main suitors.