ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Real Madrid target Bruno Guimãraes?

By Barry Glendenning
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bIAtq_0hN9BWRU00
Bruno Guimãraes applauds the Newcastle fans after last weekend's 0-0 draw against Brighton Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Action Images/Reuters

Yet to feature in the current campaign despite impressing at times for Chelsea last season, Trevoh Chalobah is ready to agitate for a loan move away in order to ensure he gets first-team football. Thomas Tuchel has made no secret of his desire to sign another centre-back , leaving the 23-year-old in little doubt of his lowly place in the pecking order. Chalobah has no shortage of admirers in the Premier League, while Inter are also reported to be interested in taking him to San Siro for the rest of the season.

With the Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro looking increasingly likely to be parachuted into the Manchester United bin fire sooner rather than later, surprise reports from Spain suggest Real Madrid have identified his compatriot Bruno Guim ãraes as a potential replacement. Having established himself as a fan favourite since moving to Newcastle from Lyon for £40m last January, the 24-year-old has frequently expressed his delight with life at St James’ Park and any departure in the current window seems extremely unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund are the latest to rule themselves out of a move for Cristiano Ronaldo , on the grounds that he is too old and high maintenance , and has excessive wage demands. The 37-year-old striker is desperate to leave United to play Champions League football but is fast running out of options. The offer of a return to his former club Sporting remains on the table but only if the Lisbon side can get him on a free transfer.

The Benfica striker Gon çalo Ramos is turning heads at Wolves , Southampton and Newcastle , who are all in dire need of a frontman. The 21-year-old is in fine form, having scored five goals and provided three assists in five games for his club this season. Southampton are believed to have made an offer of £24m for Ramos but could end up being gazumped by their far wealthier rivals on Tyneside. Newcastle also remain keen on signing Jo ão Pedro but are reported to have had a second offer of over £23m for the Watford forward turned down.

West Ham have upped their bid for the Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken after having an initial offer of around £8m rejected. The 29-year-old Belgian has made it clear he wishes to join the Premier League side and negotiations between the two clubs are set to continue in the coming days.

Finally, Bernardo Silva continues to be linked with a move away from Manchester City, despite their apparent determination to keep him at the Etihad. Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are the Portuguese playmaker’s two main suitors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why have Liverpool made such a slow start to the Premier League season?

Injuries and Sadio Mané’s departure are among the reasons Jürgen Klopp’s side have two points from three games. Liverpool have made their worst start to a Premier League season under Jürgen Klopp, failing to win any of their opening three matches for the first time since 2012‑13 and being leapfrogged by “crisis club” Manchester United following the defeat at Old Trafford on Monday. We take a look at the reasons why …
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casemiro
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Barcelona#Brighton Photograph#Chelsea#Inter#Brazilian#Lyon#Borussia Dortmund#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

The big picture: communal living in modern St Petersburg

In the 00s, French photographer Françoise Huguier documented the many Russians still living in crumbling communal houses commandeered during the revolution. During the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks seized the grand private houses in the centre of Moscow and St Petersburg and established each of them as a communal living space for 10 or more families. The kommunalka survived the Soviet years, but after the collapse of communism many were sold off and restored to private ownership. In St Petersburg, in particular, however, a housing crisis meant that a large number of the buildings remained communal. By the time the French photographer Françoise Huguier began to document them in 2001, perhaps 300,000 people still lived in these crumbling houses. Some had been resident since before the war.
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Peter Tanner obituary

Peter Tanner, my father, who has died aged 92, was a research physicist who worked on a number of significant technological innovations. Born in Poplar, east London, Peter was one of five children of Alex (nee Zanerra) and William Tanner, an estate agent, who had served in the Royal Artillery during the first world war. His mother’s tenacity during the stark days of the Depression saw her boys win scholarships to the Coopers’ Company school.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

413K+
Followers
95K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy