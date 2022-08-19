Gaurav Mohan, VP, SAARC & Middle East, Netscout shares the growing security threats over 5G. Today, over one billion users worldwide enjoy the benefits of 5G. According to the Ericsson mobility report (opens in new tab), 5G mobile subscriptions in the GCC are projected to reach 62 million by 2026. These figures are made possible due to the development of connections and the acceleration of deployments by wireless access providers. Simultaneously, the number of online video game players worldwide has increased to over 2.8 billion in 2021 (opens in new tab). This number is expected to rise steadily until at least 2023, reaching over 3 billion players. It is therefore no surprise that the adoption of wireless access points continues to rise. However, it is also important to keep in mind that these connections are all network entry points for cybercriminals, and hence must be protected.

