OBS Studio 2022 review
For a free, open source multi-platform software, OBS Studio is a great streaming tool. There are some glitches, and it might feel a bit overwhelming when you get started, but it possesses many tools to help you create great content. You just need to get used to the interface. Pros.
Razer Basilisk V3 Pro review
Razer has been knocking it out of the park with its peripherals, and the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro is no exception. This solid performer is not only fast and responsive, but also heavy on features, from RGB lighting and 10+1 programmable buttons to next-gen wireless charging capability. It’s also heavy in terms of weight and price, but if you want an absolute ace, this one’s a win.
Hands on: Xiaomi 12s Ultra review
The Xiaomi 12s Ultra is a showcase piece that highlights just how far Xiaomi has come as a brand and a smartphone maker. Partnerships with Leica and Harmon Kardon, world-first camera tech, and excellent real-world results make the phone a mighty option. While it's no doubt frustrating that it isn't available in the West, it should ensure photography enthusiasts keep Xiaomi firmly in their sights going into 2023.
SteelSeries Arena 9 speakers review
Fantastic sound and immersive three-dimensional audio make the SteelSeries Arena 9 an almost perfect addition to any gaming rig. There’s plenty of connectivity, a good amount of customization, and enough volume to wake the neighbors. There is a software-related snag but that's easily fixable. Regardless, the way this system breathes life into any PC game’s audio makes it more than worth the cost of entry.
Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition review
The Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition is a great-looking graphics card (though not everyone will agree) that brings a lot to your PC, including awesome 4K performance, whisper-quiet operation, and incredible thermals. It’s much more expensive than Nvidia’s reference card, as well as being substantially larger, so make sure it’ll fit your case before dropping this much cash.
SteelSeries new line of gaming speakers hit an underserved market
The Arena series is SteelSeries’ new line of gaming speakers, desktop PC-focused speakers offering premium features with the most expensive models. According to The Verge, there are three models in total: Arena 3, Arena 7, and Arena 9, the latter of which is easily one of the best computer speakers on the market right now.
Xiaomi might be bringing a new sub-brand to India soon - but why?
Xiaomi might be prepping up a new sub-brand, or a new series of smartphones tailored to the tech enthusiast community. It is rumoured that this new sub-brand or series would be coming with a near-stock Android experience. This new report comes from The Mobile Indian (opens in new tab) which...
Microsoft Outlook is changing, for better and worse
Microsoft has begun to roll out the new performance-focused version of its Outlook email client to personal account holders, the company has confirmed. Previously available to commercial customers only, the new “One Outlook” desktop app (codenamed Project Monarch) offers a clean, minimalist aesthetic in line with the Windows 11 design philosophy, and also houses related apps like Calendar and Contacts.
Get ready for a file management revolution with Zoho WorkDrive
As your company prospers and grows, keeping track of all your key files and platforms becomes ever more crucial. In the past, this might have called for a dimly-lit archive room crammed full of filing cabinets - but in today's hybrid working business world, companies turn instead to the cloud.
MSI GF63 Thin (2022) review
A sensibly-priced gaming laptop that doesn’t feel cheap? Decent 1080p performance without horribly noisy fans? A sturdy chassis with a comfortable, responsive keyboard? Yes, the MSI GF63 Thin has all this and more, making it a fantastic value option despite its unimpressive battery life. (opens in new tab)at Walmart...
Google Meet may have just fixed a majorly embarrassing meeting problem
Having your Google Meet calls interrupted by overzealous smart assistants should soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The company has revealed a new Google Workspace update that tweaks how its smart assistant reacts when users are in a video conference, including how it responds to possible alerts and triggers - specifically, saying "Hey Google" to activate the service.
The Google Pixel 6a is now just $299 at Best Buy – an absolute steal
The Google Pixel 6a is just $299 (opens in new tab) with an eligible carrier activation this week at Best Buy. That's not only a massive saving of $150, but it's the lowest non-trade-in price we've seen yet on this excellent mid-range Android flagship. Today's deal at Best Buy addresses...
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
What's ONDC? Can it break the hold of ecommerce biggies in India?
The Indian digital commerce landscape is set for a major change. Or so it seems. For, the curtains are set to go up on the Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC), which is an Indian government-backed initiative that is expected to break the dominance of the existing ecommerce biggies, especially the duopoly of Amazon and Flipkart.
One of our favorite Apple photo editors has announced a controversial change
Popular photo editing app Pixelmator Photo is shifting towards a subscription model, hiking the price of a perpetual license in the process. The iOS photo editor will now embrace monthly and annual subscriptions for $4.99 and $23.99, respectively. Meanwhile, a lifetime license will now cost $54.99, a massive jump for what was once a $7.99 app.
LibreOffice update might make you consider abandoning Microsoft 365 for good
A new version of free office software suite LibreOffice has been released, bringing with it extended compatibility with Microsoft Office file types. In a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the update, the maker of the open source software bundle explained why it has been so difficult historically to build in Office compatibility.
The computers that talk like us: How conversational AI could change lives, for better and worse
Off the back of advances in compute performance, data management and software design, artificial intelligence (AI) has come a long way over the last few years and is now being deployed across all manner of industries. One particular subdiscipline, conversational AI, is paving the way for systems capable of holding...
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 studded with long-awaited premieres
We’re counting down the minutes until Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, the event that kicks off Europe’s biggest gaming convention. We will be covering Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live… er, live, and sharing our thoughts on all the big announcements as they happen here, on our liveblog. This will be your one-stop shop for news, trailers, and reactions to events as they happen.
5G and wireless access points for gamers, prime targets for cyberattacks
Gaurav Mohan, VP, SAARC & Middle East, Netscout shares the growing security threats over 5G. Today, over one billion users worldwide enjoy the benefits of 5G. According to the Ericsson mobility report (opens in new tab), 5G mobile subscriptions in the GCC are projected to reach 62 million by 2026. These figures are made possible due to the development of connections and the acceleration of deployments by wireless access providers. Simultaneously, the number of online video game players worldwide has increased to over 2.8 billion in 2021 (opens in new tab). This number is expected to rise steadily until at least 2023, reaching over 3 billion players. It is therefore no surprise that the adoption of wireless access points continues to rise. However, it is also important to keep in mind that these connections are all network entry points for cybercriminals, and hence must be protected.
Huawei has found a spiteful way to steal the iPhone 14's 'best camera phone' crown
While the iPhone 14 might be the biggest new phone coming out very soon, it might not be the best; we've just heard that the Huawei Mate 50 is set to debut literally the day before Apple's newest. This comes from Huawei itself, which has confirmed the news via Chinese...
