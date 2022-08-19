Read full article on original website
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
'Terrible tragedy' | ISU says 3 students killed, 2 injured in fiery crash near Terre Haute
RILEY, Indiana — Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. Two others in the car were injured. "All are believed to be ISU students, including several football players," according to a post on Indiana State University's website. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on...
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
Arby’s in Washington to Re-Open
A local restaurant chain has been closed for the past few days but is expected to resume business today. According to reports, Arby’s had to close over the weekend and yesterday due to electrical issues at the restaurant in the Cherry Tree Plaza in Washington. The electrical issues were...
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Mural Painting in Downtown Washington
A new mural is set to be painted in downtown Washington. Cindy Barber explains how this came about. Jennifer Peachee, a Washington High School Art Teacher, gives us a sneak preview of what to expect…. The project is set to be completed by the end of October. Work is underway...
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
3 Indiana State students die in fiery crash, 2 others injured
RILEY, Ind. — Three Indiana State University students died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, and two others were injured, university officials confirmed. According to officials with the Terre Haute Police Department, five people, all of whom are believed to be ISU students, were in the vehicle, WXIN-TV reported.
Indiana State University football players among victims in deadly crash
All five passengers are believed to be Indiana State University students, including some football players, police said Sunday morning.
Fatal One-Car Crash Near Terre Haute Kills Three, Injures Two; Four of Five Occupants from Ind State Football Team
All five names of those in the tragic single vehicle crash involving Indiana State University students over the weekend in Riley, Indiana have now been released. Four of the five in the car, and two of the three who lost their lives, were members of the Sycamore football team. Freshman ISU players Caleb Van Hooser and Christian Eubanks were killed in the crash, along with ISU student Jayden Musili. The two individuals severely injured were football payers Omarian Dixon and John Moore. The vehicle struck a tree in the Riley, Indiana area; about ten miles southeast of Terre Haute, around 1:30 AM Sunday morning.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Indiana's oldest picnic to take place next weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana's oldest picnic takes place right here in the Wabash Valley, and it's just around the corner. The 154th Old Settlers Reunion Picnic is taking place Friday, August 26th, and Saturday, August 27th. It's a weekend full of food, music, and fun in the town square.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
New Vincennes officer graduates
The Vincennes Police Department is congratulating rookie officer Remington Langdon for his graduation from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield Saturday. Officer Langdon will be finishing his field training before being released to solo patrol.
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
