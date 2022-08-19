All five names of those in the tragic single vehicle crash involving Indiana State University students over the weekend in Riley, Indiana have now been released. Four of the five in the car, and two of the three who lost their lives, were members of the Sycamore football team. Freshman ISU players Caleb Van Hooser and Christian Eubanks were killed in the crash, along with ISU student Jayden Musili. The two individuals severely injured were football payers Omarian Dixon and John Moore. The vehicle struck a tree in the Riley, Indiana area; about ten miles southeast of Terre Haute, around 1:30 AM Sunday morning.

