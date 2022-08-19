Pastor Jay Howder, 61, of Bruceville, IN joined his Lord and Savior August 17, 2022, surrounded by the love of his friends and family. Born Jack Howder Jr. on January 29, 1961 in Vincennes, the son of Jack Sr. and Sylvia L. Webber Howder. He was a 1979 graduate of North Knox High School and served a 4-year apprenticeship for his plumbing and HVAC license. He opened and operated Howder Plumbing Heating and Air from 2001 to 2012 and continued his career as manager of J.E. Shekell Inc. in Vincennes until his retirement in 2020. He married Jana Stewart on Oct 26, 1984 and they made their life together for nearly 38 years. Jay served as Pastor of the Bunker Hill Church for many years and was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and was Poppy to his grandchildren. Jay was active in LAM, served on the board of trustees of the Arthur Foundation and was a self-proclaimed PHD ( Poop-Handling Doofus). He was loved for his humor, never meeting a stranger, and his loving ways with everyone he met.

