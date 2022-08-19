Read full article on original website
Was There a Lion on the Loose in Evansville Indiana This Weekend?
There has been no shortage of strange animal reports over the years in Evansville, Indiana but was there really a lion spotted this past weekend?. Over the weekend there was a report made to area police about a lion on the loose. A local organization that monitors police scanners and reports what they hear to social media known as Evansville Watch shared this on the evening of August 21, 2022, just before 8 pm,
wzdm.com
Edwin Ray, 63, Vincennes
Edwin Vincent Ray, “Eddie Boo”, 63, of Vincennes, went to his heavenly home on August 18, 2022. Ed was born in Vincennes, Indiana to the late Mary Antoinette Ray and Melvin Vincent Ray on April 30, 1959. Ed was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Vincennes...
wzdm.com
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
wzdm.com
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, Bruceville
Pastor Jay Howder, 61, of Bruceville, IN joined his Lord and Savior August 17, 2022, surrounded by the love of his friends and family. Born Jack Howder Jr. on January 29, 1961 in Vincennes, the son of Jack Sr. and Sylvia L. Webber Howder. He was a 1979 graduate of North Knox High School and served a 4-year apprenticeship for his plumbing and HVAC license. He opened and operated Howder Plumbing Heating and Air from 2001 to 2012 and continued his career as manager of J.E. Shekell Inc. in Vincennes until his retirement in 2020. He married Jana Stewart on Oct 26, 1984 and they made their life together for nearly 38 years. Jay served as Pastor of the Bunker Hill Church for many years and was a devout Christian, devoted husband, father, son, brother, and was Poppy to his grandchildren. Jay was active in LAM, served on the board of trustees of the Arthur Foundation and was a self-proclaimed PHD ( Poop-Handling Doofus). He was loved for his humor, never meeting a stranger, and his loving ways with everyone he met.
Historic building at risk of the leaving Evansville skyline
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Experts say Evansville is at risk of losing one of its most prominent historic buildings. Indiana Landmarks released their annual list of the ten most endangered landmarks, and Evansville’s Hulman Building & Garage made the list. Since its construction in 1929, the 10-story commercial building has dominated Evansville’s downtown skyline. Indiana […]
wamwamfm.com
Arby’s in Washington to Re-Open
A local restaurant chain has been closed for the past few days but is expected to resume business today. According to reports, Arby’s had to close over the weekend and yesterday due to electrical issues at the restaurant in the Cherry Tree Plaza in Washington. The electrical issues were...
'Terrible tragedy' | ISU says 3 students killed, 2 injured in fiery crash near Terre Haute
RILEY, Indiana — Three people died in a fiery crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. Two others in the car were injured. "All are believed to be ISU students, including several football players," according to a post on Indiana State University's website. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on...
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Cannelton City Schools call off bus route for Tuesday
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Some Cannelton City Schools parents will have to figure out a different way of getting their kids to class on Tuesday. The district announced Monday evening that they will not have a Tell City bus route on Tuesday, August 23. “We apologize for the inconvenience. We currently have no substitute […]
City-wide power outages strike Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Thousands of people living in Perry County were left without power Sunday morning. Dispatch tells us the city-wide power outage impacted Tell City and Cannelton. They say a lightning strike in Tell City caused the outages. According to officials, power was out for about an hour. We’re told there was […]
wzdm.com
Knox County in Top Half of State Unemployment Rankings for July
Knox County has moved into the top half of the state’s unemployment rankings — but is still well below the state average. The County is 42nd in the state in unemployment at 3.2% for July; the state’s rate is 3.5%. Daviess County has the lowest rate in the area at 2.6%.
WISH-TV
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
14news.com
Coroner: 2 sent to hospital following crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News is following a crash that happened in Spencer County late Saturday night. The Spencer County Coroner’s Office confirmed a crash occurred that sent two people to the hospital. Officials say one was transported to Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, while the other...
14news.com
Several hour standoff over in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a heavy police presence Monday on the south side of Evansville. There were several Evansville police cruisers and SWAT in the 4700 block of Margybeth Avenue. We’re told there had been police activity since about 10 a.m. Our crew could hear police on...
wzdm.com
ISU Footballers In Fatal Crash Near Riley
Three Indiana State University students are dead after a fiery single-car crash early Sunday in Riley in Vigo County. The university says all five people in the car were believed to be students and the group included several football players. The school added that authorities are still investigating. Police say...
WANE-TV
Indiana State University football players among victims in deadly crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WXIN/WTWO) — Three Indiana State University students died in a crash Sunday morning, the university announced. According to Terre Haute Police, there were five people total in the car. All passengers are believed to be ISU students, including some football players. “This is a terrible tragedy,”...
wzdm.com
Curb Work Starts Vincennes’ Fall Infrastructure Work Today
The fall paving season for the City of Vincennes begins today. The work will include paving and other infrastructure work across the City. Vincennes City Engineer John Sprague gives the first project the City’s paving contractor will begin today as curb work on First Street. Along with the curb work, various roads will be resurfaced in the coming weeks. The work is being funded through the second round of Community Crossing Matching Grant money earmarked for Vincennes.
wzdm.com
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
wzdm.com
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
Bank to open micro branch on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A bank with over a hundred years of history serving the Tri-State announced new plans for a micro branch in Evansville. Peoples Bank says they’re working on opening the new branch at 4502 W Lloyd Expressway in 2023. The bank currently has four locations spread across Warrick and Vanderburgh counties. The […]
