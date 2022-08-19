ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Lott City Council votes to disband police department

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Lott City Council voted 3-1 Monday in favor of disbanding its police department as a result of a budget shortfall. “Our budget has been going down for about the last three years, and we just have to get it in hand,” said Mayor Sue Tacker. “It’s either that or we’re going to go broke and we won’t have a town, or a city council.”
LOTT, TX
KBTX.com

Highway 6 reopens following rollover crash in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - 9:00 P.M. UPDATE: Highway 6 has reopened following a rollover crash Sunday night in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, the crash happened near the new HealthPoint building between Stacey Street and Neal Street. Multiple injuries were reported.
NAVASOTA, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Updating Renovations At Downtown Bryan's Palace And Queen Theaters

In June of 2021, the Bryan city council approved a contract for outsourcing the operation of the downtown Queen and Palace Theater properties. The Queen reopened in January 2022 and renovations and additions will be starting soon at the Palace. Deputy city manager Joey Dunn says changes at the Palace...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Estimates fuel Bryan, College Station school district budgets

The Bryan and College Station school boards adopted their 2022-23 fiscal year budgets last week, but the process has been ongoing for the last year and is based on estimates. “One thing that a lot of people don’t know is we don’t actually know what our revenue is,” said Kevin Beesaw, assistant superintendent of business services for the Bryan school district.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Ferro 65th Anniversary

Benjamin (Ben) and Bonnie Ferro were married on August 25, 1957, at the Ripley House in Houston, Texas. They met while working at Columbia Dry Goods in Houston. In 1970, they moved to Bryan, Texas. Together Ben and Bonnie owned and operated Ben's Grocery and Ferro's Deli. They retired in 2004 after 30 successful years as business owners. Ben and Bonnie are blessed with four children, their spouses, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Sons and daughters-in-law, Mike and Pam Ferro and Tony and Mary Ferro of Bryan, Bryon and Amber Ferro of Tomball; one daughter Delisa and her husband Jack Falks of Wheelock, TX. Grandchildren-Joey Ferro (Tiffany), Jenny Siegert (Mitch), Claudia Stadelmann (Kurt), Jackson Ferro and Delaney Ferro. Greatgrandchildren-Aria Siegert and Wade Ferro. To celebrate their 65th anniversary, they will spend time with their children and their spouses, their grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
HOUSTON, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Consol, Rudder and College Station end preseason with final scrimmages

Brazos Valley high school football teams had their final tune-ups last week for opening the season as Bryan, A&M Consolidated, Rudder and College Station took part in scrimmages. College Station was scheduled to scrimmage Pearland on Thursday, but after arriving the Cougars were greeted by lightning and rain. The bad...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

District 8-3A Div. I preview: Groesbeck, Mexia, Fairfield, Teague

High school football 2022 preview: Complete coverage. The most memorable era in Groesbeck football history was from 1989-91 when a young coach named Jerry Bomar led the Goats to remarkable success highlighted by the 1991 Class 3A state championship. Bomar has been around the block a few times following that...
GROESBECK, TX
KBTX.com

C&J BBQ owner unveils piece of restaurant history for grand opening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over! The newest C&J BBQ location on Briargate Road in Bryan opened its doors Friday. This location will replace the other Bryan location on Texas Avenue. C&J BBQ co-owner Justin Manning said his mother came across the property some years ago, but it...
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Blessing Boxes help community across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas — Blessing Boxes are one way to help the community in need, and a Bryan woman is creating these boxes to bless her neighbors now. The boxes are micro-pantries that include non-perishable food items, toiletries, and encouragement cards. People can adopt the boxes and maintain them in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Adults-only water park in College Station sees boom in customers from outside Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The owner of a local water park says he saw something this summer he’s never seen before at his place. Adults seeking a day of fun in the sun without their kids are now traveling across the country just to visit The Cove at Bear-X in College Station, and the unexpected spike in out-of-town guests is also catching the attention of city tourism officials.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Investigation Continues into Fatal Fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, TX -- Montgomery County Firefighters responded Saturday evening to a neighbor’s report of a fire at the back of a property in the 800 block of N. Fostoria off Hwy 105 E. Upon their arrival, they discovered a house on fire at the end of a long driveway....
CLEVELAND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Tullos 'proud of their effort' in Bryan's scrimmage last week

There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated. The Vikings new head coach was proud of the overall effort, proud of the offensive line and was impressed by specific plays on both sides of the ball. “Well all in...
BRYAN, TX

