Rocky Mount, VA

Franklin News Post

Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

For the drive home in Rocky Mount: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Proposed short-term rental denied in 5-1 vote

Proposed short-term rental denied in 5-1 vote

Members of a tight-knit Smith Mountain Lake neighborhood may have driven away newcomers over private road maintenance concerns. With a 5-1 August vote to deny a special use permit request, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors ended two months of back and forth over a possible short-term tourist rental on Smith Mountain Lake in the county's Gills Creek District.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

