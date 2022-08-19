ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Health News

Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina’s mental health crisis, health leaders say

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
MENTAL HEALTH
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals

This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
WILMINGTON, NC
What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?

Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

