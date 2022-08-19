Read full article on original website
Related
Big changes are needed to turn the tide of North Carolina’s mental health crisis, health leaders say
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism. Decades ago, North Carolina legislators sought to change the way mental health care is delivered. They closed psychiatric hospitals arguing that patients would be better treated in the community, in less restrictive settings. Mental health experts agreed...
New mental health data show ‘unsustainable’ burden on NC hospitals
This article was supported by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and co-published with WRAL-TV. A 9-year-old girl with mental health issues spent at least four months this spring living in a Novant Health emergency room in Wilmington: sleeping, eating, doing school work. During that time, emergency department staff searched for an available mental health facility that could take a child so young.
What happens in NC now that the COVID state of emergency has expired?
There no longer is a state of emergency for COVID-19 in North Carolina even as 61 counties still have high community levels of illness related to the virus and strained health care systems. Gov. Roy Cooper announced in July that he would let the executive order that he initially implemented...
What does ‘back to normal’ mean for people hit hardest by the pandemic?
Even as COVID cases continue to bubble up around North Carolina as the new BA.5 Omicron subvariant spreads, for now, at least, things are moving closer to what “normal” used to look like. People may choose to go to stores and airports unmasked, and with several COVID vaccines available, lockdowns reminiscent of those that occurred in the spring of 2020 seem unlikely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How long will North Carolina remain an abortion ‘safe haven’?
It’s been six weeks since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to abortion. Abortion regulation is now in the hands of states, and at least for now, no new restrictions on abortion have been imposed in North Carolina. “Nothing changed in...
Charlotte promotes transportation safety for bicyclists and pedestrians
For the past five years, there has been an increase in the total bicyclist and pedestrian deaths in North Carolina, a trend that has caused organizations such as BikeWalkNC to provide free training to promote better transportation safety. In 2015, the North Carolina Department of Transportation reported 3,053 pedestrian accidents....
Why are so many pregnant women heading to the emergency department?
More pregnant women are arriving in emergency departments seeking care in recent years. That trend was revealed in a recent review of data from between 2016 and 2020 showing that 10 percent of emergency department visits among women of reproductive age were pregnancy-related. That’s more than twice the proportion of...
North Carolina Health News
Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
873
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/
Comments / 2