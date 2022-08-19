ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A picture perfect Saturday

Our Saturday is shaping up to be another gorgeous day!We'll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s.Soak up the sunshine because our Sunday is looking rather gray.Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows near 70.Spotty showers are possible anytime tomorrow but the best bet for widespread rain is the evening into the overnight hours.Mostly clouds skies are in store with highs in the low to mid 80s. 
MARYLAND STATE
wmar2news

Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!

Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways

DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP

5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95

A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
WMDT.com

Coastal Association of REALTORS releases July 2022 housing report

MARYLAND – The housing market on the Lower Eastern Shore is shifting, according to the July housing report from the Coastal Association of REALTORS (CAR). “I think it’s leveling out. Any time you’ve got a surge, it’s got to recover and rebound. That’s where we’re at now,” said CAR President, Grace Masten. “I think we’re going to see that listings will start to come back up on the market. Interest rates are going to continue rising a little bit. The buyers are going to have an opportunity to make informed decisions on their purchase.”
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
firststateupdate.com

Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified

Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
LEWES, DE
parentherald.com

Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation

An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
OCEAN CITY, MD
thefamilyvacationguide.com

14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland

If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

One organization urging drivers use more caution as kids head back to school

DELMARVA – Organizations are urging that parents and drivers take precautions on the roadways to keep everyone safe. More than 54,000 accidents occurred in 2020 injuring pedestrians according to the Center for Safe Schools. And more than 5,000 of those accidents involved children. Officials want you to be mindful of traffic and congestion on the roadways, find the best route for kids, and stay alert at all times.
TRAFFIC
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware

If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy