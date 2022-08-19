Read full article on original website
Related
Maryland Weather: A picture perfect Saturday
Our Saturday is shaping up to be another gorgeous day!We'll see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with highs reaching the upper 80s.Soak up the sunshine because our Sunday is looking rather gray.Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows near 70.Spotty showers are possible anytime tomorrow but the best bet for widespread rain is the evening into the overnight hours.Mostly clouds skies are in store with highs in the low to mid 80s.
wmar2news
Downed trees, significant flooding, closed roads, OH MY!
Https://twitter.com/StevieDanielsWX/status/1562036903104450561?s=20&t=XobfulLgyhY__Ie-jJR92g. Yesterday's rain and storms packed a punch across our northeastern suburbs! Northeastern Maryland dealt with not only isolated tree damage, but significant flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. There were reports of roads closed due to downed trees and high water levels in Baltimore and Harford counties! We received reports of cars stalled in standing water of 2.50-3 feet on the 2300 block of Bel Air road.
tourcounsel.com
The Curious Ocean City Beach in Maryland
Ocean City, located in Maryland, has long been known as the premier family resort on the East Coast, for its many activities and events that concern every member of the family and also because it offers accommodations of all types and budgets. In summer, we have a 7-kilometer beach right in front of the Atlantic Ocean, where we can swim, surf, kite-fly, sandcastle, jog, and many other activities typical of the best beaches.
WMDT.com
DE Organizations warn that water irrigation can be hazardous for roadways
DELAWARE – Delaware State Police reported more than 3 thousand traffic accidents in 2021 from wet roadways and 19 of them were fatal. Because Delmarva is heavily populated with farming many farmers irrigate their crops to keep them healthy but when the water runs over it creates those accidents. The Delaware Farm Bureau and Delaware State Police are on the same page, working together to fix the issue. Both organizations want farmers to take caution when watering their crops.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
WTOP
5 hospitalized after Maryland man crashes into fire truck on I-95
A Maryland man was arrested Thursday night in Virginia after authorities said he drunkenly crashed into a fire truck on Interstate 95, causing five people — including three children and a firefighter — to be hospitalized. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Ricardo Rodriguez-Montoya,...
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Delaware Man
HARTLY, DE – Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 28-year-old...
WMDT.com
Coastal Association of REALTORS releases July 2022 housing report
MARYLAND – The housing market on the Lower Eastern Shore is shifting, according to the July housing report from the Coastal Association of REALTORS (CAR). “I think it’s leveling out. Any time you’ve got a surge, it’s got to recover and rebound. That’s where we’re at now,” said CAR President, Grace Masten. “I think we’re going to see that listings will start to come back up on the market. Interest rates are going to continue rising a little bit. The buyers are going to have an opportunity to make informed decisions on their purchase.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
firststateupdate.com
Big Rig Ruled Out In “Hit-And-Run” The Left Delaware Man Dead, Two Vehicles Identified
Maryland State Police says further investigation into a hit-and-run accident has revealed more evidence from the scene that links the crash to other vehicles involved. Investigators now believe the crash occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m., not at 3:41 a.m. as originally stated. Additional information gleaned through further investigation of the crash has ruled out the blue and white truck, initially listed as a vehicle of interest.
parentherald.com
Baltimore Dad Hits Jackpot, Winning $250,000 in Maryland Lottery While on Vacation
An elementary school teacher from Maryland left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime after winning $250,000 in the state lottery, according to Action News Jax. According to a news release from the Maryland Lottery, the anonymous Baltimore County dad purchased the winning ticket while vacationing in Ocean City, Maryland. The 58-year-old purchased a $10 scratch-off in Maryland's Gold Rush game early in the morning.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
14 of the Best Family Resorts in Maryland
If you’re looking for a great family vacation spot, Maryland is a great option. It is a state known for its beautiful waterways and fresh seafood, there are plenty of other fun and exciting things to do in the state. From Baltimore to Annapolis along the Chesapeake Bay to...
WMDT.com
Brandyvine Valley SPCA fly in 88 dogs from Louisiana for adoption on Delmarva
GEORGETOWN, Del.- 88 dogs today are on their way to a new home thanks to the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The dogs arrived by plane this morning from Louisiana to Coastal Airport in Georgetown, as part of the Wings of Hope initiative. The dogs will head to 3 campuses in Delaware...
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
WMDT.com
One organization urging drivers use more caution as kids head back to school
DELMARVA – Organizations are urging that parents and drivers take precautions on the roadways to keep everyone safe. More than 54,000 accidents occurred in 2020 injuring pedestrians according to the Center for Safe Schools. And more than 5,000 of those accidents involved children. Officials want you to be mindful of traffic and congestion on the roadways, find the best route for kids, and stay alert at all times.
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several great seafood restaurants in Maryland. Here are a few: Cantler's Riverside Inn in Annapolis, Bo Brooks Restaurant in Baltimore, Captain Dan's Crabhouse in Eldersburg, and Island View Waterfront Café in Essex. You can't go wrong with any of these places if you are a seafood fan. These restaurants have been serving up local favorites since 1969. You can also try a place that caters to seafood lovers in Baltimore, such as Laing's Restaurant.
Maryland Lottery looking for lucky winner of $2.2 Million jackpot!
The Maryland Lottery is looking for the winner of a $2.2 million jackpot! The winning ticket was drawn on August 18, 2022
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MISSING | Montgomery County police searching for Maryland woman, 8-month-old son
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman and her 8-month-old son from Silver Spring, Maryland. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson, were last seen Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Prince George's County, police said. Vines is...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Delaware
If you happen to live in Delaware and you love going out with your friends and family members then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing seafood places in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice place. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have absolutely amazing online reviews. They are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and are often praised for the quality of their services too. The staff is just as great as the food, so make sure to give them a try next time you are in the area.
Maryland SPCA Throws Engagement Party, Waives Adoption Fees For Bonded Pups
A pair of stray dogs are set to begin their happily ever after following an official "engagement" announcement by the Maryland SPCA, officials say. Darwin and Sweet Caroline came to the SPCA this past winter as terrified strays, eventually developing an inseparable bond, says Maryland SPCA officials. During the pair's...
Comments / 0