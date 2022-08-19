ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
pymnts

Small Business Financing FinTech Kapitus Adds $95M to Funding Capacity

Small business financing FinTech Kapitus has increased its funding capacity by $95 million, bringing its total debt facilities to $360 million. This increase enables the company to expand its ability to fund small business growth, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) press release. “Kapitus helped small businesses navigate unprecedented financial...
pymnts

Shoplazza, Klarna Team to Speed Merchant Globalization

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform Shoplazza has teamed with buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Klarna to offer new payment options to more than 360,000 Shoplazza merchants. According to a Tuesday (Aug. 23) news release, the partnership gives international customers a greater diversity of payment options and provides better conversion rates for merchants.
pymnts

Banks Use Bitcoin Rewards to Attract the Crypto-Curious Consumer

The financial services industry is transforming, with consumers and businesses becoming more interested in using digital technology to handle their financial needs. Financial institutions (FIs) are evolving to meet consumers’ shifting preferences by offering a variety of digital solutions, from mobile check deposit to digital wallets. When it comes to cryptocurrencies, however, FIs are not currently meeting consumers’ interests.
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
The Guardian

Time to switch your current account? Banks up rewards to lure new customers

Fancy a free £175? If you are hunting for ways to make and save money, one of the quickest and easiest could be to reconsider your relationship with your bank. First Direct is the latest to offer an unusually generous cash reward to new customers who open a 1st current account. This week it boosted its usual incentive of £150 by an additional £25, the highest amount any bank has paid since March 2020, according to the financial analyst Defaqto.
CNBC

The best credit cards of 2022

There are so many credit cards available to consumers that it can be hard to choose the best card. There's no "one size fits all" credit card, but instead options for different types of people — whether you're a foodie, road warrior, traveler or someone looking to build credit. A little research can help you find a card that's specifically designed for your lifestyle.
BBC

Cost of living: People turning back to cash as prices rise

People are going back to cash to keep tighter control on their spending as living costs soar, according to new research by the Post Office. Post offices handled £801m in personal cash withdrawals in July, the most since records began five years ago. That's up more than 20% from...
pymnts

Walmart, Target, Kohl’s Look to Cut Amazon’s Apparel Lead

With Macy’s set to give an update tomorrow, after Walmart, Target and Kohl’s set the stage last week, players of all shapes and sizes are trying to find ways to shrink Amazon’s widening moat in the important retail apparel category. Action is fast and furious as retail...
pymnts

Small and Large Merchants Alike Lose Significant Revenues to Disputed Payments

We might term disputed card transactions the equal opportunity challenge for merchants large and small. And there’s a disconnect between the thought that using homegrown solutions for those disputes is more effective than using a provider and the reality. To that end, the report Dispute-Prevention Solutions: The Bottom-Line Benefits...
