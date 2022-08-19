Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Prepare for lengthy overnight delays on I-95 near Quantico exitWatchful EyeQuantico, VA
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, VirginiaChannelocityFairfax, VA
Related
fredericksburg.today
Breaking and entering suspect arrested in Stafford
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a breaking and entering suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies found him at a motel a couple doors down from the scene of the crime. On August 21st at approximately 5:25 p.m. deputies responded to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street for a breaking and entering. Deputy F.C. O’Neill discovered the large glass window in the front door of the business had been shattered. The business owner reported cash and three sets of car keys were stolen during the crime.
WHSV
Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
fredericksburg.today
DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
Police investigate crossbow bolt that was shot into window of Woodbridge home
Prince William County police are investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was shot into the window of a Woodbridge home on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two injured after Bristow shooting, suspect in custody
A shooting in Bristow on Monday left two people injured and a suspect in custody.
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford DUI drives car into water
A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
Woodbridge woman wanted by police after hitting family member with tire iron
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a woman wanted for malicious wounding after she hit a family member with a tire iron on Thursday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
State police issue at-risk senior alert for missing Virginia man
State Police said 81-year-old Richard Edward Hood was last seen at his house on Meeting House Way in Alexandria. Police said Hood has a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
fredericksburg.today
Area road work this week
9 p.m. – Single lane closure. Midnight – 3:30 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.
Bay Net
One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
WUSA
Family of man hit and killed in Seven Corners crash wants accountability
Albert Sweat, 62, died in Fairfax County Thursday. He was walking in a parking lot in Seven Corners when a crash sent a car running into him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Drunk driver with unrestrained kids in car hits firetruck responding to crash in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD, Va. - A Maryland faces several charges after he was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing into firetruck all while his children were in the car, police in Stafford County, Virginia say. According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Thursday around 11:08 p.m....
cbs19news
Two arrested for DUI over weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
fredericksburg.today
Low flying plane in Orange brings charges
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
theriver953.com
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas
Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart
A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
‘Extremely irate’ employee arrested for firing gun at work in Stafford
A man described as "extremely irate" by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office was arrested after police say he fired a gun in the parking lot of his place of work.
Dumfries man killed in crash in Woodbridge
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of River Rock Way and Potomac Center Boulevard in Woodbridge just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 for a report of a crash.
staffordsheriff.com
Stafford First Responder Injured by Drunk Driver
A Maryland man faces several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a firefighter at an accident scene Thursday night. On August 18th at 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a serious accident on I-95 North at the 134.5 mile-marker. The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County firetruck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated. An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the firetruck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter.
Comments / 1