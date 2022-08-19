ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

fredericksburg.today

Breaking and entering suspect arrested in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a breaking and entering suspect was arrested Sunday after deputies found him at a motel a couple doors down from the scene of the crime. On August 21st at approximately 5:25 p.m. deputies responded to Nobel Auto Select at 228 Cambridge Street for a breaking and entering. Deputy F.C. O’Neill discovered the large glass window in the front door of the business had been shattered. The business owner reported cash and three sets of car keys were stolen during the crime.
STAFFORD, VA
WHSV

Woodbridge man dies in crash on I-81 Sunday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Woodbridge died in a crash Sunday on I-81 in Shenandoah County. According to Virginia State Police, the 65-year-old man was heading south on the interstate and tried to abruptly get off at exit 291. The man’s truck ran off of the right side...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fredericksburg.today

DC woman charged in Stafford for actions over a smoothie

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says a disgruntled customer was arrested after becoming unruly in a Stafford business Friday afternoon. Authorities say Deputy M.E. Gordon responded to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on South Gateway Drive for a disturbance. The investigation revealed a customer was unhappy with her smoothie. The customer threatened to beat up the employee and continued to scream at staff in the store. She proceeded to go behind the counter and shove an employee before she was pulled away by her companion.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford DUI drives car into water

A Stafford woman was arrested for DUI after she drove off the roadway into a creek Friday night. The Sheriff’s Office tells us at approximately 9:20 p.m. Deputy J.K. Griffith responded to a single vehicle accident near the intersection of Brooke Road and Poplar View Drive. His investigation revealed 22-year-old Katura Francis had driven a Nissan Versa off the roadway into the water.
STAFFORD, VA
fredericksburg.today

Area road work this week

9 p.m. – Single lane closure. Midnight – 3:30 a.m. – Intermittent, full traffic stops up to 30 minutes. 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, with a single lane closure in place. 10 a.m. – All southbound lanes open except on Friday, when all lanes open at 4:30 a.m.
QUANTICO, VA
Bay Net

One Being Flown Out After Crash On Jones Wharf Road

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 21, 2022, at approximately 11:19 a.m., a motor vehicle collision was reported near 26401 Jones Wharf Road in Hollywood. The accident involved a single vehicle that drove off road into a nearby yard and eventually striking a tree. There was reportedly one male patient...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
cbs19news

Two arrested for DUI over weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two men for DUI over the weekend. On Saturday, a deputy pulled over a driver for going 73 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone on James Madison Highway around 9:05 p.m. The driver, 32-year-old Salvador Michael Ramos...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Low flying plane in Orange brings charges

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says on July 10 at about 2:05pm, an aircraft flew over Lake of the Woods at a height of less than 100 feet. An investigation by the Orange Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot as 65-year-old James Jelinek of Warrenton. Jelinek has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with reckless operation of an aircraft. He’s scheduled to appear in Orange General District Court on August 26 at 8:30 for his first appearance.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting in Manassas

Prince William County Authorities announced the investigation of a homicide that occurred Friday night in Manassas. Twenty five year old Dalton Moore with no known fixed address was shot to death and another 25 year old man was wounded in the incident. The two men were approached by a third...
MANASSAS, VA
Daily Voice

D.C. Man Uses Four Young Children To Steal Items From Manassas Walmart

A D.C. man was arrested for using four children to steal unpaid items from a Manassas Walmart, before leaving them behind at the store, police said. On August 20, just before 7 p.m., 30-year-old Damian Woods had four children stuff stolen items into backpacks in the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road, the Prince William County Police Department said.
MANASSAS, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Stafford First Responder Injured by Drunk Driver

A Maryland man faces several serious charges after driving under the influence and injuring a firefighter at an accident scene Thursday night. On August 18th at 11:08 p.m. deputies responded to a serious accident on I-95 North at the 134.5 mile-marker. The investigation by Deputy L.T. Ward revealed a Stafford County firetruck was stationary on the scene of an accident with emergency equipment activated. An intoxicated driver drove directly into the rear of the firetruck injuring his four passengers and a firefighter.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

