ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCNXl_0hN98fn700

Westmoreland County investigating smash and grabs 00:38

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs.

The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend.

Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside.

Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into.

"That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something."

Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn police chief mourns brother killed in crash involving off-duty state trooper

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) — The family of a Pitcairn man who died in a car crash last week is speaking out.State police confirmed to KDKA-TV on Monday that an off-duty trooper crashed into Johnny Farally's vehicle in Westmoreland County on Aug. 17, killing the man.Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally said his family is devastated and hurting. "He meant everything," the chief said. "He was my big brother."Scott said his family is still stunned that Johnny, a father, grandfather and Glassport volunteer firefighter, died tragically. "He would be the type of guy that you can hurt him," Scott said. "He would get back...
PITCAIRN, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

West Mifflin Police: Looking for Serita Wallace

The West Mifflin Police Department would like to know the whereabouts of Serita Wallace. Anyone with information relative to the whereabouts of Serita is asked to call the West Mifflin Police Department at (412) 461 3125.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police charge man accused of assaulting 2 people with gun in Clairton

CLAIRTON (KDKA) -- A man is in police custody, charged with assaulting two people with a gun late Monday night in Clairton.Lerrick Williams, 31, of Mt. Oliver, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license.Williams is accused of using the gun to attack a man and a woman on Marion Circle, police said. Officers were called to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, but instead found the pair suffering from head injuries.The man and woman were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Neither was shot, police said.Clairton officers tracked Williams down at a nearby bus stop where they arrested him.He's in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting arraignment.Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
CLAIRTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Belle Vernon, PA
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Crime & Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for man wanted in connection to deadly North Braddock shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man charged with homicide following a deadly shooting in North Braddock.Last weekend, 29-year-old Leonard Morris Graham died at the hospital after being shot near the intersection of Jones Avenue and Baldridge Avenue.Investigators have determined that 20-year-old Jamir Washington-Morgan was responsible for the homicide. Police say he is charged with criminal homicide and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.According to police, he has ties to the Braddock and Swissvale areas.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
BRADDOCK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Windows#Property Crime#Kdka#Twin Lakes
beavercountyradio.com

92-Year-old Killed and One Other Person Injured in Butler County Accident

(Clay Township, Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting via release that 92-year-old Norman Jacaszek from Glenshaw was killed Friday night when the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe he was driving southbound along West Sunbury Road in Clay Twp., Butler County crossed left of center for an unknown reason and hit a Ford F-150XL T being driven 21-year-old Nicolas Michielli of Allison Park.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

Shots fired at vehicle on Parkway East

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State troopers said shots were fired at a car on the Parkway East last night.Officials said a red Toyota was going down Ardmore Boulevard around 11:30 when it was sideswiped by another driver in a grey vehicle.The driver did not stop, so the victim followed them onto the on-ramp to the parkway, and that's when they said they were shot at. Their car's hood was struck but no injuries were reported.If you know anything, give the state police a call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donora Borough council fires longtime police superintendent Jim Brice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A longtime police superintendent in the Mon Valley has officially been fired.Donora Borough council voted on Monday night to fire police superintendent Jim Brice.According to the Mon Valley Independent, the motion passed 4 to 2, with council members Cindy Brice, Jim Brice's wife, and another member voting against. Brice has served as the borough's highest ranking police officer for 34 years.He was placed on paid leave earlier this month following a disciplinary hearing.Council members supplied little information on the nature of that hearing. 
DONORA, PA
butlerradio.com

One Person Flown To Hospital After Tri-Axle Crash

At least one person was injured when a tri-axle truck rolled over in Center Township Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just after 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Sunset Drive; just north of the Unionville Firehall. Details one the crash are unclear, but the truck was on its side and had taken out part of the guardrail. There was also an SUV with front end damage at the intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bar employee accused of pouring degreaser into coworker's drink

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An employee at a bar in Downtown Pittsburgh is accused of putting a cleaning product in his co-worker's drink.Gregory Evans is facing multiple charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault. The manager of Redbeard's Bar and Grill made the report earlier this month. According to the criminal complaint, an employee smelled and tasted something odd in his drink on Aug 7. He then spit out the drink and dumped it, according to the criminal complaint. The employee left work complaining that his lips were burning, according to the criminal complaint, which said the manager reviewed the security video of what happened. Evans was seen pouring heavy duty degreaser into the cup, police said. Police later arrested Evans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy