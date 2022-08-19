ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce launches housing coalition to better understand the housing crisis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After about two years in the making, the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce is launching its latest coalition. Chamber officials say their goal is to create a regional push to understand the problems surrounding housing in the Tri-county. This coalition is for everybody to learn about the housing crisis, not just members.
Charleston County set to vote on designating remainder of ARPA funds

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The future of more than $20 million in pandemic relief money is up for a vote at Charleston County Council. Charleston County first received around $80 million in American Rescue Plan funds last year. Since then, the county has decided how they would spend $59.4 million of that money, and the rest could be allocated Tuesday night.
Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
“N” is for North Charleston

“N” is for North Charleston (Charleston County; 2020 population 113,886). The city once called the “North Area” by residents of Charleston has been much affected by its proximity to the older “city by the sea.” The irony is that the former service area and suburb, incorporated as recently as 1972--with even its name subordinated to Charleston--is the third largest city in South Carolina and the economic and geographic center of the state’s largest metropolitan area. In 1901 a United State naval base and shipyard located to the area and North Charleston grew with the navy yard. The area survived the closure of the naval base with the steady growth of a broad-based industrial and service economy. Today, North Charleston is home to the Charleston International Airport, two colleges, and a regional coliseum and convention center.
Dorchester Paws seeks fosters after water line break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws says they are in need of fosters after the pipe to their main water line was cracked. The shelter says repairs are being made, but they currently have no usable running water. Staff members have been buying gallons of water to keep their animals...
Trident United Way CEO announces retirement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Trident United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney is making plans to step down in September. The years-long leader of the large organization is retiring after 35 years in philanthropy. “With 17 years of experience at the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chloe […]
569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video

CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
Charleston apartment giant Greystar adds SC warehouses to its real estate repertoire

Global apartment behemoth Greystar stepped out of its residential comfort zone about two years ago when it bought a smaller Texas competitor with a sizable foothold in the industrial real estate business. It's now bringing the newly acquired know-how to its home state. The Charleston company last week broke ground...
Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market

CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.   According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
Baby alligator finds a new home in Ridgeville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Animal Control relocated a small alligator in Ridgeville on Monday morning.   According to Dorchester Counter Government, Taylor Witt with Animal Control captured and relocated a baby alligator on Monday.   Officials say Witt relocated the male alligator to a new home not far from where he was found.
Former chief deputy sues Charleston sheriff, county over firing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano fired her second-in-command, the former employee’s legal team is sharing her side of the story. In a new federal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday afternoon, attorneys for Joyce Smith argue the firing was retaliatory. The suit...
