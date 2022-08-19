Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Business Beat -- Owens joins local real estate firm
You’ve heard this story before. Young person comes to what is now York University, graduates, moves away and then decides to come back to York to raise their family. In 2020 that is what Elise Owens and her husband Jake decided to do and Elise has recently joined the Coldwell Bankers NHS Real Estate office here in York.
York News-Times
York and Norris end quad in a tie at Hidden Acres in Beatrice
BEATRICE - The Norris quad was the York Dukes first golf event of the 2022 high school season. After the nine-hole event at Hidden Acres Golf Course near Beatrice, York and Norris finished in a 197-197 tie, with Waverly third at 213 strokes and Thayer Central in fourth with a 259.
York News-Times
Harvard starts study in Lincoln, Omaha looking at effect of short-term incarceration
A Nebraska nonprofit began approaching recent arrestees in Lancaster and Douglas counties this week to ask if they would participate in a new Harvard School of Law study investigating the effect of short-term incarceration on people's lives. Those who agreed had a 50-50 chance of randomly being chosen for the...
York News-Times
Committee looking at turf improvements at Levitt Stadium
YORK – A committee has been formed to look at what it would entail . . . and cost . . . to make turf improvements at Levitt Stadium. Cheree Folts, parks and recreation director for the City of York, told the city council this past week that representatives of groups that use the facility have been chosen to have these conversations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Hastings man arrested in connection with fire that caused $6M damage
HASTINGS — A 30-year-old Hastings man has been arrested in connection with a fire in July that caused about $6 million damage to a John Deere dealership west of Hastings. Mitchell Linder, 30, was arrested Thursday on a charge of second-degree arson, the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency said in a news release.
York News-Times
Lincoln cyclist injured after colliding with police cruiser, authorities say
A 15-year-old cyclist was taken to a hospital after he collided with a police cruiser that was obstructing a crosswalk in northeast Lincoln, according to authorities. The collision occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near 48th and Adams streets, where the Lincoln Police cruiser was stopped facing east on Adams, getting set to turn south on 48th Street, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
York News-Times
Not guilty plea entered in cocaine, dangerous driving case
YORK – A 30-year-old Omaha man has pleaded not guilty to five charges related to cocaine possession and driving dangerously on Interstate 80 in York County. Charles Vrana appeared for arraignment this past week in York County District Court to which he was bound over on charges of third offense driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without providing information, willful reckless driving and refusal to submit to a pretest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
12-count case reduced to one misdemeanor in drug case
YORK – Chad Tolly, 54, of Wood Lake, Nebraska, was initially charged with 12 drug-related counts in York County but this past week, his counts were reduced down to one drug-related misdemeanor. The case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol on...
York News-Times
Autopsy ordered after 24-year-old Lincoln man found dead on rooftop, police say
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of a 24-year-old Lincoln man who was found dead on a store's rooftop Sunday afternoon. Authorities responded around 3 p.m. Sunday to Smoking Gun Jerky, near 48th and R streets, after a passerby who was exiting a nearby business noticed the man laying on top of the roof, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.
York News-Times
Bradshaw woman gets plea agreement in meth case
YORK – Shelby S. Powell, 28, of Bradshaw (whose address has also been listed as Beatrice in court documents) has taken a plea agreement with the prosecution in a case involving methamphetamine and criminal impersonation. According to the affidavit filed with the court, a deputy was on regular patrol...
York News-Times
These football fans don’t have to cross the pond to see Nebraska play
Not all of the Nebraska football fans headed to Dublin have to cross the ocean; some already live there — or live nearby. The Huskers were rolling toward a national championship that year and tickets were playing hard to get — and costly if you could. But Randy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Polk County remains unbeaten with trio of wins at Freeman Invite
LINCOLN – The Polk County offense came out of the gates swinging in the first inning against Raymond Central on Saturday morning and didn’t cool down all day, as the Slammers racked up 37 runs in three games and capped an unbeaten day with a 10-9 win over Falls City in the Silver Division title game at the Freeman Invite.
York News-Times
Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'
Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in York, NE
York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Highest sales tax receipts, ever, recorded for month of August
YORK – The August, 2022 city sales tax receipts came in at an all-time record high for the City of York. The figures released this week by York City Treasurer Pellie Thomas showed that the city took in $426,256.26 for the month of August. That compares to $396,500.95 in August of 2021.
York News-Times
Amie Just: Frost clarifies comments, but Husker O-line vomit saga makes me queasy
This feels like a storyline straight out of the Onion. “Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost says offensive linemen vomit 15 to 20 times every day at practice.”. "(Donovan Raiola) is coaching them hard,” Frost said on "Sports Nightly" on Thursday in response to a general question about how the offensive line has looked in camp. “I laugh with the guys because there’s about probably 15 to 20 vomits every day from offensive linemen. And it isn’t because they’re not in shape. He’s just working them hard. I think they love it.”
York News-Times
Amie Just: NU volleyball's sold-out scrimmage offers top-notch atmosphere for nation's No. 1 team
There are myriad words to describe the atmosphere of Nebraska volleyball’s Red-White game. At times, “loud” turned to “ear-splitting” — like when Kaitlyn Hord was introduced as a Husker for the first time. Or "awestruck," like when Bekka Allick unleashed her rocket of an arm when tossing her mini volleyball.
York News-Times
Scott Frost full press conference before leaving for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost speaks during the final Husker football press conference before heading to Ireland for their Week Zero game against Northwestern. Photographed at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sunday, August 21, 2022.
York News-Times
Photos: Nebraska volleyball ushers in season with annual Red-White Scrimmage
Over 7,000 fans took in the game Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center — and Noah Riffe has a full photo gallery of the action.
Comments / 0