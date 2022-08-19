Read full article on original website
Report Outlines State Response To PFAS
MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released report details steps the state is taking to address PFAs contamination. The report released last week by the Wisconsin PFAs Action Council contains eight areas where the state has taken action in response to contamination by the so called “forever chemicals.”
Mayors Monday: Rib Mountain Administrator Gaylene Rhoden
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Town of Rib Mountain is inching closer to incorporation as a Village, and Administrator Gaylene Rhoden says the process is closer to the end than it is the beginning. “I would estimate that we are probably at that 75%, almost 80% [mark] for...
Jury Convicts Michigan Men in Plot to Kidnap Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came after jurors heard more than a week’s worth of testimony in the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Undercover FBI agents provided much...
Ohio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
(Reuters) – Teachers in the largest school district in Ohio went on strike on Monday, two days before classes were set to resume after the summer break, saying the Columbus Board of Education had not met their demand for appropriate class sizes and for guaranteed air-conditioning in classrooms. The...
Body Found in Rib Mountain
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are investigating a body that was found in the Town of Rib Mountain on Monday. The body was found in a field near Cloverland Lane. Sheriff’s Officers and other emergency workers are on the scene.
Mulroy Sentenced for Pointing a Gun, Firing at Officers
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A Mosinee woman has been sentenced for pointing a gun at officers and firing at least one round when she was confronted for refusing to leave a Rib Mountain hotel in early 2021. Katina Mulroy will serve a total of six years in prison and...
