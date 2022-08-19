ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County to convert more areas to same-day waste collections

By Joshua Cole
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the county rapidly grows, Lee County Solid Waste is managing its services, incorporating more areas to same-day pick up services.

About 26 thousand residences are being added to the same-day service for garbage, recycling and yard. This will begin Monday, August 22, for the following areas:

  • Captiva
  • Iona
  • Whiskey Creek
  • San Carlos Island
  • South Fort Myers south of Gladiolus Drive and west of U.S. 41

“This will minimise the days the residents have to have their items curb side and reduce vehicle traffic,” said Amanda Condomina, a manager with Lee County Solid Waste. “Your garbage, recycle and yard waste for residents all collected on the same day. This is the county’s commitment to providing high quiality costumer serivce to our residents.”

People who live in Lee County can use the search feature on the Lee County Solid Waste website to determine which day of the week is their new collection day. Visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste. Or use the county’s Resident Information Tool at www.leegov.com/tools. Residents with questions can contact WM customer service at 239-334-1224.

Lee County officials have been notifying residents in the affected areas with fliers and signage for the past weeks leading to the change.

This is the fourth area in Lee County that has shifted to same day waste services. The county moved Estero, San Carlos, Gateway and portions of South Fort Myers converted to same-day service in earlier this year. The area of North Fort Myers and Greater Pine Island and Lehigh Acres were among the first to move to the service enhancements in 2021.

County officials said the move is to keep up with the growing population of the county and to avoid future delays.

“So we’re trying to get ahead of that. And leveling the routes, putting it all onto same day so its easier for the residents. And reducing impacts in the future,” said Condomina. “Absolutely the area that we’re going into, we’ve had residents express for years now. Wanting this to occur. So it’s an opportunity to give the residents what they want.”

After this area, officials said there is one more area of the county that will convert to same day service at a later time.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

