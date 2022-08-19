Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
94.3 Jack FM
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
94.3 Jack FM
Ukrainian American-Owned Door County Candle Business to Mark Ukrainian Independence Day
STURGEON BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Door County business is celebrating Ukrainian Independence day. Door County Candle Company is owned by Christiania Trapani, a Ukrainian-American who, along with her family, was distraught when Ukraine was invaded by Russia earlier this year. “In that moment I was like ‘lets make...
94.3 Jack FM
Suspect In Green Bay Murder Now In Custody
KERR CO, TEXAS, (WTAQ-KSAT) – A suspect accused of a deadly Green Bay shooting earlier this year was found and arrested in Kerr County, Texas, while his brother, also wanted for murder, remains at large. KCSO said Gustavo Cantu, 39, was apprehended during a traffic stop in Ingram on...
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Begins The Search For A New Top Cop
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ) – Menasha’s police chief is retiring after serving in the role for more than a decade. Police chief Tim Styka says he will retire on January 3, 2023. Chief Styka served 27 years in the department and has been police chief for 11 years. The...
94.3 Jack FM
Fond Du Lac Homicide Has Neighbors Nervous
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Around 7:20 Saturday morning, Fond du Lac police and detectives responded to a 911 call of someone laying on the ground in the 200 block of Marquette Street. Police found a 40 year old man dead on this sidewalk Saturday morning with an...
94.3 Jack FM
Little Chute School District Is Ready To Show Off It’s New Stadium
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Little Chute Area School District is unveiling its new multi-purpose turf stadium. The public will first be able to experience the $1.2 million Unison Credit Union Stadium this week. The community is invited to walk on Fitzpatrick Field following the Mustangs’ boys varsity...
94.3 Jack FM
Two Found Dead Outside of Grand Chute Hotel
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ) — Two people were found dead within moments of each other in the parking lot of a Grand Chute hotel. Police there say the bodies were found during a routine patrol in the 200 Block of N Westhill Blvd. An officer saw a person unconscious on the ground in the parking lot of the hotel. The person had no pulse and wasn’t breathing. While providing medical aid, the officer saw another person unconscious in a nearby car.
94.3 Jack FM
Arrest Made In Fond Du Lac Homicide
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One man is in custody in the investigation of a weekend homicide in Fond du Lac. Police say they arrested a 32-year-old man in the death of Brandon A. Johnson, 40. Johnson was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound in the 200...
94.3 Jack FM
Arrest Made In Fatal Grand Chute Drug Overdose
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WRN) – Grand Chute police have arrested a person they suspect delivered the drugs that killed two and injured two others at a hotel in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police say officers on an early Sunday morning patrol spotted the first victim in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn.
