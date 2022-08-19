ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Breaking NFL News: Raiders Dump Overpaid, Underwhelming RB

On a day where there’s been constant breaking NFL news, the Las Vegas Raiders and their brain trust are having a busy day. Earlier today, the team shipped off Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. Clearly, the Vikings liked what they saw from Mullens and were okay with exchanging a seventh-round pick for his services. However, that development is now eclipsed by the Raiders’ cutting one of their offensive stars.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Why Lamar Jackson Remains Unsigned

While the Baltimore Ravens continue to be the kings of the preseason, there are more pressing matters that they must address. First, it is uncertain if some of their starters will be back to full strength in time for their season opener against the New York Jets on September 11.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Sign Former Raven

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another piece to the offensive line carousel. Adrian Ealy who was an undrafted free agent spent most of his time bouncing on and off the Ravens Practice squad. He spent time on Baltimore, Denver, Rams and Green Bay practice squads last season. This signing is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Colts QB Nick Foles pulled off impressive no-look pass

The Patrick Mahomes influence is spreading. Several NFL teams played preseason games on Saturday, including the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts. Colts quarterbacks went 21/28for 261 yards and three touchdowns. And none of them looked better doing it than Nick Foles. Foles is the backup quarterback for the Colts but...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers Announce Two Roster Moves

Ealy, 22, signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma following the 2021 NFL Draft. Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason, however, and he returned to their practice squad. Ealy had a brief stint on the Packers’ practice squad this past season. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Raiders' first-round bust Alex Leatherwood continues to struggle

A first-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021, offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood is running with their backups against the Miami Dolphins during Saturday’s preseason game. Even for a Raiders team that has major question marks at right tackle, Leatherwood has not been able to catch the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers See All They Need Out of Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their second preseason game with a headline goal - to let Kenny Pickett see "varsity action." Well, after two drives at the end of the first half, head coach Mike Tomlin has seen enough. Pickett was pulled for Mason Rudolph, who started the second half...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Chiefs Waive Three Players

Steinmetz, 27, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue but was among their final roster cuts. He later caught on with the Texans but wound up on injured reserve before spending time on Washington’s active roster during the 2021 season. Steinmetz then signed with the Chiefs back in July.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Taylor Heinicke over Carson Wentz should seem obvious

Washington has been looking for a franchise quarterback for over a decade. Their attempts haven’t produced much. However, the Commanders believed they have found a quarterback who can lead them to a much-needed playoff victory. Carson Wentz is the offense’s leader, and yet, it seems he is still not the right quarterback for Washington. The right quarterback has been in the building for over two years, and his name is Taylor Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship makes slick arrival at preseason game

Rodrigo Blankenship sure knows how to make an entrance. The third-year Indianapolis Colts kicker arrived to Saturday’s preseason game against Detroit Lions in style. While most Colts players likely walked to the locker room prior to their 27-26 loss, Blankenship rolled. The 25-year-old was captured arriving on a pair of Heelys.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Marcell Ozuna gets trolled by Braves radio announcer

Marcell Ozuna seems to have worn out his welcome with the Atlanta Braves at multiple levels of the organization at this point. Ozuna was in the lineup for Sunday’s home game against Houston two days after his arrest for driving under the influence. The outfielder hit eighth in the lineup and struck out twice in two plate appearances before being lifted for a pinch hitter.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Steelers Release QB Chris Oladokun, Indicating All Three QBs Stay

The Pittsburgh Steelers took one step closer to their 53-man roster, cutting five more players to move from 85 to 80 on the NFL's second trim date. The most surprising name on their list is quarterback Chris Oladokun, who was drafted in the seventh round this spring. According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the team has informed the fourth-string QB that he's been released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Veteran pass catcher says he wants to play with Aaron Rodgers

We may be just a few weeks away from the regular season, but there are still free agents out there who are looking for a job. That includes wide receiver, which has been a point of emphasis for the Packers all off-season. With the departure of Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins. On top of that they took three wide receivers in the 2022 draft. Still, there has been much speculation about Green Bay bringing in another veteran. Just a few days ago a certain veteran wide receiver made it known he wanted to play in Green Bay. Today he doubled down on that request.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback

Most people expected Mayfield to be named Carolina’s starter when the Panthers acquired him in a trade with the Browns last month. However, head coach Matt Rhule insisted the team held a true open competition between Mayfield and Darnold. Reports from training camp made it clear that Mayfield outplayed Darnold the majority of the time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Three things to look for on third episode of Lions' 'Hard Knocks'

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is into its third week, which means Tuesday night is the premiere of the third episode of the inside look at Detroit Lions training camp. Here are a few things that could pop up for the Honolulu blue and silver. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Why Steelers should keep quarterback Mason Rudolph

Steelers fans are not enamored with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, whom they booed after he fumbled on his first snap in the first preseason game. However, the team should keep the five-year veteran now that the trade market for a backup quarterback has been set and it is clear the Steelers' offensive line is woeful.
PITTSBURGH, PA

