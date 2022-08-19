ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Cyber security tips: Four ways to protect your online presence

By Deb Cabral
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JvHoX_0hN92qby00

The number of online scams and hacks continues to steadily increase. Are you protecting your online presence? You can never be too careful.

There are some things you can do to protect yourself and avoid these risks. Consider trying these strategies:

1. Use multiple passwords

It’s critical to use multiple passwords. Utilize different and much stronger passwords for all of your important accounts.

Don’t share your passwords with anyone, even those for streaming services, especially if they have the same password as one or all of your important accounts, such as banking or insurance.

Avoid using your name (or any part of it), the name of any family members or dates of birth. Use letters, words, phrases and numbers in a combination that would be difficult for someone to know or guess.

2. Use a password manager

Avoid writing passwords on paper without storing it in a secure place. I use and recommend Keeper, a password managing app that allows you to store log-in information safely with easy access to all of your passwords. The cost is $29.99 annually for unlimited password storage. It’s well worth the small investment. I use the app every day.

3. Be very careful who you give your personal information to

Use extreme caution when downloading information from the internet, unless you know for sure where it is coming from. Many sites offer free download of information, but when you do, it installs spyware on your computer so others can access your private data. Don’t give your personal information to retailers or anyone by phone.

Get organizedFour ways to get organized before you leave for vacation

Talking Tech podcast:How to protect yourself from possible cyberattacks

4. Clear your browsing history

Tracking methods such as cookies can provide your information to advertisers, but it can make it available to hackers and scammers as well. It’s best to refresh your search history and then clear your browser on all of your devices often.

Take some time today to take the necessary steps to protect your online presence.

Look for more tips from Deb in the Observer Dispatch every other Sunday and on her websites decluttercoachdeb.com and dceffconsult.com. You can follow her on social media and watch her TV show Organization Motivation! organizationmotivation.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Internet Security#Information Security#Your Name#Online Scams
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy