ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: Be grateful for the Inflation Reduction Act

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lNdc_0hN91ETV00

Per the article "Climate, health care, deficit reduction top Biden’s big bill" (Canton Repository, Aug. 14): "The biggest investment ever in the U.S. to fight climate change. A hard-fought cap on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients. A new corporate minimum tax to ensure big businesses pay their share. And billions left over to pay down the federal deficit."

My husband was on so much medication, and I know how much it cost me every time I had to get his refills, even though I had the best medical coverage possible for him. Thank you, President Biden, for getting help to the many patients who face such high costs for their needed prescriptions.

How can anyone not realize that there are severe climate changes around the world? Thank you, President Biden, for putting plans into place to address these severities that so many face.

It's time that the large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes instead of enjoying their many tax loopholes. Thank you, President Biden, for finally dealing with these inequalities.

Finally, a plan to reduce our federal deficit. It's about time these high debts be reduced. Thank you, President Biden, for not being afraid to stand up for what so many of us believe in and need.

Evangeline Maronitis Riegler, North Canton

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

After delay, Biden readies student loan help, payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to announce his long-delayed move to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loans for many Americans and extend a pause on payments to January, according to three people familiar with the plan. Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden’s decision has only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s intended announcement ahead of time. The precise details of Biden’s plan, which will include an income cap limiting the forgiveness to only those earning less than $125,000 a year, were being kept to an unusually small circle within the Biden administration and were still not finalized on the eve of the announcement. Down-to-the-wire decision-making has been a hallmark of the Biden White House, but the particular delay on student loans reflects the vexing challenge confronting him in fulfilling a key campaign promise.
POTUS
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy