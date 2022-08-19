ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

OBITUARY: James Lewis ‘Jimmy’ Lokey

By Jennifer Haley
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago

Mr. James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey, age 84 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Born February 26, 1938, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Lewis Lennie Lokey and Naomi Ruth Abernathy Lokey.

He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of Laguardo Church of Christ for fifty seven years. He was a farmer and retired from Kroger where he worked as a mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty four years, Carolyn Wesley Lokey in 2018; sisters: Mary Moore, Julia Lokey, Valeria Cunningham, and Linda Lokey; and special friends: Billy Jack Tubbs and Charlie Cummings.

He is survived by two children: James “Ricky” Lokey and Johnny North; two grandchildren: Brandon (Cara) Lokey and Brooke (Jake) Weldy; six great-grandchildren: Carsen & Callie Lokey, Kannon, Kingsten, Kalister and Harper Weldy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mr. James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Haley and Bro. Rob Amason officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday 9 A.M. until service at Ligon & Bobo.

Pallbearers: Brandon Lokey, James Lokey, Jacob Weldy, J. L. Driver, Richard Gray, Anthony Driver, Phillip Eatherly, and Brian King.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: James Lewis ‘Jimmy’ Lokey appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bobby’ William McEachern

Robert ‘Bobby’ William McEachern age 88 of the Saulsbury Community, died Thursday evening, Aug. 18, 2022 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon. Born May 12, 1934, he was the son of the late William Webster McEachern and Mary Frances Kidwell McEachern and was preceded in death by an infant grandson, Christopher Vantrease and a cousin, Jimmy […] The post OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bobby’ William McEachern appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Edna Oliver Edwards

Mrs. Edna Oliver Edwards of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, she was 89 years old. Born in Macon County, Tennessee, on October 20, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Marlin Oliver, Sr. and Mazie Gann Oliver. She worked at the Lebanon Garment Co. for many years and was a […] The post OBITUARY: Edna Oliver Edwards appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Ruth Jean Rose Ayers

Ms. Ruth Jean Rose Ayers of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, she was 92 years old. Born April 10, 1930, in Lancaster, Tennessee, to Ileen Bellar and Heber Timothy Rose. She was a 1948 graduate of Lebanon High School and attended Cumberland University. Jean spent her early years in Smith County […] The post OBITUARY: Ruth Jean Rose Ayers appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Earl Wesley Kolbe

Earl Wesley Kolbe, age 84 of Lebanon, died Monday evening Aug. 15, 2022 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon. Born Aug. 23, 1937, he was the son of the late Robert and Nancy Leota Kolbe and was preceded in death by a brother, Walter Joe Kolbe. He was a veteran of the US Army, […] The post OBITUARY: Earl Wesley Kolbe appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lebanon, TN
Obituaries
City
Lebanon, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Tony Michael Ashley

Mr. Tony Michael Ashley passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022, he was 78 years old. Mr. Ashley was born in Anderson, South Carolina to Madeline Cantrel and William Harper Ashley. He served in the United State Air Force. He retired from marketing for Delta Airlines after more than 30 years. He gave small business […] The post OBITUARY: Tony Michael Ashley appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Linda Walker

Linda Walker of Gladeville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at her home, she was 64 years old. Born March 4, 1958, in Wilson County, she is the daughter of the late Walter William “Buster” Walker and Essie Clara Kelley Walker. She grew up on the family farm in the Glade with her […] The post OBITUARY: Linda Walker appeared first on Wilson County Source.
GLADEVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Williams Jr.

Robert Lewis Williams, Jr. age 68 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2022 at his residence. Born Nov. 28, 1953 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Williams, Sr. and Julia Marie Stephens Williams and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Brinkmeier and brother-in-law, Ken […] The post OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Williams Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WATERTOWN, TN
Wilson County Source

The 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow to Take Place at The Wilson County Fairgrounds This September

Experience the beauty and pageantry of a Native American Pow Wow at the 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow on Saturday, September 24th & Sunday, September 25th at the Wilson County Fairgrounds (945 East Baddour Parkway Lebanon, TN 37087). Native dancers with colorful regalia; Feel your heart pound to the beat of the drums; visit the […] The post The 39th Annual WilCo Pow Wow to Take Place at The Wilson County Fairgrounds This September appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billy Jack#The Air National Guard#Laguardo Church Of Christ#Kroger#Carsen Callie Lokey#Kannon Kingsten#Ligon Bobo Funeral Home
Wilson County Source

Tennessee State Representative & Former Chief of Staff Indicted In Bribery & Kickback Conspiracy

From The Department of Justice NASHVILLE –Tennessee State Representative Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former Chief of Staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were indicted by a federal grand jury yesterday and charged with conspiracy to commit the following offenses: theft from programs receiving federal funds; bribery and kickbacks concerning programs receiving […] The post Tennessee State Representative & Former Chief of Staff Indicted In Bribery & Kickback Conspiracy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®) played a large role in the recent “Golf for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. More than $56,000 was raised, the bulk of which came from a Jackson corporate sponsorship, employee donations and a 2-to-1 company match to those donations. The event was held […] The post More Than $50,000 Raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee at “Golf For Kids’ Sake’ Event appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One

The Lebanon Blue Devils exploded Friday night on the road in Antioch putting on a “How to Football” clinic for all Middle Tennessee to watch. So, who lit the fuse? That would be none other than our Middle TN Source High School Football MVP of the week, Anthony Crowell. He lit that fuse by starting […] The post Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week One appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN

You can meet country artist Walker Hayes in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers. On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper. The name “Craig” may sound familiar to fans due to Hayes’ song “Craig” where […] The post Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Wilson County Source

Clint Eastwood Classic Playing at the BELCOURT Theatre in Nashville

Clint Eastwood’s classic western from 1968 The good, the Bad, and the Ugly is now playing at the BELCOURT Film Center in Nashville. Ticket information here! The Man With No Name (Clint Eastwood) and Tuco (Eli Wallach) admire each other professionally but dislike each other personally. Encountering a group of dying soldiers, Tuco learns the […] The post Clint Eastwood Classic Playing at the BELCOURT Theatre in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Nashville Symphony to Host the World Premiere of Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ as Part of Trailblazing Women Program

Premiere performance also features composers Joan Tower and Florence Price, vocal ensemble Lorelei Ensemble, and pianist Karen Walwyn Nashville Symphony announces the premiere performance of composer Julia Wolfe’s Her Story, a 30-minute piece for orchestra and women’s vocal ensemble. Her Story’s world premiere takes place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center September 15 through 17, with future performances at other co-commissioning […] The post Nashville Symphony to Host the World Premiere of Julia Wolfe’s ‘Her Story’ as Part of Trailblazing Women Program appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments

The all-new Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Nashville (100 Demonbreun St), anticipated to open this September, announces key food and beverage appointments that will lead a vibrant array of creative restaurant and bar experiences for guests throughout the property. Appointments include: Alex Hernandez, as Director of Food and Beverage for the entire hotel; Molly […] The post Four Seasons is Close to Opening with Announcements of Food and Beverage Appointments appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Little League World Series: Nolensville Moves On to Semifinals With Win Against Hagerstown, IN

It’s another win for Nolensville Little League on Monday, where they faced Hagerstown, IN (Great Lakes region). Facing rain delays, and an extra inning, the team won with a score of 5-2. On Wednesday, the team will face Honululu, HI (West Region) at 2 pm central. For more information about the tournament and how to […] The post Little League World Series: Nolensville Moves On to Semifinals With Win Against Hagerstown, IN appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair

Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds. There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit. The theme, “95 […] The post Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 22, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 22 – August 28, 2022. ACM Party for a Cause photo from ACM Tuesday, August 23, 7:50 […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 22, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse

Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with local experts and Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Along with Beth Macy, the panel discussion will be moderated by WTVF News Channel 5’s Carrie Sharp […] The post Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse appeared first on Wilson County Source.
LEBANON, TN
Wilson County Source

Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Vanderbilt faculty expertise and collaborations will enhance two Nashville Shakespeare Festival/Kennie Playhouse Theatre productions—Cymbeline and Gem of the Ocean—which open Aug. 18 and 25, respectively, at oneC1TY. In mid-September, both shows will move to Academy Park in Franklin, Tennessee, for one weekend. Leah Lowe, associate professor of theatre, is directing William Shakespeare’s Cymbeline, the story of a king in […] The post Vanderbilt Strengthens Artistic Collaboration with Nashville Shakespeare Festival appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy