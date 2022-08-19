Mr. James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey, age 84 of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

Born February 26, 1938, in Davidson County, he is the son of the late Lewis Lennie Lokey and Naomi Ruth Abernathy Lokey.

He served in the Air National Guard and was a member of Laguardo Church of Christ for fifty seven years. He was a farmer and retired from Kroger where he worked as a mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of forty four years, Carolyn Wesley Lokey in 2018; sisters: Mary Moore, Julia Lokey, Valeria Cunningham, and Linda Lokey; and special friends: Billy Jack Tubbs and Charlie Cummings.

He is survived by two children: James “Ricky” Lokey and Johnny North; two grandchildren: Brandon (Cara) Lokey and Brooke (Jake) Weldy; six great-grandchildren: Carsen & Callie Lokey, Kannon, Kingsten, Kalister and Harper Weldy; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Mr. James Lewis “Jimmy” Lokey will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Haley and Bro. Rob Amason officiating. Interment Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday 9 A.M. until service at Ligon & Bobo.

Pallbearers: Brandon Lokey, James Lokey, Jacob Weldy, J. L. Driver, Richard Gray, Anthony Driver, Phillip Eatherly, and Brian King.

LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com

For more obituaries visit https://wilsoncountysource.com/obituaries/

The post OBITUARY: James Lewis ‘Jimmy’ Lokey appeared first on Wilson County Source .