OBITUARY: Robert Lewis Williams Jr.

Robert Lewis Williams, Jr. age 68 of Watertown, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2022 at his residence.

Born Nov. 28, 1953 in Nashville, he was the son of the late Robert Lewis Williams, Sr. and Julia Marie Stephens Williams and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon Brinkmeier and brother-in-law, Ken Pretch

He was a veteran of the US Army and a diesel mechanic.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Marsha Hamilton Williams of Watertown; children, Rob Lowry of Texas, Jeromy (Jennifer) Lowry of Texas, Ellen Marie (Vince) Cliff of Wisconsin, Anessa Corbin of Indiana, Stella (Brian) Brinkmeier of Brush Creek, Bobbie Jo (Tom) Boyd of Wisconsin, Robert Lewis Williams III of Wisconsin; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda (David) Dice of Nashville and Roberta Pretch of Wisconsin; brother, Joe Lee (Sandy) Williams of Minnesota; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at Noon Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

