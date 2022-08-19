Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
cbs12.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested after hitting several medians, curbs
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after causing damage to multiple medians and shrubs while driving under the influence. Kenneth Ramirez, 48, was arrested for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. The Port St. Lucie Police...
cbs12.com
Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
cbs12.com
Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
cbs12.com
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
cbs12.com
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
cbs12.com
Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
cbs12.com
33 catalytic converters stolen from Palm Tran buses
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — People are left finding new means of transportation after 33 catalytic converters were stolen from a Palm Tran Connect early Saturday morning. Palm Beach County Commissioner, Melissa McKinlay, says the connect shuttle is different than the typical buses seen throughout the county and...
cbs12.com
Drugs, cash and gun recovered by law enforcement, ending three-month long investigation
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office worked alongside local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to bring down a drug trafficking scheme in Fort Pierce on Friday afternoon. The sheriff's office says Derron Johnson, 25, and Edward Clark, 30, were known 10th Street...
cbs12.com
Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
5 women killed in wrong-way crash on Miami-area expressway
Five women were killed Saturday when the sedan they were riding in was hit head-on by another vehicle on a South Florida expressway, authorities said. The women were inside a gray Honda sedan on the Palmetto Expressway near Hialeah at about 4:30 a.m. when their vehicle was hit by a man driving the wrong way in a silver Infiniti sedan, the Miami Herald reported.
cbs12.com
Head-on crash injures three in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a head-on collision on I-95 in Martin County. Martin County Fire Rescue said the crash occurred near mile marker 90, and that the three people involved have been transported to trauma facilities. The crash caused the two right lanes...
cbs12.com
Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
Click10.com
Man shot, killed at Lauderhill apartment complex
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are searching for any suspects involved in the shooting death of a man at a Lauderhill apartment complex Thursday night. Officers responded to the Windward Vista Apartment Homes complex at 4591 NW 19th St. at around 10:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting, Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago said.
NBC Miami
Dirt Bike ‘Influencer' Arrested, Accused of Fleeing Fort Lauderdale Police
The growing problem of renegade riders on dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the streets of Fort Lauderdale has resulted in the arrest of a person police call an ATV "influencer.”. Nathan Lee Adams, 25, is described as someone with a “large voice and presence” in the “dirt bike community”...
Pilot’s body recovered off Florida coast, report says
An investigation is underway after a pilot's body was recovered off the coast of South Florida Thursday following a small plane crash.
cbs12.com
Rain chances increase for the end of the week
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — It's another hot and humid day, with rain chances increasing through the end of the week. We're waking up in the 70s and low 80s this morning. Skies are mostly clear, but a few isolated showers could move on shore to start the day.
Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died
MIAMI — Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry has died after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County."Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community. Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We'll never forget Officer Echaverry's bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother," wrote Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez.Echaverry was with RID, the Robbery Intervention Detail, that works in some of the county's most crime-ridden neighborhoods.According to police, RID detectives spotted a vehicle...
NBC Miami
Child Dies After Being Pulled from Lake in Coconut Creek
A 3-year-old boy died Friday after he was pulled from a lake in a Coconut Creek neighborhood, police said. First responders arrived before 6:30 p.m. at the 3700 block of Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek Police said. Paramedics gave the boy CPR after a neighbor pulled him out of the water,...
cbs12.com
Testimony: Parkland school shooter was intellectually slow
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.
