Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Catalinas to perform in Downtown Statesville at Friday After 5

Summertime is not over yet. Bring your friends and family to Downtown Statesville on Friday as crowd favorite beach music band The Catalinas performs at the Piedmont HealthCare Friday After 5 Summer Concert Series. The Catalinas, America’s premier beach music band, began in 1957 and will celebrate its 65th anniversary...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville business donates to Rotary Club

Todd and Tara Youngblood of Mooresville, owners of Sleep Me, which is located in Mooresville, have given a $1,000 donation on behalf of all their employees to the Top of the Lake Rotary Club. The club, it was noted, fills many needs both locally and internationally and appreciates the Youngbloods’ support. The money will go to Rotary projects, which have not been determined as yet. Todd, right, is pictured presenting the check to Brett Sawyer, president of the local organization. Top of the Lake Rotary Club meets every Thursday, except on any fifth Thursday, beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast, at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Community Day planned at Children's Hope Alliance

Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partners, Grill 4 God Ministries and Calvary Chapel Lake Norman, announce a Community Day for families at their Barium Springs campus. The event will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m....
STATESVILLE, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Obituaries
Statesville Record & Landmark

VolunTeen scholarship recipients are honored

Carolina Caring, a regional serious illness provider, announced that Madison Greene and Hannah Spurling have been selected as winners of its 2022 VolunTeen Scholarships. These $500 awards recognize young adults who generously give their time and talents to support Carolina Caring’s patients and families. The scholarships are made possible by generous donors.
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Abandoned Building Catches Fire In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Firefighters brought a house fire in Concord under control within 20 minutes Monday night. Around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, August 23rd, the Concord Fire Department responded to the reported fire on Cabarrus Avenue E. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes and found an abandoned...
CONCORD, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Adventure of a lifetime: Mooresville, Statesville Scouts overcome challenges, achieve goals

“Nothing in the world is worth doing unless it means effort, pain, and difficulty.” (Theodore Roosevelt) Never has a truer phrase been spoken. Members of Troop 166 and 1166 of First Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, and Troop 1314 of Broad Street UMC of Statesville have been putting this quote into action this past year. Eighteen young men and women, along with seven adult leaders, have been backpacking across areas of North Carolina to train and ready themselves for their adventure in the backcountry in New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Claudio Gregorio serving on USS The Sullivans

Petty Officer 2nd Class Claudio Gregorio, a native of Statesville, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Gregorio, a 2018 North Iredell High School graduate, serves as an electronics technician responsible for working on equipment in various spaces of the ship and working with quartermasters to ensure safe navigations.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Obituaries
FOX8 News

SWAT presence, crisis negotiation in Clemmons, 1 dead

CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a crisis negotiation that required the presence of SWAT on Saturday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, deputies came to a home on the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, further […]
CLEMMONS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Melissa Haines named director of operations at Piedmont Healthcare

Piedmont HealthCare announced that Melissa Haines has accepted the role of director of operations. As director of operations, Haines will be the liaison between the Piedmont HealthCare administration and offices. She will be managing 27 Piedmont HealthCare offices, ensuring each office achieves organizational goals through business growth, quality of care, and timely delivery of services.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFAE

Charlotte Pride 2022 draws thousands to uptown

Thousands packed into the streets of uptown Charlotte on Saturday in a burst of rainbows and color for the annual Charlotte Pride festival — the first since the COVID-19 pandemic limited large public gatherings in 2020 and 2021. Many festival-goers said they were excited for the annual celebration to...
CHARLOTTE, NC

