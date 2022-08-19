ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

wtaq.com

Beloved Educator’s Legacy Lives On

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap’s legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. “Ron’s vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students,” Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap’s widow said.
APPLETON, WI
cwbradio.com

An Appleton Non-profit Hopes Hopes To Help Fill Vacancies in Manufacturing By Hosting Camp

An Appleton non-profit hopes a camp it’s hosting will help fill vacancies in manufacturing by training an untapped resource of potential workers. VPI is a non-profit that already works with individuals who have disabilities or are disadvantaged. When an opportunity arose to continue its mission and help even more people, as well as the manufacturing industry, VPI was on-board. A group of 10 young adults are part of Inclusion Manufacturing Camp in Appleton. “I like it here a lot because I like to try new jobs,” camper Noah Berken said. Created by the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Foundation, Inclusion Manufacturing Camp is funded by Mitsubishi Electric and Nestle. The idea of the four-week camp is to train and prepare young adults with disabilities for jobs in manufacturing. “A lot of times young adults with disabilities might not get the same opportunities that their fellow students had,” Tara Havlicek with the Mitsubishi Electric Foundation said, “and we’re seeing the manufacturing industry rise within the United States, and there’s more jobs that need to be filled, and we want to make sure students with disabilities are included in those opportunities.” Campers are not only learning the ins and outs of assembly line work and getting on-the-job training at VPI, they’re also working on communication, networking, and job interview skills. Monica Allaback is an instructor for VPI. ”We’ve seen a lot of improvement in social skills, talking to their supervisor, being able to ask questions if they need to, and just learning the jobs. They are doing great,” Allaback said. The lessons learned here are showing local employers that this group of individuals is a viable option to meet workforce demands.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again

KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
KIMBERLY, WI
wtaq.com

Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30

STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
STURGEON BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

102 Reed Street Plymouth WI

Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
PLYMOUTH, WI
wtaq.com

Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
APPLETON, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident

KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?

We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
MANITOWOC, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/20/22 ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton Earns Cardiac Accreditations

APPLETON, Wis. – ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton recently earned reaccreditation for its expertise in treating patients with cardiovascular concerns. The hospital was reaccredited in June 2022 as a Chest Pain Center with Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Resuscitation from the American College of Cardiology (ACC). The Medical Center’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab also earned reaccreditation.
APPLETON, WI
waterfallrecord.com

Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin

I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
GREEN BAY, WI

