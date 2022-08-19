Read full article on original website
Beloved Educator’s Legacy Lives On
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly three years after his death, Ronald Dunlap’s legacy lives on at the school he called home for 16 years. “Ron’s vision will carry us forward into the future, making things better for all of our students,” Yvette Dunlap, Ron Dunlap’s widow said.
cwbradio.com
An Appleton Non-profit Hopes Hopes To Help Fill Vacancies in Manufacturing By Hosting Camp
An Appleton non-profit hopes a camp it’s hosting will help fill vacancies in manufacturing by training an untapped resource of potential workers. VPI is a non-profit that already works with individuals who have disabilities or are disadvantaged. When an opportunity arose to continue its mission and help even more people, as well as the manufacturing industry, VPI was on-board. A group of 10 young adults are part of Inclusion Manufacturing Camp in Appleton. “I like it here a lot because I like to try new jobs,” camper Noah Berken said. Created by the Nuts, Bolts and Thingamajigs Foundation, Inclusion Manufacturing Camp is funded by Mitsubishi Electric and Nestle. The idea of the four-week camp is to train and prepare young adults with disabilities for jobs in manufacturing. “A lot of times young adults with disabilities might not get the same opportunities that their fellow students had,” Tara Havlicek with the Mitsubishi Electric Foundation said, “and we’re seeing the manufacturing industry rise within the United States, and there’s more jobs that need to be filled, and we want to make sure students with disabilities are included in those opportunities.” Campers are not only learning the ins and outs of assembly line work and getting on-the-job training at VPI, they’re also working on communication, networking, and job interview skills. Monica Allaback is an instructor for VPI. ”We’ve seen a lot of improvement in social skills, talking to their supervisor, being able to ask questions if they need to, and just learning the jobs. They are doing great,” Allaback said. The lessons learned here are showing local employers that this group of individuals is a viable option to meet workforce demands.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
wtaq.com
Vandals Strike Popular Kimberly Destination Again
KIMBERLY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The village of Kimberly is looking for the individuals responsible for vandalizing a popular pedestrian and bike tunnel. Village summer staff members spent multiple days covering up old graffiti last week on the tunnel under Highway CE, but in less than one day, the murals were vandalized again.
wtaq.com
Farmers will explore new soil health opportunities at field day Aug. 30
STURGEON BAY, Wis. — Farmers, community members and state and local officials are invited to attend a field day Aug. 30 in Sturgeon Bay to demonstrate the benefits of soil health practices. Peninsula Pride Farms and Door-Kewaunee Watershed Demonstration Farm Network are co-sponsoring the event involving two farms. The...
pleasantviewrealty.com
102 Reed Street Plymouth WI
Stunning Plymouth Duplex Located on Plymouth’s Popular Reed Street! This home boasts the charm and character of yesteryear with a tremendous number of updates including a NEW ROOF TO BE INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!!!! The main unit has 2 bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with ¾ bath and a walk-in closet, a large eat-in kitchen with island, and appliances included. There’s a formal living room, a den/office area, attached 1+ car garage, and an additional full bath. The upper unit has 1 bedroom, plus a bonus/office space, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances included, and a ¾ bath. The property has great off-street parking and a large, fenced in yard. Once an owner-occupied home and since has been lovingly cared for with great rental history and long-term tenants. Must see!
wtaq.com
Enrollment Up at Fox Valley Technical College
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Enrollment’s up year-over-year at Fox Valley Technical College. Vice President for Learning and Chief Academic Officer Dr. Jennifer Lanter says enrollment is up 6%, and there are a number of reasons why. “Our short term diploma programs are of real interest. Students can get...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fundraiser started for man who died in Kaukauna workplace accident
KAUKAUNA — An online fundraiser has been launched for an Appleton man killed Aug. 16, 2022 in a workplace accident at the Ahlstrom-Munksjö Thilmany Mill in Kaukauna. Aaron Hobart, 29, leaves behind his wife and 2-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account launched by his sister-in-law, Katie Meyer. Meyer shared the GoFundMe Saturday to the Appleton Community News Facebook group.
wtaq.com
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
wtaq.com
Farmer of the Month: Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm
Y100 is proud to present the Farmer of the Month is Marlena Wagner of Jagiello Dairy Farm in Lena, Wis. This is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm. Nominate your favorite farmer here.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Former Mirro Property, What’s Next?
We are nearing the 5-year anniversary of the demolition of the former Mirro building on Washington Street in Manitowoc, and yet, the property remains vacant. Many people are asking what is happening with that plot of land located in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels told...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/20/22 ThedaCare Regional Medical Center Appleton Earns Cardiac Accreditations
APPLETON, Wis. – ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton recently earned reaccreditation for its expertise in treating patients with cardiovascular concerns. The hospital was reaccredited in June 2022 as a Chest Pain Center with Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) and Resuscitation from the American College of Cardiology (ACC). The Medical Center’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab also earned reaccreditation.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City responds to rise in municipal code violations at properties in Kaukauna
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna City Council says there has been a rise in complaints about property code violations, and Kaukauna’s city attorney is reaching out to the community to explain how the municipal code works. City Attorney Kevin W. Davidson is asking residents to “Consider Our Code,” in...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Door County group warns Newport State Park could lose ‘dark sky’ status
DOOR COUNTY — A Door County astronomy group is warning that Newport State Park could lose its dark sky status if developers and builders don’t work to curb light pollution on the peninsula. In a full page ad published Aug. 12 in the Door County Pulse, the Door...
Hometown Hero: How an Army veteran turned a hobby into a way to ‘pay it forward’
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Chip Waters says giving back to others has always been a part of his life, and recently he turned a unique hobby of his into a way to help his fellow veterans. Not many Vietnam-era vets can describe their service quite like Chip Waters can, “I saw grown men cry, a […]
waterfallrecord.com
Wequiock Falls, Wisconsin
I thought I had posted about Wequiock Falls earlier in the year, but here we are. In June, we went to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and ended up in the “thumb” of the UP. I was trying to decide how to get home and figured I would take the ferry from Manitowoc, WI to Ludington, MI. We drove down to Green Bay for the night. I knew there were a few waterfalls in the area.
The Legacy Hotel bringing a new form of luxury to Green Bay
Mother, son duo is working to bring a new form of luxury to Green Bay that the area has never seen before, and give back to the community they love.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Big Pond breaking records for summer salmon Green Bay man wins top Kewaunee/Door County tourney prize
A 40-pound salmon and two state records in a week’s time are among the summer’s top fish tales so far on Lake Michigan. Minnesota anglers reeled in two of the three, including a 44-inch, 40.4-pound Chinook caught July 31 on an Algoma charter boat. It is believed to...
oshkoshexaminer.com
HEADS UP OSHKOSH: Clearwells, Walmart tax refund, school safety review
Welcome to the Aug. 22 edition of HEADS UP OSHKOSH, where you get a preview of the news and conversations of the coming week. This is our 31st issue of 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay couple scammed out of $750 for online puppy
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Finding your next dog online is as simple as a click away on your phone or home computer. But one Green Bay couple found out the hard way, traveling all the way to Georgia, only to find out they were scammed. Renee Callahan was...
