ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 107.3

It Was a 31-Year Old Pleasantville Man Who Was Shot and Killed in EHT

Atlantic County Authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 am. They say Wynn suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Atlantic County, NJ
City
Mays Landing, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gurbir Grewal
Cat Country 107.3

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sentencing#Guilty Plea#Violent Crime#Nj#Christian#Acpo
Cat Country 107.3

10 Biggest Stereotypes People Have About Atlantic City

We're going to find that out, right here, right now. We're going to look at common stereotypes people have about Atlantic City. A stereotype, according to Merriam-Webster is "a standardized mental picture that is held in common by members of a group and that represents an oversimplified opinion, prejudiced attitude, or uncritical judgment."
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

The 14 Best Shoobie Memes of the Summer of 2022

Shoobies make the world go `round. Well, the South Jersey Shore World anyway. A "Shoobie", for the uneducated, is someone who visits the Jersey Shore (especially Atlantic and Cape May Counties) from such places as Philadelphia, Canada, and elsewhere. The term "shoobie" was coined many years ago as day-trippers would...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy