Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Baltimore man, 25, shot and killed in DC while installing solar panels
BALTIMORE -- A 25-year-old Baltimore man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon while he was installing solar panels on a building, the Metropolitan Police Department said.Police identified the victim as Aryeh Wolf. The Talmudical Academy, a Jewish private school in Pikesville, confirmed Wolf graduated from there in 2014.Camp Simcha, a kosher overnight camp in Glen Spey, NY, for children battling cancer and other blood disorders, said Wolf previously worked as a counselor.The camp said "we will always remember for his chesed [a Hebrew word for kindness] and dedication to helping others."Services for Wolf are scheduled for Thursday afternoon....
Reports of gunfire near White House
Authorities are investigating reports of gun shots blocks from the White House overnight. Three people were detained. The U.S. Park Police say they got reports at about 1:15 a.m. of gunfire near 1600 Constitution Avenue. That's near the National Mall and Washington Monument. The Park Police say officers found three...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Woman Who Allegedly Took Nancy Pelosi's Laptop On Jan. 6 Gets 'Fair' Break From Arrest
Riley Williams, a woman who allegedly stole items from the House speaker, will get an eight-hour break from her house arrest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Why did the agency wait two days?”: Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat until after Jan. 6 riot
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid heightened scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service over missing text messages related to the January 6, 2021 attack, an independent watchdog revealed Wednesday that the agency waited until after the insurrection to notify Capitol Police of a threat against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Secret Service emails show agency passed along Pelosi threat after Capitol breached
An independent government watchdog has obtained emails showing that the Secret Service was aware of a threat to Nancy Pelosi before the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, but only informed Capitol Police hours after the attack had begun.
Wife of Navy officer jailed in Japan for killing to pedestrians takes pleas for his release to DC
The wife of a Navy officer incarcerated in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical emergency rallied outside the White House for his release.Brittanny Alkonis, 35, and a large group of relatives and friends took to DC on Thursday to ask President Joe Biden to intervene with Japanese authorities in the imprisonment of her husband, Navy Lieutenant Ridge Alkonis, who was stationed in the East Asian country when his legal troubles began.Returning from a hike on Mount Fuji with his wife and three children in May 2021, Lt Alkonis lost consciousness at the wheel and struck several...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prince George's County police seek suspect in fatal mall food court shooting
BALTIMORE -- Prince George's County police released images of a man they say is a suspect in Thursday's fatal shooting inside the food court at the Mall at Prince George's.Hyattsville resident Darrion Herring, 20, was killed, police said.Officers responded to the mall in 3500 block of East-West Highway on Thursday about 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting.Herring was found in the food court suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at he scene.Police have said they do not believe this was a "random act."Anyone with information on suspect is urged to call detectives at 301-516-2512.A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment, police said.
Man charged with election interference tied to Capitol riot
A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Antonio LaMotta was arrested Tuesday in the southeastern Virginia city of Chesapeake, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Washington. He faces federal misdemeanor offenses, including illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the U.S. Capitol in January 2021. Lawmakers had gathered that day to count Electoral College results, which showed that President Joe Biden won the election. LaMotta, 63, is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. But he stands out for the case already pending against him and another man in Philadelphia.
TODAY.com
Ex-Cuomo aide killed after being ordered to exit Lyft on a Delaware highway
A former aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo died on Sunday when a car struck him after he was standing on a Delaware highway following a dispute with a Lyft driver who made him and five others exit the vehicle, police said. Sid Wolf, 43, was with five friends...
hotnewhiphop.com
Washington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police Say
Washington's Bass Canyon EDM Festival took place this weekend at Gorge Amphitheatre, and while the event was a successful one, according to local police it was almost ruined by a potential mass shooting. On Friday (August 19) evening, both security from the festival and witnesses notified authorities around 9 PM...
Documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago were among government's most classified, letter shows
In the letter, posted on a Trump-aligned journalist's website, the National Archives pushed back on Trump's privilege claims.
U.S. Soldier Was Way Over Alcohol Limit When She Fatally Struck Group of Kids, Cops Say
An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast. Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.The...
bloomberglaw.com
D.C. Police Union Loses Appeal Over Floyd-Spurred Discipline Law
Union’s constitutional claims over police reforms lack merit. A police union lost its challenge to a District of Columbia law banning negotiations over officer disciplinary matters after the D.C. Circuit found that lawmakers rationally could have concluded that the law “furthers a legitimate interest in improving police accountability.”
Police arrest suspect after swastikas found painted on Atlanta's Rainbow Crosswalks
A suspect is in custody who is suspected of defacing the city's rainbow crosswalks with swastikas on two separate occasions, according to TaSheena Brown, spokeswoman with the Atlanta Police Department.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1