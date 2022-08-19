Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
Leonard Ray Hodge, 79
Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
KREM
Fun entertainment is back at the North Idaho State Fair this weekend
The North Idaho State Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $12 at the fair and $8 online.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court
COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-Up returns this weekend
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — Are you looking for something to do in Coeur d’Alene this Saturday?. The Lake Coeur d’Alene Raft-up will return this Saturday in the Casco/Cougar Bay from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Live music, a Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises boat with food and...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Elsie Belle Coulter, 99
Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
KHQ Right Now
Legendary Washington state high school baseball coach Dave Johnson honored at Spokane Indians game
Spokane native and retired Ephrata High School head baseball coach Dave Johnson, the winningest baseball coach in Washington state history, was honored by the Spokane Indians before their game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium on Saturday. Johnson, who graduated from Shadle Park and Whitworth, coached at Ephrata...
Coeur d'Alene Press
VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week
It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
New 'free-market think tank' to open in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho will get a new “free-market think tank” in October, but it’s promising not to engage in the tactics of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the current Idaho group that’s used that descriptor. Ken Dey,...
Chick-Fil-A project on South Hill has a long way to go
A company based out of San Diego has an application filed expressing interest at the corner of 29th and Regal.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That'll do pig, that'll do: 4-H critters get plenty of attention at the North Idaho State Fair
COEUR d’ALENE — At just 7 months old, Gerald already weighs 270 pounds. “He's kind of crazy sometimes,” said Maddie Andres with the Ramsey Raiders 4-H Club. “And actually, this is my alternate because my other pig got hurt. But yeah, he's always been a little spunky.”
Coeur d'Alene Press
Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022
FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
STCU covering Spokane County Interstate fair admission for school employees
SPOKANE, Wash. – STCU wants to say thank you to all school employees by offering free admission to the Spokane County Interstate Fair. Anyone employed by a K-12 school or college, whether public or private, can enjoy free fair admission on September 18. “Whether you’re a teacher, principal, crossing...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Milestone Announcements
Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62
Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
'We go where we are needed' | New documents reveal Patriot Front's plans to riot during downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — New court documents shed light on just how much planning went into a white nationalist group's plan to riot at a downtown Coeur d'Alene pride event in June. 31 members of the hate group Patriot Front were arrested in June after they were found hiding...
Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
KHQ Right Now
'Pow'Waw Food Truck' brings Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene
The "Pow'Waw Food Truck' opened in June, bringing Native American cuisine to Coeur d'Alene. It features mostly a pre-settler Native diet, but with the modern twist of fry bread.
