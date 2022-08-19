ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

Leonard Ray Hodge, 79

Leonard (Len) was born and raised in Colfax, Wash., to Adrian and Mildred (Anderson) Hodge. Len spent his high school years at UCA, where he met who would soon become his wife. Len and Nyla (Weinand) were married Nov. 11, 1962, at the ripe old age of 20 in Sandpoint,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Six more Patriot Front members appear in Idaho court

COEUR d’ALENE — Six more members of the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front pleaded not guilty Monday in Coeur d’Alene to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot. The men are among the 31 Patriot Front members accused of planning to violently disrupt a Pride celebration on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
City
Rigby, ID
State
California State
City
Meridian, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
City
Eagle, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Football
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Education
Coeur D'alene, ID
Education
City
Moscow, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Elsie Belle Coulter, 99

Elsie Belle (Bangle) Coulter, 99 years young, a 68-year resident of Coeur d’Alene passed away Aug. 6, 2022, at Guardian Angel Care Facility. She was born July 1, 1923, in San Bernardino, Calif. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Guy Coulter and her parents, Robert Miller Bangle and Bessie Belle (Dunsmoor) Bangle of Southern California.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week

It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
RATHDRUM, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Amos
Person
Jason Elliott
Person
Mike Patrick
Coeur d'Alene Press

Chip Shots Aug. 23, 2022

FLIGHT 1 — Low gross: Diane Turner 49. Low net: Su Carpenter 34. FLIGHT 2 — Low gross: Lonna DeVol 56 (card-off). Low net: Diane Lawson 35. FLIGHT 3 — Low gross: Sue Lee 58. Low net: Kathy Wigen 37. FLIGHT 4 — Low gross: Marilee Norris-Wales...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Early Start#Guesses#American Football#Highschoolsports
Coeur d'Alene Press

Milestone Announcements

Jean and David Hudlet are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25, 2022. They were married in 1962. Tyler Luke Ledford was born at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022, at Kootenai Health to Joy Suzanne and Troy Joshua Ledford of Post Falls. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces. Siblings are James, 4, and Talea Joy, 2. Talea was born at 5:03 p.m. Feb. 19, 2020, at Kootenai Health. She was 7 pounds 10 ounces. Grandparents are Jill and Tony Ledford, and Martha and Michael McKibbin. Great-grandparents are Jeannine and Kirk Crum, and Peggy and Cliff Ledford.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Dawn Mare Wright Ekness, 62

Dawn passed away on Aug. 7, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She grew up in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, attended Coeur d'Alene High School and then graduated from the University of Idaho with a master's degree in music. She devoted her life teaching music to thousands of students and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KREM2

Spokane Humane Society takes in 25 beagles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Humane Society took in 25 beagles while SpokAnimal took in an additional 16 this weekend after a nationwide rescue operation. The beagles are part of the 4,000 puppies saved from a Virginia breeding facility. WUSA reported on the Envigo breeding and research facility in...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover

SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy