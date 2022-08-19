Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Detected in La Crosse County
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces that the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) has been found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County. RHDV2 is a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild...
wtaq.com
Plenty Of Unfilled Jobs Throughout NE Wisconsin School Districts
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – School districts across Northeast Wisconsin are having a hard time finding support staff for this upcoming school year. Support staff includes custodians, teachers’ aides and lunchroom workers. This has some officials concerned about the impact shortages in these areas will have on students...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces $4.5 Million Investment in Conservation Projects Across Wisconsin
MADISON – Gov. Tony Evers today announced more than $4.5 million in funding to advance projects across Wisconsin of significant importance to several communities, conservation and natural resource protection, and the state’s multi-billion-dollar outdoor recreation economy. “From exploring our extraordinary parks and trails with loved ones to teaching...
wtaq.com
ICYMI: Gov. Evers, DATCP, Rep. Shankland Celebrate Approval of Funding for Programs to Support Farmers with Water Quality Efforts
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and State Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), this week celebrated the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance (JFC) releasing $1.6 million in funding for the commercial nitrogen optimization pilot program and $800,000 for the cover crop insurance premium rebate program earlier this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
Jury Convicts Michigan Men in Plot to Kidnap Governor
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. The verdict came after jurors heard more than a week’s worth of testimony in the case against Adam Fox and Barry Croft. Undercover FBI agents provided much...
wtaq.com
Report Outlines State Response To PFAS
MADISON, WI (WRN) – A newly released report details steps the state is taking to address PFAs contamination. The report released last week by the Wisconsin PFAs Action Council contains eight areas where the state has taken action in response to contamination by the so called “forever chemicals.”
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards nominations due Sept. 16
The 2022 Recycling Excellence Awards nomination period is now open until 11:59 p.m., Sept. 16, 2022. The Department of Natural Resources recognizes outstanding recycling and waste minimization efforts through its annual Recycling Excellence Award program. This page contains information about the award nomination process and highlights the achievements of recent winners.
Comments / 0