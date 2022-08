Dodgers star hurler Walker Buehler underwent Tommy John surgery and a repair to his flexor tendon Tuesday afternoon, according to announcements from the team and Buehler himself (h/t to Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic). The club had already announced that Buehler would undergo an elbow procedure that would end his 2022 season, although it hadn’t been clear whether he’d require a complete UCL reconstruction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO